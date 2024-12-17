Ukraine-Russia war latest: North Korean forces kill Russian troops as Putin loses ‘1,000 soldiers’ in past day
Ukrainian intelligence claimed a language barrier between Russians and North Koreans led to friendly fire
Russian soldiers have been killed by North Korean troops in friendly fire while fighting in Kursk, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said.
The HUR said a group of North Korean soldiers opened fire on and killed eight members of the Chechen Akhmat unit fighting for Russia.
The attack was the result of the language barrier between Russian and North Korean troops, which continues to be a “difficult obstacle” on the battlefield, according to the HUR.
Ukrainian and Western officials warned earlier this year that over 10,000 North Korean troops had amassed in Kursk Oblast, ready to aid Russia’s attempt to oust Ukrainian forces in the region.
It comes as Kyiv’s armed forces claimed Vladimir Putin lost over 1,000 soldiers in the past day as Russia pushes forwards to capture ground in eastern Ukraine.
The Russian defence ministry claimed its troops took control of the villages of Veselyi Hai and Pushkino in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.
Meanwhile, two Russian oil tankers split in half in the Black Sea, as Ukraine accused Vladimir Putin of “violating operating rules” for sending old vessels out into the water during bad weather.
Russia shadow fleet to be checked for insurance in English Channel and Baltic Sea
A group of Western countries will begin to check insurance documents of Russia’s so-called shadow fleet of vessels in the English Channel, Danish straits, Gulf of Finland and the sound between Sweden and Denmark, Estonia’s government said yesterday.
The measure was agreed between the governments of Britain, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Poland and Estonia, the Baltic nation’s government said in a statement.
Starmer urges Western allies to send more support to Ukraine
Sir Keir Starmer has said Western allies must double down support for Ukraine, as the war enters its third winter since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.
Speaking in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, at a meeting on military investment, Sir Starmer noted what ‘little regard’ Russian leaders have shown for human life.
Sir Starmer noted that Russia remains able to ‘backfill its military capability’ in ways that Kyiv’s forces cannot without western aid.
Back in September, the BBC reported that more than 70,000 people in the Russian military had already died fighting in Ukraine.
Ukraine reports North Korean losses in combat in Kursk region
At least 30 soldiers of North Korean units fighting for Russia have been killed or wounded around several villages on the front in Russia’s Kursk region over the weekend, Ukraine’s HUR military spy agency said.
This marks the first official confirmation of North Korean losses in the Ukraine war. The casualties occurred around the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba and Martynovka in the Kursk region but the Ukrainian officials have not shared evidence yet.
“Due to the losses, the assault groups are being replenished with fresh personnel, in particular from the 94th separate brigade of the DPRK army, to continue active combat operations in Kursk region,” the Ukrainian agency wrote.
Kyiv first said North Korean forces turned up in Kursk region in October and later reported unspecified clashes and casualties. It estimates there are 11,000 North Koreans in total, adding to a force of tens of thousands of Russians.
Trump calls Biden’s move ‘stupid’ to let Ukraine hit Russia with US missiles
President-elect Donald Trump suggested that he may reverse president Joe Biden’s recent decision to allow Ukrainian forces to use American long-range weapons to strike deeper into Russian territory.
Asked if he would consider reversing the Biden administration decision, Mr Trump responded: “I might. I think it was a very stupid thing to do.”
He also expressed anger that his incoming administration was not consulted before Mr Biden made the move. With the loosening of the restrictions, Biden gave Ukraine long-sought permission to use the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) provided by the US to strike Russian positions hundreds miles from its border.
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency is claiming that around 30 North Korean troops were killed or wounded in fighting against the Ukrainian army at the weekend in Russia’s Kursk border region
A Dallas man who tried to fly overseas to join the Russian military and fight against Ukraine has been sentenced on to six months in prison for violating the terms of his probation for storming the U.S. Capitol four years ago
Winged explosives weighing up to 1,500 kilograms – and nicknamed the ‘building destroyer’ – have had a devastating impact wherever they have been used, writes Tom Watling. Kyiv is battling them as best it can but needs Western allies to step up and provide more weapons, air defences and ammunition
The Ukrainian wine producers who are working through war and the best bottles to try
War has overshadowed the region’s natural resources and beauty – yet with a wine-making history dating back thousands of years, wine runs through the veins of Ukraine. The Independent’s wine columnist Rosamund Hall sources the best selection. Budmo!
EU adds Niels Troost to Russia sanctions list
The EU has added Niels Troost, the businessperson controlling Paramount Energy and Commodities DMCC, to its Russia sanctions list on Monday, according to a document published online.
The EU said Paramount “repeatedly traded Russian oil above the oil price cap after its introduction” in the document. Paramount was sanctioned by the UK in November 2023.
Britain can hardly afford to spend more on defending itself from Vladimir Putin but, says Sean O’Grady, it may have little practical choice
