Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s casualties at highest level since battle for Bakhmut, UK says
UK says both sides suffering high number of military casualties
Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odesa after Russian strike
Russia has suffered its highest losses since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, British officials said on Sunday.
The UK military said both sides are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin's forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counter-offensive.
According to British intelligence, the most intense fighting has centred on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia province, around Bakhmut and further west in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province.
While the update reported that Ukraine was on the offensive in these areas and had "made small advances," it said that Russian forces were conducting "relatively effective defensive operations" in Ukraine's south.
The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours, Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
According to the statement by the General Staff, Russia continues to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine's industrial east, focusing attacks around Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Lyman in Donetsk province, with 26 combat clashes taking place.
Ukrainian troops moving forward, says Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukrainian troops are advancing in the war and now Russia’s primary focus should now be to prepare its society for the consequences of destroying its own future as Moscow will lose the war.
“Their only concern now should be how to prepare their society, Russian society, to the fact that they will lose everything they are destroying the future of their state for. Russia will lose the occupied territories. There is no and will be no alternative to our steps for de-occupation,” Mr Zelensky said, without referencing to counter-offensive action in the battlefield.
Our troops are advancing, position by position, step by step, we are moving forward, he said.
Russia rejects UN help as death toll from breached Kakhovka dam rises
Russia has rejected an offer from the United Nations to help affected residents in the flooding after the Nova Kakhovka dam breach, officials said.
The UN urged Russia to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law. “Aid cannot be denied to people who need it,” Denise Brown, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement.
Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the Soviet-era dam, under Russian control since early days of its invasion in 2022.
The death toll from flooding in the region has risen to 52, with Russian officials saying 35 people had died in Moscow-controlled areas and Ukraine‘s interior ministry saying 17 had died and 31 were missing. More than 11,000 have been evacuated on both sides.
A team of international legal experts assisting Ukraine‘s prosecutors in their investigation said it was “highly likely” the dam’s collapse was caused by explosives planted by Russians.
Wagner’s 32,000 prison fighters return to Russia from Ukraine
Around 32,000 prisoners recruited by Russian mercenary group Wagner have returned to Russia.
These thousands of prisoners have returned to Russia after their contracts with the mercenary group expired, said its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Prigozhin added that the prisoners whose Wagner contracts expired had committed 83 crimes after they returned to Russia. He claimed that this crime rate is less than for other former convicts.
In pictures: Rally in support of Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Kyiv
Putin and South African president meet for talks
At talks in St Petersburg on Saturday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa presented Putin with a 10-point peace initiative from seven African countries and told him the time had come for Russia and Ukraine to start negotiations to end the war.
Putin responded by rattling off a string of familiar accusations denied by Ukraine and the West and saying it was Kyiv, not Moscow, that was refusing to talk. He thanked Ramaphosa for his “noble mission”.
Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Putin had shown interest in the plan but it would be “difficult to realise”.
In Kyiv the previous day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had told the African delegation - the first since the start of the war to hold separate face-to-face talks with both leaders on their peace initiative - that allowing negotiations now would just “freeze the war” and the suffering of the Ukrainian people.
The vast gulf between the two sides was further underlined when Putin used a flagship economic forum on Friday to slur Zelenskiy personally and to restate the objectives of “demilitarising” and “denazifying” Ukraine that he set out on day one of the war, and which Kyiv and the West reject as a false pretext for invasion.
However, Ramaphosa sought to cast the trip to Ukraine and Russia in a positive light, tweeting on Sunday that the “Africa Peace Initiative has been impactful and its ultimate success will be measured on the objective, which is stopping the war”.
He said the Africans would keep talking to both Putin and Zelenskiy and would brief U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on their efforts so far.
ICYMI: Ukrainians rescued from Russian-held flood zones in Kherson
ICYMI: Death toll rises from flooding after Ukraine dam breach
The death toll from flooding following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has risen to 16 in Ukraine, Kyiv officials said, while Russian officials said 29 people have died in territories that Moscow controls.
The breaching of the Kakhovka Dam on June 6 unleashed floodwaters across a large swath of land in southern Ukraine and in Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, destroying farmland and cutting off supplies to civilians.
More than 3,600 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, while 31 people were still missing and some 1,300 houses remained flooded, Ukraine’s interior ministry said on its Telegram channel late on Saturday.
Andrei Alekseyenko, chairman of the Russian-installed administration in the Moscow-occupied parts of the Kherson region, said on the Telegram messaging app the death toll had risen to 29 people.
Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the Soviet-era dam, under Russian control since early days of its invasion in 2022.
A team of international legal experts assisting Ukraine’s prosecutors in their investigation said in preliminary findings on Friday it was “highly likely” the collapse in Ukraine’s Kherson region was caused by explosives planted by Russians. The Kremlin accuses Kyiv of sabotaging the hydroelectric dam, which held a reservoir the size of the U.S. Great Salt Lake, to cut off a key source of water for Crimea and distract attention from a “faltering” counter-offensive against Russian forces.
Russia had means, motive and opportunity to destroy Ukraine dam, drone photos and information show
Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to bring down a Ukrainian dam that collapsed earlier this month while under Russian control, according to exclusive drone photos and information obtained by The Associated Press.
Images taken from above the Kakhovka Dam and shared with the AP appear to show an explosive-laden car atop the structure, and two officials said Russian troops were stationed in a crucial area inside the dam where the Ukrainians say the explosion that destroyed it was centered.
The Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The dam’s destruction led to deadly flooding, endangered crops in the world’s breadbasket, threatened drinking water supplies for thousands and unleashed an environmental catastrophe.
Ukrainian commanders say it also scuppered some of their plans to take Russian positions in a counteroffensive that is now in its early stages.
Putin shows off what he claims is ‘draft peace agreement’ with Ukraine - that they ‘refused to sign’
A new clip has emerged of Vladimir Putin showing African leaders what he claims to be a ‘draft peace agreement’ with Ukraine.
The Russian president claimed that Ukraine had allegedly ‘refused to sign it’ so it was ‘thrown into the rubbish heap of history’.
“This draft of the treaty was initialed by the leader of the negotiation group from Kyiv. He put his signature. There it exists,” he told the room, holding up the document.
“Where are the guarantees that they will not renounce any other agreements in the future?”
Kyiv has not commented on the footage.
Sophie Thompson reports:
Russia reports fierce fighting as African peace mission leaves empty-handed
Russia reported fierce fighting on Sunday on three sections of the front line in Ukraine, a day after hosting an African peace mission that failed to spark enthusiasm from either Moscow or Kyiv.
A Russian-installed official said Ukraine had recaptured Piatykhatky, a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and were entrenching themselves there while coming under fire from Russian artillery.
“The enemy’s ‘wave-like’ offensives yielded results, despite enormous losses,” the official, Vladimir Rogov, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia’s defence ministry made no mention of Piatykhatky in its daily update, in which it said its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks in three sections of the 1,000 km (600 mile) front line. A separate statement from Russia’s Vostok group of forces said Ukraine had failed to take the settlement.
The reports could not be independently verified.
