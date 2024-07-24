✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Ukrainian forces have “seriously damaged” a ferry in occupied Crimea which was being used by Russian forces to transport military equipment, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said last night.

The apparent destruction of Russia’s last railway ferry “Slavyanin” in Port Kavkaz took place as Ukraine launched a major aerial attack on Putin’s forces for the second night in a row in the early hours yesterday, targeting occupied Crimea using at least 21 drones.

Ukrainian forces have hinted that they have already identified a “next target” in the region, without providing more details. The attacked port is barely 11 miles from Kerch in Crimea which connects the occupied peninsula with Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have built a new military base just 200km from the active frontline, an investigation has found.

The military base is located between a penal colony and two half-built secondary schools, on the site of another abandoned military facility in Rostov city, analysis of satellite images showed.