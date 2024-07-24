Ukraine-Russia latest: Kyiv destroys Putin’s last Crimea railway ferry as new Russian base appears near front
Ukrainian forces have hinted at a ‘next target’ after striking ferry ‘Slavyanin’ near Kerch in Crimea
Ukrainian forces have “seriously damaged” a ferry in occupied Crimea which was being used by Russian forces to transport military equipment, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said last night.
The apparent destruction of Russia’s last railway ferry “Slavyanin” in Port Kavkaz took place as Ukraine launched a major aerial attack on Putin’s forces for the second night in a row in the early hours yesterday, targeting occupied Crimea using at least 21 drones.
Ukrainian forces have hinted that they have already identified a “next target” in the region, without providing more details. The attacked port is barely 11 miles from Kerch in Crimea which connects the occupied peninsula with Russia.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have built a new military base just 200km from the active frontline, an investigation has found.
The military base is located between a penal colony and two half-built secondary schools, on the site of another abandoned military facility in Rostov city, analysis of satellite images showed.
One civilian killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv
A civilian was killed in Russia’s air attacks on Kharkiv, the mayor of the city in Ukraine’s east said this morning. The details of the casualty are not immediately clear.
The Russian missile and drone strikes also targeted several neighbourhoods in the city around 5am, regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said. The strikes hit a non-residential building in the Nemshlyan district and damaged at least five cars.
Another two civilians were injured in a Shahed drone attack on Malodanyliva community which caused a fire in the area, the governor said. The injured were nursed by doctors provided on the spot, he added.
A private residential building was also set ablaze after coming under a rocket attack. The law enforcement officers are investigating the type of rocket used by Russian forces. “All emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of Russian aggression,” the head of the regional Kharkiv administration said.
Russia launched several waves in its attack on the city, which is also the administrative centre of the broader Kharkiv region and which borders Russia.
Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 27-month-old war, which Russia started with a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour.
Kyiv says Russian ferry in Crimea ‘seriously damaged'
Ukrainian forces have “seriously damaged” a ferry in occupied Crimea which was being used by Russian forces to transport military equipment, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said last night.
“Today, the grouping of forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with units of other components of the Defence Forces, caused significant damage to the enemy ferry ‘Slavyanin’ in the port ‘Kavkaz’,” the General Staff said.
Russian occupiers were using the ferry to transport railway wagons, motor vehicles and containers for military purposes, it said. The Ukrainian forces also hinted at a “next target” in the region, without providing more details.
The ferry was reportedly the third and last railway ferry being used by Russian forces in the region. The attack, which took place in the early hours yesterday, killed one and injured others, local governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.
Putin’s forces set up new military base 200km from Ukraine frontline – report
Russian forces have built a military base just 200km from the Ukraine war frontline in Rostov city, a new investigation has found.
The new military base is being used to conduct strikes into Ukraine and has been set up near to a penal colony and two secondary schools, reported Skhemy, a Ukrainian investigative media outlet.
“According to Planet Labs satellite images, the Russian army set up a new military base in May 2024 between a penal colony and two half-built secondary schools, on the site of another abandoned military facility – cooks’ school No 195 of the Civil Defence Forces, which closed in 2011,” it said.
Work on the base likely began last summer as, after 12 years of inactivity, changes began to take place at the abandoned premises of the former military school, the outlet said.
Pentagon reaffirms support for Ukraine in defence heads call
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov dialled each other to discuss Washington’s unwavering support for Ukraine, the Pentagon said late yesterday.
This is the first call between the defence heads since US president Joe Biden’s announcement of bowing out of his reelection bid and endorsing vice president Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican former president Donald Trump.
“During the call, the secretary reaffirmed the unwavering support of the United States for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression,” the Pentagon’s press secretary, Major General Pat Ryder, told journalists at a news briefing.
In Kyiv, Mr Umerov said he and Mr Austin also discussed the recent developments on the frontline and Ukraine‘s urgent battlefield needs.
“I once again highlighted the importance and urgency of lifting the bans on long-range fires,” the Ukrainian defence minister said in a statement on X.
The calls comes as a steadfast move to assure Kyiv of Washington’s unrelenting support in the wake of turbulent political atmosphere in the US. On Tuesday Ms Harris national security adviser and his chief of staff spoke with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said it was important that “the dynamics of our joint work for a just peace do not diminish.”
