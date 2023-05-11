Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s troops abandon positions in Bakhmut amid Kyiv’s counterattack
Kremlin says ‘difficult operation’ continues amid hopes of capturing and controlling mining city
A Russian brigade has abandoned its position on a bridge in Bakhmut, allowing Ukrainian forces to capture it, Ukraine said.
“It’s official. [Yevgeny] Prigozhin’s report about the flight of Russia’s 72nd Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade from near Bakhmut and the ‘500 corpses’ of Russians left behind is true,” Ukraine’s Third Separate Assault Brigade said in a statement.
Vladimir Putin’s soldiers Russian units in some parts of Bakhmut have retreated by up to two kilometres (1.2 miles), Ukrainian colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
Bakhmut has been the epicentre of the bloodiest ground combat in Europe since the Second World War for nearly 10 months now.
The chief of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries confirmed Russian troops fleeing their positions on a bridge near Bakhmut.
“Our army is fleeing. The 72nd Brigade pissed away three square km this morning, where I had lost around 500 men,” Yevgeny\
Prigozhin said, complaining his troops were receiving only 10 per cent of the shells they needed.
Imagine Dragons release music video shot on war frontline in Ukraine
American pop band Imagine Dragons have released a music video for their single “Crushed” shot on the frontline of the war in Ukraine.
Announcing the release on Twitter, the American rock band wrote: “Our video for ‘Crushed’, filmed on the frontlines of Ukraine, is out now. It follows Sasha, a young boy who endured months of shelling in his town.
“Sasha’s story is heartbreaking, and there are thousands more like him who desperately need help. Even today, his family is without electricity and other basic utilities.”
Zelensky creates two more military administrations in Kherson
Volodymyr Zelensky has set up two military administrations in Kherson oblast.
The Vynohradove village military administration and Skadovsk city military administration were created yesterday.
The Kremlin described the invasion as a "very difficult" military operation amid long-standing hope to capture Bakhmut and control the Ukrainian city.
"The special military operation continues. This is a very difficult operation, and, of course, certain goals have been achieved in a year," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a Bosnian Serb television channel.
"We managed to beat up the Ukrainian military machine quite a bit," he added, citing Russian missile strikes in Ukraine. "This work will continue".
He said he had no doubt that Bakhmut "will be captured and will be kept under control", defending the months-long grinding battle in the region as Russia “is not waging war".
Russia’s Wagner mercenaries to be labelled terror group like Islamic State
The UK is set to designate Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group as a proscribed terrorist organisation, it is understood.
The Times quoted a Government source as saying the move was “imminent” and likely to be enacted within weeks after two months spent building a legal case.
Proscription would make it a criminal offence to join Wagner, encourage support for it, display its logo in public or attend its meetings.
Among other organisation on the Government’s proscribed list are the Islamic State, al Qaida and neo-Nazi group National Action.
It comes as Labour demanded ministers formally label the Wagner Group a terror outfit after accusing it of committing “appalling atrocities”.
Russia’s military operation against Ukraine is “very difficult” Kremlin admits
Russia’s military operation against Ukraine is “very difficult” but will continue, Tass news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as telling a Bosnian television station on Wednesday.
Russia has succeeded in severely damaging the Ukrainian military machine and this work will continue, he added in a long interview during which he repeated many of Moscow’s talking points about the conflict.
Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in what Moscow calls a special military operation and initially captured significant amounts of territory.
But Kyiv’s forces pushed back last year and are now planning another counteroffensive. Western officials estimate more than 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded.
“The special military operation continues. This is a very difficult operation, and, of course, certain goals have been achieved in a year,” Tass quoted Peskov as saying.
Ukraine continues to shell eastern parts of the country occupied by Russia and Peskov said this demonstrated the need to continue the conflict and push pro-Kyiv forces back.
“We managed to beat up the Ukrainian military machine quite a bit,” said Peskov, noting Russia had launched countless missile strikes against what he said were military targets across Ukraine.
“This work will continue,” he said. Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting mainly civilian targets, a charge Moscow denies.
Tributes to AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed near Bakhmut, Ukraine
Tributes have been paid to Arman Soldin, a journalist working for international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) killed in a rocket attack near Bakhmut in Ukraine.
The 32-year-old video co-ordinator was with a team of its journalists travelling with Ukrainian soldiers when the group came under fire with Grad rockets near Chasiv Yar on Tuesday.
Russian forces have been trying to capture the city for nine months, making Bakhmut the focus of the war’s longest battle.
Poland reverts to historic name for Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland is reverting to using its historical name for Kaliningrad, the Russian city and administrative region that sits on its border.
From now on, it will be designated on Polish maps as Krolewiec, based on the recommendation of the government commission for geographic names abroad.
The Kremlin has reacted angrily: spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called it a “process bordering on insanity,” going beyond Russophobia.
The city, formerly known as Koenigsberg, was ceded from Germany to the Soviet Union after the Second World War. In 1946 it was renamed Kaliningrad, after Mikhail Kalinin, one of the leaders of the Bolshevik revolution.
The Polish authorities point out that Kalinin was one of six Soviet officials who ordered the execution of more than 21,000 Polish prisoners of war at Katyn and elsewhere in 1940.
They said the current name was artificial, lacking any connection to the city or the region, but the centuries-old name of Krolewiec was part of Poland’s cultural heritage.
The war in neighboring Ukraine has added to the long-standing tensions between Russia and Poland, an ally of Kyiv which has been supplying Ukraine’s military with weapons and pressing for more international backing for Ukraine.
Eurovision’s preparations for potential Russia cyberthreat ‘in good place’
Eurovision’s preparations for a potential cyberthreat from Russia are in a “really good place” and organisers feel “very confident” about their preparations, the BBC’s managing director of the event has said.
The broadcaster has been working with the European Broadcasting Union’s specialist team and the National Cyber Security Centre ahead of the week-long event in Liverpool.
Ukraine won last year’s competition but Russia’s invasion means the UK is hosting this year, prompting fears of possible interference.
Main developments in Russia
- A filling point on the Druzhba pipeline in a Russian region bordering Ukraine has been attacked, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russia’s oil pipeline operator Transneft.
- Two drones tried to attack a military facility in Russia’s Voronezh region but failed, region’s governor said.
- Russia’s air defence forces shot down an “enemy” drone in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, its governor said, adding that falling debris damaged a gas pipeline and a house.
- Two Russian soldiers from Kamchatka in the far east have been sentenced to two-and-a-half years each in prison for refusing to fight in Ukraine, human rights group OVD-Info said.
