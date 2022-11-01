Putin’s missile strikes cut power to 270,000 Kyiv homes

✕ Close Russian missile strikes knock out water, power supplies in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Some 270,000 homes in Kyiv are without electricity and 40 per cent are without water following “one of the most massive shellings” by Russia on Ukrainian territory.

Moscow launched vicious attacks on critical infrastructure in at least six Ukrainian regions on Monday and froze its participation in a Black Sea grain export programme, moves described by Vladimir Putin as a response to a drone attack on his fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Ukraine.

“That’s not all we could have done,” the Russian president warned, indicating more action was yet to come.

Ukrainian officials said energy infrastructure, including hydro-electric dams, was hit, knocking out power, heat and water supplies.

Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, said that 40 per cent of the city’s residents had been left without water, while 270,000 homes had no electricity. Civilians have been seen queuing in their hundreds with plastic bottles and containers waiting to collect water from fountains.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich dubbed the attack “one of the most massive shellings of our territory by the army of the Russian Federation”.