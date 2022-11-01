Ukraine Russia war – live: Putin’s missile strikes cut power to 270,000 Kyiv homes
Putin says missile attacks on Ukraine ‘not all we could do’
Russian missile strikes knock out water, power supplies in Ukraine
Some 270,000 homes in Kyiv are without electricity and 40 per cent are without water following “one of the most massive shellings” by Russia on Ukrainian territory.
Moscow launched vicious attacks on critical infrastructure in at least six Ukrainian regions on Monday and froze its participation in a Black Sea grain export programme, moves described by Vladimir Putin as a response to a drone attack on his fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Ukraine.
“That’s not all we could have done,” the Russian president warned, indicating more action was yet to come.
Ukrainian officials said energy infrastructure, including hydro-electric dams, was hit, knocking out power, heat and water supplies.
Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, said that 40 per cent of the city’s residents had been left without water, while 270,000 homes had no electricity. Civilians have been seen queuing in their hundreds with plastic bottles and containers waiting to collect water from fountains.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich dubbed the attack “one of the most massive shellings of our territory by the army of the Russian Federation”.
Putin hoping to ‘freeze Europe into surrender'
Russia is likely to continue the Ukraine war into the winter, hoping to weaken western support for Kyiv and “freeze Europe into surrender,” according to a report issued this week by the Institute for the Study of War.
The remarks from the Washington-based think tank come as Vladimir Putin’s forces have destroyed about 40 per cent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, affecting 16 regions, according to the Ukrainian government.
“Unfortunately, the destruction and damage are serious,” Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said in a Telegram post.
“It is necessary to prepare for emergency power outages for an indefinite period.”
Billionaire banker Oleg Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship
The billionaire banker Oleg Tinkov, founder of the online Tinkoff Bank, has renounced his Russian citizenship because of the war in Ukraine.
In an now deleted Instagram post, he said: “I can’t and won’t be associated with a fascist country that started a war with their peaceful neighbour.”
The banker, who is reported yo be living in London, said: “It is a shame for me to continue to hold this passport.
“I hope more prominent Russian businessmen will follow me, so it weakens Putin’s regime and his economy, and put him eventually to defeat,” Mr Tinkov said.
He continued: “I hate Putin’s Russia, but love all Russians who are clearly against this crazy war!”
Important to sustain grain export deal, Turkey tells Ukraine
The Black Sea grain export deal should be sustained as an important humanitarian initiative, Turkey’s defence minister Hulusi Akar told Ukraine’s defence and infrastructure ministers, reported Reuters.
The minister’s comments come after Russia’s suspension of its participation in the deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and aimed at keeping food commodities flowing to world markets.
He has also asked his Russian counterpart on Monday that Moscow should re-evaluate its decision.
Russia extends evacuation zone in Kherson
Russian officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said that were extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river.
Officials said that the move was because Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region.
In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo said he was extending the area covered by an order for civilians to evacuate by an additional 15km (9 miles) to include another seven settlements.
No ships in grain corridor when Russia says it was attacked: UN
The United Nations has said that there were no ships involved when Russia says its vessels in Crimea were attacked on 29 October.
“None were in the corridor on the night of the 29th of October when the reported attacks took place, and no vessel reported an incident over the weekend,” said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths to the Security Council.
Earlier Russia has accused Ukraine of using air and maritime drones to target vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol early on Saturday and suggested one of the drones may have been launched from a civilian vessel chartered to export food from Ukrainian ports.
Russia's grain deal suspension impacting food security, US says
The US has said that Russia’s move to halt its participation in the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative is having “immediate, harmful impacts” on global food security.
In a statement US state department Ned Price said that food prices have risen on uncertainty around the deal.
“Any disruption to the initiative risks spiking food prices, lowering the confidence of insurers and commercial shippers who have returned to Black Sea routes and further imposing hardships on lower income countries already reeling from dire humanitarian crises and global food insecurity,” Mr Price told reporters.
Inflation hits new record in Europe
Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency.
According to the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat annual inflation reached 10.7 per cent in October, rising from 9.9 per cent in September.
The agency said that October’s inflation is the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997.Inflation figures varied widely by country.
Figures were recorded as 7.1 per cent in France, 16.8 per cent in the Netherlands among the biggest member economies.
While the highest were in the three Baltic countries: Estonia at 22.4 per cent, Latvia at 21.8 per cent, and Lithuania at 22 per cent, reported Associated Press.
Four Russian drones hit civilian areas in Poltava Oblast, governor says
Poltava Oblast governor Dmytro Lunin has said that four Russian drones struck civilian areas.
He said rescuers are already working on the ground to put out fires caused by the strikes.
No casualties have been reported in the incident.
The governor did not specify whether the fires were caused by debris from the drones being shot down or if the drones had targeted those sites.
What Russia's suspension of grain deal could mean
Russia has suspended its part of the deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports safely.
Here is what Russia’s decision could mean for a world increasingly worried about food security and high food prices.
Read this report by the Associated Press:
Kyiv without power and water after barrage of Russian missiles
Attacks have also been reported in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia
