Ukraine-Russia war – live: Drone attacks hit Moscow as Putin works in the Kremlin
One person was killed and four were injured by falling debris in the Kyiv airstrikes
Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike
Drones hit several buildings in Moscow, forcing some people to evacuate their homes after Russia launched its third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours.
Two people sought medical assistance following the drone attack on the Russian capital, but none were seriously injured, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
A spokesman for Vladimir Putin said the Russian president is working in the Kremlin and has been briefed about drone attacks on Moscow.
The spokesman added that there were currently no plans for Putin to comment on the drone attack, which Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.
Ukraine has denied any involvement in the first drone attack on the Russian capital since the war began, but Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine was “pleased to watch” the attack and predicted more are to come.
It comes after one person was killed and four were injured by falling debris in the third round of attacks on Kyiv in 24 hours.
“The attack was massive, came from different directions, in several waves,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram.
ICYMI: Moscow targeted by ‘30 drones’ as Ukraine war reaches Russia’s capital
Ukraine has denied direct involvement in a series of early morning drone attacks in Moscow that brought the war to the heart of Russia.
Sergei Sobyanin, the capital’s mayor, said that two people were hurt - but not seriously injured - in the strikes. Buildings were also damaged.
It was the first time Moscow has been targeted by multiple drone attacks since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his illegal invasion of Ukraine on 24 February last year.
Matt Mathers reports:
Moscow targeted by ‘30 drones’ as Ukraine war reaches Russia’s capital
Russia capital hit by multiple drones for fist time since Kremlin invaded Ukraine
Following last night’s attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for “greater production and supply of air defence systems and ammunition by EU and NATO partners”.
It comes as NATO countries seek to narrow divisions over Ukraine’s membership bid at a meeting in Oslo this week.
NATO member states have dragged their feet over Ukraine’s attempt to join NATO over fears of entering an active war with Russia.
Ukrainian officials have previously claimed that NATO membership for the country would help to end the war, since NATO member states are honour bound to come to the defence of any of its fellows under attack.
Earlier today, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he saw no signs of aid fatigue among Western democracies regarding supporting Ukraine.
Stoltenberg was speaking on the eve of a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.
Both Kyiv and some of its closest allies in eastern Europe have been pushing for NATO to at least take concrete steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12.
“It would be very sad if in any way anyone could read the outcome of the Vilnius summit as a victory of Russia in precluding Ukraine to join NATO one day,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Friday.
Last week, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg made it clear that Ukraine will not be able to join the alliance as long as the war against Russia continues.
“To become a member in the midst of a war is not on the agenda,” he said. “The issue is what happens when the war ends.”
NATO agreed at its 2008 summit in Bucharest that Ukraine will join eventually.
Russian PM: 1.5 million people in annexed Ukraine regions have received Russian passports
Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that almost 1.5 million people in the newly annexed Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson have now received Russian passports.
Russia claimed last September to have annexed the four regions but its forces do not fully control any of them, and the annexations have not been recognised internationally. Moscow also annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014.
South Africa opposition party to take legal action to force government to arrest Putin at BRICS summit
The leading South African opposition party is taking legal action to force the government to arrest Vladimir Putin when he visits the country for the BRICS summit.
Earlier today, the Kremlin said will the Russian president take part at the “proper level” in the BRICS summit in South Africa despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court that would require South Africa to arrest him.
The Democratic Alliance party said it has launched a court application to ensure the South African government hands Putin over to the ICC, “should he set foot in South Africa”.
Shadow minister of justice Glynnis Breytenbach said: “This pre-emptory court action aims to ensure that South Africa upholds its obligations.”
It comes after the Sunday Times reported local officials were attempting to convince Putin to attend the summit virtually due to the ICC warrant for his arrest.
South Africa granted diplomatic immunity to attendees of a BRICS foreign ministers meeting this week.
South Africa’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement claiming the granting of diplomatic immunity to attendees of the BRICS summit is “standard procedure”.
The move could mean president Putin is granted diplomatic immunity when he attends the BRICS heads of state summit on August 22-24 in Johannesburg.
BRICS comprises China, Russia, India, Brazil and South Africa.
33-year-old woman killed and 11 injured in Kyiv attacks
A 33-year-old woman died and 11 were in injured in overnight Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv, police said.
Russia has carried out 17 air attacks on Kyiv this month, mostly at night. Ukrainian officials say the strikes are intended to sow fear and wear down air defences before an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Falling debris hit several districts, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said, including the historic Podil and Pechersk neighbourhoods in central Kyiv and the Holosiivskyi district in Kyiv’s southwest.
The Kyiv military administration said Russia had used only Iranian-made Shahed drones in Tuesday’s attack.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he saw no signs of aid fatigue among Western democracies regarding supporting Ukraine.
Stoltenberg was speaking on the eve of a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.
Kremlin statement in full as Moscow hit by first drone attack since war began
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The president’s working day started very early today. He received direct information both via the Defence Ministry and via the relevant departments.”
He also received “information from the Mayor of Moscow, the governor of the Moscow region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations,” Peskov said.
He continued: “Everything worked properly, worked well. The air defence system also worked well. It is quite clear that we are talking about the Kyiv regime’s response to our very effective strikes on one of the decision-making centres... on Sunday.
“This once again confirms the need to continue this special military operation and achieve the set goals.”
“It is, of course, obvious that this is an attack by the Kyiv regime. And this must be absolutely clearly understood.”
Peskov said there is “currently no threat whatsoever for the residents of Moscow and the Moscow region”.
Watch live: View of Moscow after drone attack damages buildings and leaves at least two injured
Watch a live view of Moscow from the Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) area of the city.
Ukraine has denied direct involvement in a series of early morning drone attacks in Moscow that brought the war to the heart of Russia.
Sergei Sobyanin, the capital’s mayor, said that two people were hurt - but not seriously injured - in the strikes. Buildings were also damaged.
It was the first time Moscow has been targeted by multiple drone attacks since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his illegal invasion of Ukraine on 24 February last year.
Live: View of Moscow after drone attack damages buildings and leaves at least two injured
Watch a live view of Moscow from the Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) area of the city .This comes on the day that the Russian capital was the target of a seri...
Wagner mercenary chief criticises Russian defence ministry after Moscow drone attack
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has criticised the Russian defence ministry after a drone attack hit Moscow.
It is the first time Moscow has been targeted since the war in Ukraine began. The Kremlin has blamed Ukraine for the attack, but Ukraine has denied involvement.
Prigozhin criticised the Russian defence ministry for allowing drones to reach Moscow.
He said: “You are the Ministry of Defence. You didn’t do a damn thing to advance. Why the f--- did you let these drones get to Moscow?
“They’re flying to Rublyovka to your houses - let your houses go up in flames! And what will ordinary people do when drones with explosives crash into their windows? So as a citizen, I am deeply outraged that these scum sit quietly with their arseholes smeared with expensive creams. And that’s why I think the people have every right to ask them these questions, these bastards.
“But I have already warned about this many times, but no one wants to listen. Because I’m angry and I upset bureaucrats who have a great life.”
The Wagner chief, once a close ally of Putin, has recently been embroiled in a row with the Kremlin over president Putin’s war strategy.
In May he threatened to withdraw his troops from the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, citing a lack of ammunition received from Putin’s government. Russia has recently claimed to have taken control of Bakhmut, a symbolic target for both Kyiv and Moscow, but Ukrainian officials have denied they are in total control of the area.
Meanwhile, Prigozhin also recently warned that Russia could lose the war in Ukraine, warning he “hardly believes” Russia can hold on to the territory it has claimed to control.
He claimed Moscow’s invasion has seen Ukraine amass “one of the world’s strongest armies” with the help of Western support.
West ‘stepping up’ supplies to Ukraine, says Russian defence minister
Western countries were stepping up supplies of equipment and weapons to Ukraine, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said, ahead of what he said would be a “large-scale offensive” by Kyiv, Russian news agencies reported.
Shoigu also said Russia was monitoring the routes of these supplies and would strike them if they were detected, news agencies quoted him as saying.
It comes as US president Joe Biden gave the green light for Western allies to hand over their F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv to bolster Ukraine’s defences.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky gave the US president a “flat assurance” that Ukraine would not use F-16 jets to attack Russian territory, during the G7 summit in Japan.
Russia’s deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko warned that supplying F-16s to Ukraine could pose a “colossal risk”.
Russia has previously claimed Western allies are planning to help Ukraine escalate the war. UK defence secretary Ben Wallace has denied this claim.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies