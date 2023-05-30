✕ Close Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike

Drones hit several buildings in Moscow, forcing some people to evacuate their homes after Russia launched its third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours.

Two people sought medical assistance following the drone attack on the Russian capital, but none were seriously injured, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

A spokesman for Vladimir Putin said the Russian president is working in the Kremlin and has been briefed about drone attacks on Moscow.

The spokesman added that there were currently no plans for Putin to comment on the drone attack, which Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the first drone attack on the Russian capital since the war began, but Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine was “pleased to watch” the attack and predicted more are to come.

It comes after one person was killed and four were injured by falling debris in the third round of attacks on Kyiv in 24 hours.

“The attack was massive, came from different directions, in several waves,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram.