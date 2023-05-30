Ukraine-Russia war – live: Drone attacks hit Moscow as Putin works in the Kremlin
One person was killed and four were injured by falling debris in the Kyiv airstrikes
Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike
Drones hit several buildings in Moscow, forcing some people to evacuate their homes after Russia launched its third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours.
Two people sought medical assistance following the drone attack on the Russian capital, but none were seriously injured, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
A spokesman for Vladimir Putin said the Russian president is working in the Kremlin and has been briefed about drone attacks on Moscow.
The spokesman added that there were currently no plans for Putin to comment on the drone attack, which Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.
Ukraine has denied any involvement in the first drone attack on the Russian capital since the war began, but Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine was “pleased to watch” the attack and predicted more are to come.
It comes after one person was killed and four were injured by falling debris in the third round of attacks on Kyiv in 24 hours.
“The attack was massive, came from different directions, in several waves,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram.
West ‘stepping up’ supplies to Ukraine, says Russian defence minister
Western countries were stepping up supplies of equipment and weapons to Ukraine, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said, ahead of what he said would be a “large-scale offensive” by Kyiv, Russian news agencies reported.
Shoigu also said Russia was monitoring the routes of these supplies and would strike them if they were detected, news agencies quoted him as saying.
Watch: Russian soldiers flee after tank struck by Ukrainian drone
NATO seeks to narrow differences over Ukraine membership bid
NATO foreign ministers will seek to narrow divisions over Ukraine’s membership bid at a meeting in Oslo this week, with allies at odds over calls to grant Kyiv a road map to accession at their July summit.
NATO has not acceded to Ukraine’s request for fast-track membership as Western governments such as the U.S. and Germany are wary of moves that they fear could take the alliance closer to entering an active war with Russia.
However, both Kyiv and some of its closest allies in eastern Europe have been pushing for NATO to at least take concrete steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12.
“It would be very sad if in any way anyone could read the outcome of the Vilnius summit as a victory of Russia in precluding Ukraine to join NATO one day,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Friday.
Last week, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg made it clear that Ukraine will not be able to join the alliance as long as the war against Russia continues.
“To become a member in the midst of a war is not on the agenda,” he said. “The issue is what happens when the war ends.”
NATO agreed at its 2008 summit in Bucharest that Ukraine will join eventually.
However, leaders have since stopped short of steps such as giving Kyiv a membership action plan that would lay out a timetable for bringing the country closer to NATO.
On the sidelines of their Oslo meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, foreign ministers are also expected to touch on the search for a new NATO chief, with Stoltenberg due to step down in September.
Meanwhile, president Tayyip Erdogan’s election victory in Turkey has brought fresh momentum to efforts to break a deadlock over the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership, held up by objections from Turkey and Hungary.
Any progress in Oslo is unlikely, however, as Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will not be there, Sweden said, although talks between him and Sweden’s Tobias Billstrom will nevertheless take place “soon”.
Mayor of Kyiv visits apartment block destroyed in Russian airstrikes on Kyiv
The Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko is visiting an apartment block where one person died and four were injured after Russia launched its third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours.
Debris from a destroyed Russian projectile hit the building, sparking a fire, Ukrainian officials said. Two upper floors of the building were destroyed with people possibly still under rubble.
Photos from Kyiv officials and Reuters showed flames engulfing the top of the building.
Mayor Klitschko confirmed in a telegram post he was visiting the 4-story building in the Holosiivskyi district after 20 residents were reportedly evacuated from the damaged building.
He said: “Search and rescue operations have been completed. Damaged cars of residents are taken out of the yard. At night, 20 residents were evacuated from the damaged building. One person died, four were injured.
“The commission is already examining the extent of the damage in order to begin restoration work as soon as possible.
“In general, as a result of the night attack, one person died. Eleven were injured. Of those: six people received medical care on an outpatient basis, five were hospitalised. Currently, three people are in the city’s hospitals.”
Putin to ‘take part at proper level’ in BRICS summit despite arrest warrant
Russian president Vladimir Putin will take part at the “proper level” in the BRICS summit in South Africa, the Kremlin has said, despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court that would require South Africa to arrest the Russian president.
It is unclear whether this means president Putin will attend the summit in person.
Putin has been invited to the summit, even though South Africa would theoretically be required to arrest him under an International Criminal Court warrant issued in March for Putin’s arrest for war crimes.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said further details would be announced later on the matter.
BRICS comprises China, Russia, India, Brazil and South Africa.
Watch live: Mayor of Kyiv visits overnight attack sites
The mayor of Kyiv is attending the site of an overnight Russian airstrike on the capital which killed one and injured four.
Live: Mayor of Kyiv visits overnight attack sites
Mayor of Kyiv visits overnight attack sites.Watch more on Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picksLike us on Facebook: https://www.face...
President Vladimir Putin is working in the Kremlin and has been briefed about drone attacks on Moscow, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
Dmitry Peskov also said Russian air defences and the defence ministry had worked well in dealing with the assault and added that there were currently no plans for Putin to comment on the drone attack, which Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.
Poland to close border for Russian and Belarusian trucks as Lukashenko appoints new border force head
Poland is set to ban freight trucks registered in either Russia or Belarus from entering into the country, according to the Polish news agency PAP.
Polish interior minister Mariusz Kaminski signed an order yesterday to ban trucks entering through Polan’s Belarusian border that will come into effect on June 1 and last “until further notice.”
It comes as Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko appointed a new head of the Belarus State Border Committee.
Konstantin Molostov was appointed as chairman of the country’s State Border Committee, charged with ensuring Belarus’ border security, replacing Anatoly Lappo.
Poland has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since the war began. The country became the first NATO member state to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Russian MP says three drones downed over exclusive Moscow suburb where Putin has official residence
A senior Russian politician said three drones shot down over Moscow on Tuesday had been downed over the Russian capital’s exclusive Rublyovka suburb, where President Vladimir Putin has an official residence.
The Russian defence ministry earlier said air defences had destroyed all eight of the drones used in the attack, which it blamed on Ukraine. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said two people were injured in the attack but no deaths were reported.
In a post on Telegram, Alexander Khinshtein, a prominent member of Russia’s parliament from the ruling United Russia bloc, said three drones had been downed over three Rublyovka villages, one of which is located just a10 minute drive away from Putin’s residence at Novo-Ogaryovo.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which has begun probing the drone strike, confirmed that drones were downed over the Odintsovsky district, which includes Rublyovka.
Rublyovka, a patchwork of elite gated communities in the forests west of Moscow that once boasted some of the world’s highest real estate prices, is home to much of Russia’s political, business and cultural elite.
Apart from Putin, former president Dmitry Medvedev and prime minister Mikhail Mishustin have been reported to own homes in Rublyovka, alongside many of Russia’s richest business figures.
A Ukrainian presidential aide denied Kyiv was directly involved in Tuesday’s drone attack on Moscow but said Ukraine was enjoying watching the events and predicted an increase in such attacks.
Two dead after Russian shelling of Donetsk region
Two people died and ten were injured after Russian shelling in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian state broadcaster Suspline reports, citing the National Police of the Donetsk region.
Eight cities and towns in the Donetsk region were shelled, damaging 26 civilian objects over the last 24 hours.
The claims have not been independently verified.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies