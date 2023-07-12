✕ Close Zelensky accompanies Azovstal commanders back to Ukraine

France will join Britain in supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles, a move that allows Ukrainian forces to hit Russian troops and supplies deep behind front lines, French officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The missiles can travel up to 250 km (155 miles), with French President Emmanuel Macron stating he had decided to boost military aid to Ukraine to help its counteroffensive as he arrived at a summit of the 31-member NATO alliance in Lithuania.

“I have decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment to enable the Ukrainians to have the capacity to strike deeply,” Macron said, while declining to say how many missiles would be sent.

A French diplomatic source said they were talking about 50 SCALP missiles produced by European manufacturer MBDA.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said its troops had caught occupying Russian troops “in a trap“ in the shattered eastern city of Bakhmut, where its forces have been gaining ground as part of their counter-offensive.

“Bakhmut. The enemy is caught in a trap,” general Oleksander Syrskyi, in charge of Ukraine’s ground forces, said bluntly on the Telegram messaging app. “The city is under the fire control of (our) defence forces...the enemy is being pushed out of their positions.”