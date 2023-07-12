✕ Close Zelensky accompanies Azovstal commanders back to Ukraine

The UK and fellow G7 countries say they will offer Ukraine a new framework to guarantee its long-term security later today, in an arrangement that has been dubbed “Nato-lite”.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has said the deal carries the potential to “return peace to Europe”.

Under the plans, Ukraine will receive more defence equipment, intelligence, support for cyber and hybrid threat defences as well as expanded training programmes. The move will also help develop Ukraine’s industrial base.

This comes as the 31-member Nato alliance, meeting in Vilnius this week, set the issue of a membership invite for Ukraine aside, stating that all parties recognise Kyiv cannot enter “in the midst of a conflict”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his frustration that Nato has not offered at least a timeframe for it to join the alliance, however.

The security package, Mr Sunak said, would “send a very strong signal of deterrent to Putin, that he can’t wait people out, in terms of this conflict”.

“I’ve always said that Ukraine’s rightful place is in Nato and that we stand by the language of Bucharest in 2008,” he said.