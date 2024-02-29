✕ Close Russian forces clear out abandoned military equipment after Ukrainian troops' retreat from Avdiivka

Russia’s Foreign Minister is set to visit Turkey this week as Russian forces capture another village near Avdiivka.

Sergei Lavrov will attend a forum and hold talks with his Turkish counterpart on Friday and Saturday, his spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

It comes as Russia and Turkey have been preparing a Putin visit which the Kremlin said this week would take place after Russia’s presidential election in mid-March.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said troops had captured the Ukrainian village of Stepove, about 11 km northwest of Avdiivka.

The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday it had withdrawn troops from Stepove and Sieverne, two villages that had a total pre-war population of fewer than 100 people.

Russia captured the town of Avdiivka earlier this month, its first major gain since taking Bakhmut last May.