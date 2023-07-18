✕ Close Crimean Bridge badly damaged after ‘multiple blasts’ in early hours

Russia launched overnight air attacks on Ukraine‘s south and east using drones as Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops drove out Moscow’s forces from villages in the south.

A fire broke out at one of the “facilities” in the port of Mykolaiv late on Monday, the city mayor said. The port city provides Ukraine with access to the Black Sea.

“It’s quite serious,” Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on the Telegram messaging app of the fire, adding that more detail will come in the morning.

The southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations to the south and north of Bakhmut, a small city captured by Russian forces in May, military spokesperson Andriy Kovaliov said.

In the south, after driving Russian troops out of clusters of villages, Ukrainian forces have had success in the direction of Mala Tokmachka-Novopokrovka and Velyka Novosilka-Urozhayne, Kovaliov said, without giving details.

“The enemy is putting up strong resistance, and heavy fighting is going on,” he said.