Russia- Ukraine war live: Putin’s forces pushed back in south as Russia launches Odesa strikes
Zelensky’s troops continue offensive operations to the south and north of Bakhmut
Crimean Bridge badly damaged after ‘multiple blasts’ in early hours
Russia launched overnight air attacks on Ukraine‘s south and east using drones as Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops drove out Moscow’s forces from villages in the south.
A fire broke out at one of the “facilities” in the port of Mykolaiv late on Monday, the city mayor said. The port city provides Ukraine with access to the Black Sea.
“It’s quite serious,” Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on the Telegram messaging app of the fire, adding that more detail will come in the morning.
The southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations to the south and north of Bakhmut, a small city captured by Russian forces in May, military spokesperson Andriy Kovaliov said.
In the south, after driving Russian troops out of clusters of villages, Ukrainian forces have had success in the direction of Mala Tokmachka-Novopokrovka and Velyka Novosilka-Urozhayne, Kovaliov said, without giving details.
“The enemy is putting up strong resistance, and heavy fighting is going on,” he said.
Collapse of Black Sea grain deal will not cause spike in inflation, Varadkar suggests
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said he does not believe Russia’s ending of the Black Sea grain deal will affect the price of groceries.
The Kremlin has said the agreement will be suspended until Moscow’s demands to lift restrictions on exports of Russian food and fertiliser to the world are met.
Speaking in Brussels on the second day of an EU summit, Mr Varadkar said: “I don’t think we’re at that point yet. When the war in Ukraine started there was a big shock to energy prices and then a big shock to food prices as well, but we found ways around that and we found ways to adapt to it by finding other sources of energy, for example.
“So I don’t think we’re going to see another spike in inflation because of this, but we do need to work on it. There are other ways to get grain out of Ukraine, for example, through Romania and through Poland.
“If the Russians persist in this policy well then we’ll have to find other ways to get the grain and to get the fertiliser out. What Russia has done is very wrong, it’s not just going to affect people in Ukraine, it’s going to affect people in the poorest part of the world.
“I’m here talking to countries and leaders from Latin America, from the Caribbean, you can add to that Africa and Asia, it’s people in those countries that will bear the worst effects of what Russia has decided to do. We have to try and get around what they’ve done now by finding ways to get the grain out of Ukraine through European ports.”
Divisions over Ukraine war clouds EU-Latam summit - part two
Arriving at the summit on Tuesday, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the communique had to be “very clear on Ukraine, this is a war of aggression.”
“There were talks late last night on the language, almost every country was able to sign up to a text that was clearly supportive of Ukraine, its right for independence, for freedom. One or two held out. Let’s see again this morning,” he said.
“It’s sometimes better to have no conclusions at all than to have language that doesn’t mean anything but we’re not at that point yet,” he added.
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said the communique could not be used to “rewrite history.”
“The fact is that Russia aggressed Ukraine ... we have to face the reality,” he told reporters.
He suggested the statement could end up saying that some specific countries did not agree with the language on Ukraine.
“We still can have a remark that says nearly all the countries accept (the language) ... It’s a shame if we cannot agree, but I’m not here to rewrite history,” he said.
Chile’s Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren said his government regretted the dispute.
“We’re very sorry for the situation really and we’re very surprised that there are members of our group which oppose any resolution concerning the war in Ukraine,” he said.
“We think it’s a war of aggression; that’s the position of Chile.”
Divisions over Ukraine war clouds EU-Latam summit - part one
Leaders from the European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean were struggling on Tuesday to agree on a joint statement on the war in Ukraine, with some Latin American countries resisting EU pressure for a clear condemnation of Russia.
The wrangling threatened to overshadow the summit in Brussels as the EU tries to revitalise relations with Latin America as part of a geopolitical shake-up prompted by Russia‘s war on Ukraine and growing wariness of China.
The EU had aimed to include condemnation of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine as part of a broader declaration setting out the leaders’ conclusions of the summit. But as the talks entered their second day, no agreement had been reached.
Countries with close political and economic ties to Russia, such as Cuba and Nicaragua, were resisting attempts to include language condemning Russia, according to officials familiar with the negotiations.
A draft text seen by Reuters showed a paragraph that condemned “the ongoing war against Ukraine“ and referred to U.N. resolutions that “deplore in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation” had been scored out.
The document merely referred to “specific national positions” of the countries represented at the summit, which brought together some 50 leaders from EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
German top diplomat: attacks on Ukraine ports also hit world's starving
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday said every missile fired by Russia at the Ukrainian port of Odesa was also the equivalent of firing a missile at people who are starving in the world.
The comment piled criticism on Moscow as Russia fired at Ukrainian ports a day after pulling out of a U.N.-backed deal to let Kyiv export grain.
Russia described its wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian ports as revenge for attacks launched by Kyiv. Moscow’s decision to withdraw from the grain deal prompted the United Nations to warn it risked creating hunger around the world.
Crimea bridge attack: Everything to know about the Kerch bridge as critical Russian supply line attacked
Two people were killed and their teenaged daughter wounded in an attack on the Crimean Bridge – connecting the Russian mainland to the peninsula.
The bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, is a major artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and a prestige project personally opened by President Vladimir Putin. The bridge had had only recently returned to full operation after suffering severe damage in a similar attack last October.
Traffic along the 19km-long road and rail bridge was halted for six hours, following reports of multiple explosions at around 3am on Monday morning.
Here’s everything we know about the attack on the Crimean Bridge and its importance to Moscow:
Everything to know about the Crimean Bridge – as vital Russian supply line attacked
Europe’s longest bridge connects the Russian city of Krasnodar in the east to Kerch in Russia-annexed Crimea
Russia hit Ukraine targets in 'mass revenge strike' after bridge attack
Russia‘s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday it had hit military targets in two Ukrainian port cities overnight in what it called “a mass revenge strike,” a day after an attack on the Crimean bridge which it blamed on Kyiv.
The ministry said it had struck Odesa, where the Ukrainian navy has a facility, and Mykolaiv on Ukraine‘s Black Sea coast.
“The armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a mass retaliatory strike overnight using precision sea-based weapons against facilities where terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being prepared using uncrewed boats,” the ministry said in a statement.
It said it had struck a ship repair plant near Odesa where such boats were being built.
“In addition, storage facilities holding around 70,000 tons of fuel used to supply the Ukrainian military’s equipment were destroyed” near the cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa, it said.
It said all the targets had been struck and destroyed, citing fires and detonations as evidence.
Reuters could not independently confirm the account.
Ukraine‘s air force said earlier that six Kalibr cruise missiles and 31 out of 36 drones had been shot down, mostly over the coastal Odesa and Mykolaiv regions in the south.
Russia says its troops advanced up to 2 km towards Ukraine’s Kupiansk
Russian forces have advanced by up to 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) in the direction of the city of Kupiansk in Ukraine‘s northeastern Kharkiv region, TASS cited Russia‘s defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Russia is using grain as ammunition, says Polish minister
Russia is using grain as ammunition, Poland’s Agriculture Minister Robert Telus told Reuters, commenting on the collapse of the year-old U.N.-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine export grain through the Black Sea.
Telus urged EU to help improve grain logistics as more Ukraine grain will start flowing through borders after the harvest.
Why the Crimea bridge attack will get under Putin's skin
The Kerch Bridge has both strategic and symbolic value to the Russian president, writes Bel Trew:
A pre-dawn deadly assault on the Kerch Bridge is the second such attack in just nine months. As Ukraine pushes ahead with a summer counteroffensive, it amounts to a personal jab at Vladimir Putin, who has often boasted about its construction.
The 12-mile rail and road structure – the longest in Europe – was a £2.7bn prestige project and was opened by Mr Putin five years ago. It links the Russian mainland and occupied Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. When it was opened, Mr Putin boasted that Russian tsars had dreamed of building this “miracle” but had never succeeded. Russian state media hailed it as the “construction of the century”.
Why the Crimea bridge attack will get under Putin’s skin
The Kerch Bridge has both strategic and symbolic value to the Russian president, writes Bel Trew
Ukraine says 'complicated' situation in fighting in east, some success in south
Kyiv reported a “complicated” situation in fighting in eastern Ukraine and success in parts of the south on Tuesday as it pressed on with its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces.
“The situation is complicated but under control (in the east),” General Oleksander Syrskyi, commander of Ukrainian ground forces, said on the Telegram messaging app.
He said Russia had concentrated forces in the direction of Kupiansk in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, but that Ukrainian troops were holding them back.
Ukrainian officials have increasingly pointed to an intensification of Russian military activity near Kupiansk and nearby Lyman in the northeast. Both cities were retaken by Ukraine late last year.
On Monday, a spokesperson for Ukraine‘s eastern forces said the Russian military had amassed more than 100,000 troops and more than 900 tanks in the area.
Syrskyi added that Russian troops were pulling up reserves in the Bakhmut sector in eastern Ukraine to try to stop Ukrainian forces advancing.
