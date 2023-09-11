✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

Kyiv could have as little as 30 days left for its counter-offensive against Moscow, fears the head of the US military, while foreign aid workers have been killed in a Russian attack in Ukraine.

General Mark Milley said Ukraine only has around 30 to 45 days left before poor weather conditions hinder its offensive, telling the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg it will become “very difficult to manoeuvre” once the rains come.

Meanwhile, four volunteers from the Road to Relief NGO, which helps evacuate wounded people from front-line areas, were trapped inside a van as it flipped over and caught fire after being struck by Russian shells in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, the organisation said on its Instagram page.

Road to Relief said Canadian Anthony Ihnat died in the attack, while German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr were seriously injured. Spanish authorities later confirmed the death of the van’s fourth passenger, 32-year-old Emma Igual, a Spanish national who was the organisation’s director.

This comes after dozens of Russian drones rained down on Kyiv in an aerial attack that lasted two hours in the early hours of Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, injuring a civilian.