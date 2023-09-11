Ukraine-Russia war – live: Fears Kyiv has only 30 days left for offensive as aid workers killed in attack
Ukraine could be running out of time warns US army chief
Russia’s war in Ukraine
Kyiv could have as little as 30 days left for its counter-offensive against Moscow, fears the head of the US military, while foreign aid workers have been killed in a Russian attack in Ukraine.
General Mark Milley said Ukraine only has around 30 to 45 days left before poor weather conditions hinder its offensive, telling the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg it will become “very difficult to manoeuvre” once the rains come.
Meanwhile, four volunteers from the Road to Relief NGO, which helps evacuate wounded people from front-line areas, were trapped inside a van as it flipped over and caught fire after being struck by Russian shells in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, the organisation said on its Instagram page.
Road to Relief said Canadian Anthony Ihnat died in the attack, while German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr were seriously injured. Spanish authorities later confirmed the death of the van’s fourth passenger, 32-year-old Emma Igual, a Spanish national who was the organisation’s director.
This comes after dozens of Russian drones rained down on Kyiv in an aerial attack that lasted two hours in the early hours of Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, injuring a civilian.
US army chief fears Kyiv has only 30 days left for offensive
Kyiv could have as little as 30 days left for its counter-offensive against Moscow, fears the head of the US military.
General Mark Milley said Ukraine only has around 30 to 45 days left before poor weather conditions hinder its offensive, telling the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg it will become “very difficult to manoeuvre” once the rains come.
Luke O'Reilly reports:
Ukraine has around 45 days left before weather hinders offensive – US army chief
General Mark Milley told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme it will become ‘very difficult to manoeuvre’ once the rains come.
In an interview with The Economist published yesterday, Volodymyr Zelensky said steady progress was essential to maintaining Ukrainian morale.
“Keeping morale high is crucial. This is why even limited progress on the frontline is essential,” Mr Zelensky told the publication.
“Now we have movement. It’s important,” the publication quoted him as saying.
“If we push them from the south, they will run,” he said, hinting that a big breakthrough can still come before the onset of Ukraine’s infamously wet autumn weather makes battlefield movement more difficult.
Ukraine has had some success in dismantling the first of Russia’s three main defensive lines in the Zaporizhzhia region after facing initial losses in the early stages of the counteroffensive.
Mr Zelensky added that victory will not come “tomorrow or the day after tomorrow”. The Russian army is losing “lots of people”, Mr Zelensky said, adding that the invading country has had to redeploy its reserves to stop the Ukrainian advance.
“It means they lose,” he said.
Zelensky suggests Ukraine could be set for big breakthrough: 'They will run'
In an interview with The Economist published yesterday, Zelensky said steady progress was essential to maintaining Ukrainian morale.
“Now we have movement. It’s important,” the publication quoted him as saying. And he suggested a big breakthrough could lie ahead if this momentum is kept up. “If we push them from the south, they will run,” he said.
Zelensky says troops advancing in south, movement in east
Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops pressing a counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces have advanced on the southern front in the past week while there had also been movement near Bakhmut in the east.
“Over the past seven days we have made an advance in the Tavria (southern) sector,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“There is movement in the Bakhmut sector. Yes, there is movement.”
He added that Ukrainian forces were holding their ground on other fronts in the east – Avdiivka and Maryinka near the focus of Russia’s main attacks, and Lyman and Kupiansk, also subject to Russian attempts to advance further north.
The war-time president’s latest comments confirm assessments by other officials of gains, however modest, in the east and south.
Near Avdiivka, the head of the local military administration said Ukrainian troops took advantage of Russian forces focusing on one sector to advance and capture part of the village of Opytne south of the city.
Two drones downed near Russia’s Belgorod region
Russia’s air defence systems destroyed two drones over the Belgorod region in the early hours today, the Russian defence ministry said on its Telegram channel, claiming to have thwarted an attack by Ukraine.
No immediate injuries have been reported after drone debris fell on a road in the Yakovlevsky district, according to Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.
ICYMI: Foreign aid workers killed in Russian strikes
A charity confirmed four of their workers were hit by Russian shells in the Bakhmut region whilst trying to get to civilians who were caught in a crossfire.
Their vehicle came under Russian attack leading the van to catch on fire and flip, according to a Road to Relief spokesperson. German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick, Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr, Canadian volunteer Anthony “Tonko” Ihnat, and Spanish volunteer and Road to Relief Director Emma Igual were all in the vehicle. According to the charity, Ruben and Johan were badly injured with shrapnel wounds and burns but are now in a stable condition.
Tragically, Tonko has been confirmed dead, whilst Emma’s current status is still unknown as the organiation cannot trace her whereabouts.
Zelensky urges the West to maintain support for Ukraine
The Ukranian president says Europeans must prepare for a long war as Kyiv make ‘modest’ progress three months into counter offensive.
In an interview with The Economist, the leader expresses a seeming change in morale amongst Western leaders as Kyiv make ‘modest’ gains.
In conversation with The Economist, he said: I have this intuition, reading, hearing and seeing their eyes [when they say] ‘we’ll be always with you.
“But I see that he or she is not here, not with us.”
The ex TV actor is aware of the importance of western economic support.
Mr Zelensky added: “If you are not with Ukraine, you are with Russia, and if you are not with Russia, you are with Ukraine. And if partners do not help us, it means they will help Russia to win. That is it.”
ICYMI: Russia carries out overnight drone attack on Kyiv
Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv early on Sunday, with blasts ringing out across the Ukrainian capital and its region for almost two hours and drone debris falling on several of the city’s central districts, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukraine’s Land Forces said that the country’s air defence systems destroyed 25 out of 32 Russia-launched Iran-made Shahed drones, most of which targeted Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
Reuters witnesses heard at least five blasts across Kyiv, and Ukrainian media footage showed a number of cars damaged.
“Drones came onto the capital in groups and from different directions,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Read the full story here
Tributes pour in for the volunteers killed in Kyiv strike
Two foreign aid workers were killed this morning as shells hit their van - causing it to catch fire and flip.
Candian Anthony “Tonko” Ihnat was one of the volunteers who lost their life in the attack.
Paracrew Humanitarian Aid, an organisation he had previously worked for shared their sadness on Facebook.
They wrote: “His compassion, empathy and strength will forever be an inspiration to all of us. And we will keep his memory alive by working on to help Ukraine in every possible way. Rest in peace dear friend.”
Director of NGO killed in Russian strike
A 34-year-old Spanish humanitarian worker has been named as one of the victims of a Russian attack in Kyiv this morning.
Emma Igual was the director of Road to Relief, a Ukrainian-registered humanitarian NGO created in March 2022 with the purpose of helping Ukranian civillians.
The charity’s main aims are to evacuate civillians, provide humanitarian aid and mobile healthcare.
According to the Huff Post she dedicated her life to help others and had previously carried out volunteer work in Kenya, Morocco. Greece and Myanmar.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies