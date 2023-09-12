✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

Ukraine has made gains on the frontline in the east and south, Kyiv has claimed as it seeks to put Russia’s forces on the run.

Ukrainian troops near the frontline town of Avdiivka took advantage of Russian forces focusing on to advance and capture part of the village of Opytne to the south, the head of the local military administration said.

“In my opinion, this is very significant,” Vitaliy Barabash told national television. “To be frank, the enemy overlooked this southern direction a bit.”

He called the advance a “thunderous assault operation” and said fighting was underway in the settlement.

Earlier, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country could still achieve a major breakthrough in its counteroffensive before changing weather conditions make it harder to advance,

Mr Zelensky’s forces have broken through the first of three main Russian defensive lines in Zaporizhzhia and could make more gains in the weeks to come, he said, though a breakthrough will not be “tomorrow or the day after tomorrow”.

“If we push them [Russia] from the south, they will run,” he told The Economist in an interview.