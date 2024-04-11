Russia-Ukraine war latest: Missiles hit Odesa on WWII anniversary as Zelensky responds to Trump’s ‘peace deal’
Zelensky slammed former US president Donald Trump’s reported plan as ‘primitive’
A Russian missile attack killed four people, including a 10-year-old girl, and injured seven in Odesa district in southern Ukraine.
Regional governor Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of the injured was in serious condition after having his legs amputated.
“As a result of another hostile terror in the Odesa region, four people were killed, including a child, and 14 others were injured - an investigation has been launched,” the statement said.
Emergency teams were at the site, he said, and “doctors are doing all they can”.
The attack was on the 80th anniversary of Odesa’s liberation from the Nazis in World War Two.
It came after Volodymyr Zelensky slated Donald Trump’s reported idea of giving up swathes of territory to Russia, branding it “primitive”.
The US presidential candidate is said to have suggested Kyiv cede Crimea and the Donbas to Vladimir Putin to end the war.
“If the deal is that we just give up our territories, and that’s the idea behind it, then it’s a very primitive idea,” Mr Zelensky told Politico.
“I don’t need a fantastic idea, I need a real idea, because people’s lives are at stake.”
Meanwhile, UK foreign secretary Lord Cameron urged US politicians: “Don’t listen to Putin’s lies about Ukraine. It is a free democracy that wants to be an independent sovereign country, that wants to be our ally and our friend,” he said.
Ukraine will be outgunned by Russia 10 to 1 in weeks without US help, top Europe general says
The top general for US forces in Europe told Congress that Ukraine will be outgunned 10 to one by Russia within a matter of weeks if Congress does not find a way to approve sending more ammunition and weapons to Kyiv soon.
The testimony from Army Gen Christopher Cavoli, head of US European Command, and Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, comes as Congress enters pivotal weeks for voting for aid for Ukraine, but there’s no guarantee funding will be improved in time.
Ukraine has been rationing its munitions as Congress has delayed passing its $60bn supplemental bill.
Ukraine will be outgunned by Russia 10 to 1 in weeks without US help, top Europe general says
The top general for U.S. forces in Europe told Congress Wednesday that Ukraine will be outgunned 10 to one by Russia within a matter of weeks if Congress does not find a way to approve sending more ammunition and weapons to Kyiv soon
Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine means no peace at all
It cannot have been a great surprise to the foreign secretary, David Cameron, that Donald Trump showed such little interest in supporting Ukraine’s war of resistance. Had Mr Trump wanted to see Ukraine receive the military assistance that Kyiv has been begging for, and which remains stalled in the House of Representatives, he’d have given it the nod months ago, and the Republican caucus would have responded with alacrity.
The fact that Trump’s puppet, speaker of the House Mike Johnson, couldn’t find time in his diary to speak to His Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office speaks volumes for the indifference America feels for its allies and the weakness of the now almost satirically-styled “special relationship”.
We’re learning, if we had not already, the full gruesome nature of what lies behind the slogan “America First”. Mr Trump, as he’s already practically admitted, is not interested in helping President Biden get his plan through Congress; nor is he much bothered about the territorial integrity of Ukraine. He plainly regards the war as a waste of money and a lost cause – indeed, a cause for which he feels little sympathy.
Read The Independent’s Editorial here:
Editorial: Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine means no peace at all
Editorial: The outlook is poor, for Ukraine and the cause of freedom. America under Trump would recede into isolationism and protectionism – and its foreign policy would be the appeasement of Russia, if not China
Russia shells farmland in Novgorod-Siversky
Pictures of blackened farmland and destroyed tractors show the aftermath of a recent Russian shelling.
The civil agricultural enterprise in Novgorod-Sivers was struck with damage to buildings and the silo.
Fortunately, people were not hurt.
The police of Novgorod-Siversky said the event will be submitted to the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
‘A battle for democracy’: Ukraine bishop urges UK and US to keep supporting fight against Russia
The bishop for Ukraine in London has urged the UK and the US to “honour their pledges” and not forget that Ukraine is fighting Russia to save the “rule of law and democracy”.
In a major intervention, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski said Ukraine was not asking for soldiers on the ground but for funding to continue fighting Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Two years ago, Russia launched a devastating full-scale invasion of Ukraine, capturing nearly a quarter of the country and displacing more than 10 million people. There are now at least six million Ukrainian refugees in Europe, including around 250,000 in the UK.
“This is not just a battle for Ukraine,” the Catholic bishop told The Independent. “It is the battle for rule of law, democracy and freedoms that we have all taken advantage of. That we stand to lose.
Bel Trew reports:
Ukraine bishop urges UK and US to keep supporting fight against Russia
Ukraine is ‘fighting for rule of law’, warns senior cleric in an interview with Bel Trew as David Cameron urges US to push through stalled aid package
Mariupol Resistance reports plans for Russian draft in Spring
Resistance fighters in Mariupol say that Russian occupying forces are mobilising a spring draft to begin in May.
Mariupol City Council said on Telegram: “The so-called military commissariat of Mariupol and the district issued an order according to which the occupation administration must provide all data on enterprises in the city for mobilisation activities by April 15. This is reported by the Mariupol Resistance.
“We remind you that the spring draft of men born in 1994-2006 is also starting in the occupied territories. Russians want to throw Ukrainian men to the front to die for Putin.”
Russia attacks Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia region as blasts heard
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv today morning as it was being attacked by Russian missiles, mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
Separately, Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov said blasts were heard in the southern Ukrainian region, and Ukrainian media reported more cruise missiles were in the air.
Switzerland to host Ukraine peace summit on June 15-16
The Swiss government will host a two-day high-level conference in June aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.
“There is currently sufficient international support for a high-level conference to launch the peace process,” a statement said.
The conference will be held June 15-16 at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne.
It will aim to create a framework favourable to a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine as well as “a concrete roadmap for Russia’s participation in the peace process.”
Swiss authorities have yet to disclose a full list of participants.
Russians flee 'very unusual' floods in boats clutching valuables, food, pets
Residents of the flood-stricken Russian city of Orenburg arrived at evacuation points on Wednesday by inflatable boat, carrying whatever they could grab from their homes in small bags.
One elderly woman in a life-jacket clutched a terrified-looking cat as she descended from a boat onto dry land.
“There was no water in the house yesterday. It came very quickly at night,” Taisiya, 71, told Reuters. “By the time I got ready, I couldn’t get out.”
Historic floods have engulfed cities and towns across Russia and Kazakhstan this week after Europe’s third-longest river burst its banks, forcing about 110,000 people to evacuate and swamping parts of Orenburg, a city with a population of 550,000 about 1,200 km (750 miles) east of Moscow.
Swiftly-melting snow has swelled several major rivers, including the Ural, which runs through Orenburg towards the Caspian Sea. Whole areas of the city were underwater on Wednesday and at least 7,700 residents were evacuated.
Russian missile attack kills four in Odesa district, governor says
An early evening Russian missile attack killed four people on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl, and injured seven in Odesa district in southern Ukraine, the regional governor said.
Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of the injured was in serious condition after having his legs amputated.
Emergency teams were at the site, he said, and “doctors are doing all they can”.
The missiles, presumed to be Iskander-M ballistic missiles, struck between 3pm and 3.30pm GMT and also damaged transport infrastructure, including nearby trucks.
Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko would fight in Ukraine if called up
Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko would fight in Ukraine if called up
The Ukranian full back has already donated £1m to help those back home but would go further if required
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies