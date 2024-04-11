✕ Close Russian attack through Avdiivka detailed on timeline map

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Russian missile attack killed four people, including a 10-year-old girl, and injured seven in Odesa district in southern Ukraine.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of the injured was in serious condition after having his legs amputated.

“As a result of another hostile terror in the Odesa region, four people were killed, including a child, and 14 others were injured - an investigation has been launched,” the statement said.

Emergency teams were at the site, he said, and “doctors are doing all they can”.

The attack was on the 80th anniversary of Odesa’s liberation from the Nazis in World War Two.

It came after Volodymyr Zelensky slated Donald Trump’s reported idea of giving up swathes of territory to Russia, branding it “primitive”.

The US presidential candidate is said to have suggested Kyiv cede Crimea and the Donbas to Vladimir Putin to end the war.

“If the deal is that we just give up our territories, and that’s the idea behind it, then it’s a very primitive idea,” Mr Zelensky told Politico.

“I don’t need a fantastic idea, I need a real idea, because people’s lives are at stake.”

Meanwhile, UK foreign secretary Lord Cameron urged US politicians: “Don’t listen to Putin’s lies about Ukraine. It is a free democracy that wants to be an independent sovereign country, that wants to be our ally and our friend,” he said.