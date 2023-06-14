Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv claims advances against Putin’s forces in ‘extremely fierce’ fighting
Ukrainian fighters have reclaimed seven villages in counteroffensive so far, says deputy defence minister
Ukraine: Residential building in Zelensky’s hometown engulfed by flames after deadly strike
Ukraine claims to have made advances in the face of “extremely fierce” fighting during its counteroffensive against Vladimir Putin’s forces, and has suggested Russia is losing a “staggering” 900 troops a day.
Hailing the “partial” success of Kyiv’s actions, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar claimed advances of several hundred metres near Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia despite Russia’s “air and artillery superiority” – as Moscow claimed to have repelled attacks along the vast frontline.
The comments come ahead of a critical Nato meeting this week where Kyiv will urge the West to greenlight delivery of fighter jets, with senior Kyiv official Yuriy Sak telling The Independent that if “had we had F-16s, by now the situation would have been different”.
Meanwhile, Mr Putin said that if necessary Moscow would use weapons with depleted uranium in response to reports that the United States would supply such weapons to Ukraine, as his ally Alexander Lukashenko claimed Belarus had begun to receive Russian tactical nuclear weapons three times more powerful than those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Fire ‘breaks out at Russian power station'
A fire has broken out at the Novocherkassk power station in Russia's southern Rostov region, close to the border with Ukraine, RIA has reported.
The Russian state-owned news agency did not say what had caused the blaze.
Russian ‘goodwill’ over Black Sea grain deal cannot last forever, Kremlin says
Russia’s “goodwill” over renewing the Black Sea grain deal cannot last forever, the Kremlin has warned.
The remarks come a day after Vladimir Putin claimed that Moscow could withdraw from the vital grain deal, accusing the West of cheating Moscow by not implementing the promises it has made to ensure Russian agricultural goods reach world markets.
The Russian president will discuss the Black Sea grain deal with African leaders on Saturday, the Interfax news agency reported.
Kremlin expresses concern over reports Chechen military leader wounded in Ukraine
The Kremlin has expressed concern over media reports that a senior Chechen commander has been wounded in Ukraine.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry's TV channel reported that Adam Delimkhanov, head of Chechnya's national guard, had been wounded in Ukraine.
The ministry said it was awaiting clarification about what had really happened.
Kyiv claims advances against Putin’s forces in ‘fierce fighting’
Ukraine has made incremental advances in the face of “extremely fierce” fighting during its counteroffensive against Vladimir Putin’s forces on Wednesday, the country’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar has claimed.
Describing Kyiv’s actions as having had “partial success”, Ms Maliar said that over the past day Ukrainian troops had advanced 200-500 metres in various areas near the small eastern city of Bakhmut, and 300-350 metres in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.
“Our troops are moving in the face of extremely fierce fighting, and air and artillery superiority of the enemy,” Ms Maliar said.
She reported continuing fighting near the village of Makarivka in the direction of the southern port city of Berdyansk, and said battles were raging in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovsk in the Mariupol direction.
Russia’s defence ministry, meanwhile, claimed to have repelled Kyiv’s advances on the south Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk fronts, claiming that Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses in men and equipment.
Senior Nato officials meet in Turkey to discuss Sweden’s membership bid
Senior Nato officials from Sweden, Finland and Turkey met in Ankara on Wednesday, according to local reports, as the alliance pushes Turkey to ratify Stockholm’s application to join the military bloc.
While both Nordic countries applied to join Nato in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Turkey has held off approving Sweden’s bid, after finally relenting to permit Helsinki to join the alliance, enabling Finland to become Nato’s 31st member in April.
Turkey’s government accuses Sweden of being too lenient toward terror organisations that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt. A series of separate demonstrations in Stockholm, including a protest by an anti-Islam activist who burned the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy, also angered Turkish officials.
The officials meeting a Turkey’s presidential palace on Wednesday were scheduled to discuss the steps Finland and Sweden have taken as part of a memorandum they signed with Turkey last year to address Ankara’s security concerns, broadcaster HaberTurk reported.
Nato wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time the alliance’s leaders hold a summit in Lithuania next month, with US secretary of state Antony Blinken saying after a meeting with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday that it was “time to welcome Sweden”.
Sweden has amended its constitution and strengthened its anti-terror laws since it applied to join Nato last May, while Stockholm also agreed this week to extradite a Turkish citizen who was convicted on drug charges in Turkey in 2013.
Sweden hopes to identify Nord Stream culprits by autumn, lead investigator says
Sweden hopes to determine by autumn who was behind the Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage, the prosecutor leading the country’s investigation has said.
The blasts in the Baltic Sea last September occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, and while both countries say the explosions were deliberate, they have yet to single out who was responsible.
Mats Ljungqvist, the prosecutor leading Sweden’s probe, told Swedish Radio he had met the German prosecutor and that they were working together but declined to give further details.
“I hope that we at least this autumn will be able to make a decision regarding indictments, at least that is the ambition as things stand now,” Mr Ljungqvist told the public service broadcaster. “I think, actually, in time, it will be brought to light [who carried out the sabotage].”
Germany has confirmed its investigators raided a ship in January that may have been used to transport the explosives used to blow up the pipelines. German media reported the boat could have been used by a small Ukrainian or pro-Ukrainian group.
Mr Ljungqvist, who told Reuters in April that the main scenario was that a state or a state-backed group was behind the attack, said to SR this week: “I think that hypothesis has been strengthened during the course of the investigation.”
Germany’s Scholz to unveil major new national security strategy
Germany is set to unveil its first comprehensive national security strategy in Berlin today, in a push to address what it views as growing military, economic and social threats to the country.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and four of his top ministers are due to present the new strategy, which has been months in the making and is seen as a centerpiece of his three-party governing coalition.
Russia’s attack on Ukraine has heightened anxiety in Germany about the preparedness of its own armed forces, prompting Mr Scholz to announce a “turning point” on military spending.
Resilience against cyberattacks and the dangers posed by climate change will also be part of the new security strategy.
Watch live: Red Cross briefs media on Ukraine dam situation and visits to prisoners of war
Our video team has published a live stream as the International Committee of the Red Cross holds a briefing on the Ukraine dam situation and the organisation's visits to prisoners of war, which you can watch here:
UN nuclear chief delays Zaporizhzhia power plant visit over safety concerns
UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has delayed a planned trip to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant until it is safer to travel, a senior Ukrainian official has said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) boss had been expected to visit the facility on Wednesday following talks in Kyiv, but a diplomatic source said the visit would be delayed by “some hours”.
Russian news agency Interfax quoted a Russian-installed local official as saying Mr Grossi would visit the plant on Thursday.
“He’s waiting to be able to travel safely,” said the senior Ukrainian government official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity. The official did not say when Mr Grossi would arrive at the plant, which is relatively close to areas subject to reported heavy fighting since Ukraine’s counteroffensive began.
Mr Grossi has said he is “very concerned” that the nuclear plant could be caught in the military push, after the UN agency warned it needed access to a site near plant to check water levels after the nearby reservoir lost much of its water because of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam downstream.
Nord Stream blasts leave ‘no constraints’ for Russia to destroy enemies’ undersea cables, says Medvedev
There is no reason for Moscow not to destroy its enemies’ undersea communications cables given purported Western “complicity” in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has claimed.
While it is still unclear exactly who is responsible for the blasts last September, The Washington Post, New York Times and Wall Street Journal have each reported that the CIA knew of a Ukrainian plot to attack the pipelines – for which president Volodymyr Zelensky has denied any responsibility.
“If we proceed from the proven complicity of Western countries in blowing up the Nord Streams, then we have no constraints – even moral – left to prevent us from destroying the ocean floor cable communications of our enemies,” said Mr Medvedev, an ally of president Vladimir Putin.
Sub-sea cables which criss-cross the world’s oceans have become the arteries of global communications, with their importance having made them the focus of growing geopolitical competition.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies