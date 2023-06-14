✕ Close Ukraine: Residential building in Zelensky’s hometown engulfed by flames after deadly strike

Ukraine claims to have made advances in the face of “extremely fierce” fighting during its counteroffensive against Vladimir Putin’s forces, and has suggested Russia is losing a “staggering” 900 troops a day.

Hailing the “partial” success of Kyiv’s actions, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar claimed advances of several hundred metres near Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia despite Russia’s “air and artillery superiority” – as Moscow claimed to have repelled attacks along the vast frontline.

The comments come ahead of a critical Nato meeting this week where Kyiv will urge the West to greenlight delivery of fighter jets, with senior Kyiv official Yuriy Sak telling The Independent that if “had we had F-16s, by now the situation would have been different”.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin said that if necessary Moscow would use weapons with depleted uranium in response to reports that the United States would supply such weapons to Ukraine, as his ally Alexander Lukashenko claimed Belarus had begun to receive Russian tactical nuclear weapons three times more powerful than those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.