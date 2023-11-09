Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s troops hit by more than a dozen strikes by Kyiv’s air force and missiles
Zelensky says Ukraine ‘will try to show results this year’ in counteroffensive
Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukraine mail depot that killed six
Ukraine launched dozens of airstrikes and counter-battery fire over the last 24 hours, operational command has reported.
In their latest update this morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said they launched 12 airstrikes on “concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment”.
They added that they had conducted three strikes against anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as “8x artillery systems, 3x ammunition depots, 4x concentrations of troops, weapons, and military equipment, 3x air defence systems, 1x radar station, 3x electronic warfare stations, and 1x other important target of the russian invaders”.
It comes as experts have argued that warfare strategy in Ukraine has shifted from “maneuver” to “positional” following an article written by the Ukrainian commander in chief of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny in which he pointed to a stalemate.
This attritional phase, following the Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in early June but failed to retake significant territory, involves a heavier reliance on artillery and airstrikes than ground operations.
Alternative Black Sea export corridor is working despite attack
Ukraine‘s alternative Black Sea export corridor is working despite a recent Russian attack on a civilian vessel, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday.
Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday a Russian missile damaged a Liberia-flagged civilian ship entering a Black Sea port in the Odesa region, killing one person and injuring four others. The vessel was supposed to transport iron ore to China.
“#Ukrainian_Corridor: vessel traffic continues both to and from the ports of Big Odesa (region),” Kubrakov said on the X social media platform.
He said that six vessels with 231,000 tons of agricultural products on board had left ports within the Odesa region and were heading towards the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey.
“Five vessels are waiting to enter ports for loading. Traffic along the #Ukrainian_Corridor continued despite Russia’s systematic attacks on port infrastructure,” Kubrakov added.
After pulling out of a United Nation-brokered deal that guaranteed safe shipments of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, Russia has been repeatedly attacking Ukrainian port infrastructure.
Update on southern Ukraine missile strike - five killed
Five people were killed on Thursday in a missile strike by Ukraine‘s armed forces on the town of Skadovsk in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine‘s Kherson region, the TASS news agency reported, citing preliminary information.
The agency was quoting the Russian-installed Emergencies Ministry of the Kherson region, which Russia claims to have annexed along with three others since the start of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
Kyiv holding back Putin’s forces in east while claiming ‘huge gains’ in Crimea
Ukrainian forces are “stoutly holding their defences” around the eastern city of Avdiivka as Russia attempts to encircle them, Kyiv’s southern commander has said.
Avdiivka has become the flashpoint of the frontline in the past month, though Russian forces have advanced only hundreds of metres at the expense of significant mechanical losses, including tanks and armoured personnel carriers (APCs).
General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, head of Ukraine’s southern group of forces, said troops around Avdiivka were “stoutly holding their defences”.
Ukrainian military spokesperson Anton Kotsukon said Russia has begun relying heavily on reconnaissance drones to target Ukrainian counterbattery elements that have been so effective in the past few weeks in destroying offensive equipment.
Russia forces pushed again on 8 November from the north and south west but appear to have made no material gains.
Meanwhile, Oleksiy Danilov, the Ukrainian secretary of the national security and defence council, said they continued to make “huge gains” in Crimea.
While the ground offensive has remained largely static, attacks on the peninsula of late have opened up a second front.
Over the weekend, Ukrainian long-range strikes on a Russian military drydock in Kerch, on the eastern coastline of Crimea, rendered a warship “inoperable for the foreseeable future”, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
Russian building rumoured to contain officials destroyed in occupied Ukraine
A Russian building in occupied southern Ukraine has been destroyed this morning as rumours swirl that it hit while Kremlin-affiliated officials were inside.
A building in Skadovsk, on the Dzharylhats’ka Gulf south of Kherson, was destroyed around 7.15am GMT, according to local reports. Follow-up reports are now suggesting Russian officials were in the building.
A local Ukrainian outlet from nearby Mariupol wrote: “I hear there are interesting obituaries waiting for us.”
The Russian-appointed head of the region Vladimir Saldo confirmed eleven people had been hospitalised.
Russia ‘forcing Ukrainian POWs to fight against their homeland’ in possible war crime
Russia is deploying Ukrainian prisoners of war to fight on its behalf against their own country, according to state media reports.
The move has attracted concern from experts, who have argued it could amount to a war crime.
Russia’s state-run news agency RIA Novosti aired a video purporting to show captured Ukrainian soldiers being voluntarily inducted into the Russian army. They were seen swearing allegiance to Russia, holding rifles and dressed in military fatigues. The authenticity of the report or videos aired by RIA Novosti could not be immediately confirmed.
Human Rights Watch said this could be a violation of the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war (POWs). Captured soldiers are exempt from being exposed to combat or unhealthy and dangerous conditions regardless of coercion, according to the convention.
Ukraine says Russian missile hits civilian vessel in Black Sea, kills one
A Russian missile damaged a Liberia-flagged civilian vessel entering a Black Sea port in Odesa region, killing one and injuring four people, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.
After pulling out of the U.N.-brokered deal that guaranteed safe shipments of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, Russia has been repeatedly attacking Ukrainian port infrastructure.
"The missile hit the superstructure of a civilian vessel under the flag of Liberia, at the moment of its entry into the port," Ukraine's southern military command said on Telegram messenger.
It added that one person was killed, three crew members, citizens of the Philippines, and one port employee were injured.
The vessel was supposed to transport iron ore to China, Ukraine Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.
Kubrakov added that Russia carried out 21 targeted attacks on port infrastructure after withdrawing from the deal.
"During this time, the terrorist country damaged more than 160 infrastructure facilities and 122 vehicles," he said on Facebook.
Yoruk Isik, head of the Bosphorus Observer consultancy, identified the vessel as Kmax Ruler, 92,000 dwt.
A Russian missile hit a civilian ship in a Black Sea port, killing at least one person and injuring four others, according to Ukraine’s officials.
A Ukrainian pilot on board was killed in the attack on the vessel in Odesa’s Pivdennyi port, said Yoruk Isik, head of the Bosphorus Observer consultancy. “A few” other crew members were either dead or injured, Mr Isik told Reuters.
Of those injured, three were crew members from the Philippines. The other injured individual was identified as a port employee.
The ship was loading iron ore in the port when it was hit, said Mr Isik. He identified the vessel as a Kmax Ruler 92,000 dwt – a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier.
Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the vessel was supposed to transport iron ore to China.
Russia carries out more than 100 attacks in 24 hours, killing one civilian
Russian attacks in four regions of Ukraine have damaged dozens of residential buildings and killed at least one civilian in the last 24 hours, local governors have said.
Oleg Sinegubov, governor of Kharkiv Oblast, northeast Ukraine, said one 48-year-old civilian had been killed in Izyum after more than three hours of Russian shelling in the area.
Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine, said Russia “carried out 85 attacks, firing 529 shells from mortars, artillery, ‘Grads’, tanks, UAVs and aviation”.
He said: “The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region; a cell tower and an unbreakable point in the Berislav district. Due to Russian aggression, 2 people were injured.”
Yuriy Malashko, governor of neighbouring Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said: “14 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. Civilians were not injured.”
He also issued an air raid warning this morning, though that has since finished.
EU recommends starting Ukraine’s accession to the bloc
The European Commission has recommended that the process of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union should begin, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has reported.
Mariia Mezentseva, a subcommittee head on the board for integration of Ukraine into the EU, said the commission had said the process should start despite Russia’s full-scale aggression.
“In mid-December, we have a meeting of the EU Council, which will bring together the leaders of 27 countries, who must confirm this intention with their unity,” the Verkhovna Rada wrote in a statement.
