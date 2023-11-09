✕ Close Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukraine mail depot that killed six

Ukraine launched dozens of airstrikes and counter-battery fire over the last 24 hours, operational command has reported.

In their latest update this morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said they launched 12 airstrikes on “concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment”.

They added that they had conducted three strikes against anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as “8x artillery systems, 3x ammunition depots, 4x concentrations of troops, weapons, and military equipment, 3x air defence systems, 1x radar station, 3x electronic warfare stations, and 1x other important target of the russian invaders”.

It comes as experts have argued that warfare strategy in Ukraine has shifted from “maneuver” to “positional” following an article written by the Ukrainian commander in chief of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny in which he pointed to a stalemate.

This attritional phase, following the Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in early June but failed to retake significant territory, involves a heavier reliance on artillery and airstrikes than ground operations.