Russia-Ukraine war – live: Zelensky says Kyiv is struggling to cope against Putin’s glide bombs
Soviet-era bombs fitted with wings are now Putin’s ‘main instrument of terror’, Zelensky says
Ukraine is struggling to cope with Vladimir Putin’s increasing reliance on glide bombs, which Volodymyr Zelensky said have become “practically the main instrument of Russian terror”.
“There can be no alternative. Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to protect our positions, our cities and our communities from these bombs,” he said.
Putin’s forces used more than 3,200 guided bombs against Ukrainian targets throughout April, along with more than 300 missiles and about 300 Shahed-type drones, Mr Zelensky said, adding that his forces are a long way from effectively countering these munitions.
Russia has used glide bombs – Soviet-era bombs fitting with small wings that allow them to be guided towards targets – to strike schools, museums, universities, hospitals and maternity wards where no soldiers were present, killing thousands of civilians since its February 2022 invasion.
Mr Zelensky’s comments came as Ukrainian forces said they had downed yet another Russian warplane in Donetsk’s Pokrovsk front, the fifth Russian Su-25 jet Ukraine claims to have shot down this month.
Russia begins nuclear drills in response to ‘provocative statements’
The exercises were announced by Russian authorities this month in response to remarks by senior Western officials about the possibility of deeper involvement in the war in Ukraine.
It was the first time Russia has publicly announced drills involving tactical nuclear weapons, although its strategic nuclear forces regularly hold exercises.
Russia begins nuclear drills in response to ‘provocative statements’
It was the first time Russia has publicly announced drills involving tactical nuclear weapons
Glide bombs, missiles and drones: The aerial bombardment raining down on Ukraine’s troops around Kharkiv
Missiles, glide bombs – with attached wings or GPS – rockets and drones. This is the aerial bombardment raining down on Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, launched by Vladimir Putin’s forces from inside Russia.
It has been backed by a ground assault, as thousands of Moscow’s soldiers have poured across the border and tried to push towards the city of Kharkiv itself. The fiercest battles have focused on the town of Vovchansk, close to the border and around 40 miles from Kharkiv.
Russian forces initially overcame weak Ukrainian fortifications, penetrating a few miles and capturing two pockets with a total area of about 50 square miles.
They took a string of villages before Ukrainian reinforcements stemmed their advance.
On a visit by The Independent to the area, a Ukrainian army vehicle, with only three wheels, clattered to a halt on the road. As one of his comrades pulled out tools and started work repairing the vehicle, a soldier codenamed “American” explained what had happened to the wheel: “A Russian drone with a bomb spotted us on the road. We were racing as fast as possible but couldn’t outrun it. It dropped its bomb but luckily, it hit the asphalt, not us. But it still destroyed our wheel.”
Read more from Askold Krushelnycky’s ground report:
Glide bombs, missiles and drones rain down on Ukraine’s troops around Kharkiv
Askold Krushelnycky speaks to a soldier relocated from another part of the front line to hold back an attack by Russia – and local residents being forced to evacuate because of the brutal fighting
Blasts hit Russia’s Belgorod after missile attack warning
A series of blasts could be heard in the Russian city of Belgorod after a missile attack warning this morning, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.
Belgorod, a frontline Russian city, has been under a series of Ukrainian attacks for months now and has seen heavy casualties.
Ukraine has launched frequent drone and shelling attacks on Belgorod and other Russian regions on its border.
Ukraine says it has downed another Russian warplane in Donetsk
Ukrainian forces have managed to down another Russian warplane in Donetsk’s Pokrovsk front, senior military officials said yesterday.
This is the fifth Russian Su-25 jet Ukraine claims to have shot down this month.
“According to the information available, Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft,” Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said, refering to aerial combat between Russian forces and Ukraine’s air defence unit on the Pokrovsk front in the country’s east.
It added: “The number of attacks on the Pokrovsk front has risen to 25. In particular, the enemy is trying to break into our combat formations using assault groups and equipment. The situation remains tense, with nine combat clashes still ongoing.”
Ten wounded as Russia strikes cafe in Kharkiv
A Russian airstrike on Ukraine‘s northeastern city of Kharkiv on Wednesday destroyed a cafe, damaged a nearby residential building and set a petrol station ablaze, and local officials said ten people were wounded, at least one severely.
“I’ve been left with nothing,” owner Vahe Ohandzhanian told Reuters in the ruins of his cafe, which had a large chunk torn out of it by the blast, scattering corrugated iron roof panels and bricks dozens of metres away.
A 12-storey high rise across the road had nearly all its windows blown out. About 50 metres away, a green trolleybus also had all its windows blown out and its rear side covered in a vast spatter of blood that pooled in a puddle on the asphalt.
Regional prosecutors said the trolleybus driver had both legs amputated. Russia had used a UMPB D-30 guided bomb launched from bordering Belgorod region, prosecutors added on Telegram.
Three more people were hospitalized, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.
Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second largest city, and the surrounding region have been targeted by Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale war in 2022.
What we know about Russia’s 1,500kg ‘building destroyer’ glide bomb
One year into its war on Ukraine, Russia started using a deadly new weapon that has since proved devastating for Ukrainian defensive positions on or near the frontline.
A conflict video from Krasnohorivka shows its effectiveness: a winged bomb that is seen hurtling towards a multi-storey building in this Ukrainian stronghold less than 20 miles from the eastern city of Donetsk.
The 1,500-kilogram explosive hits the structure, erupting into a fireball before engulfing the whole building in a plume of grey and black smoke.
The camera, filming from several hundred metres away, shakes as the ground beneath it rocks from the aftereffects of the explosion.
When the smoke subsides, the building has been completely destroyed.
Here’s all you need to know about the glide bombs:
The Russian glide bombs changing the face of the war in Ukraine
Winged explosives weighing up to 1,500 kilograms – and nicknamed the ‘building destroyer’ – have had a devastating impact wherever they have been used, writes Tom Watling. Kyiv is battling them as best it can but needs Western allies to step up and provide more weapons, air defences and ammunition
Ukraine needs system to defend against Russia’s glide bombs, says Zelensky
Ukraine now needs to protect itself from Russia’s glide bombs, “ the main instrument” of Vladimir Putin’s aerial attacks, president Volodymyr Zelensky said last night as he issued a fresh plea seeking top-tier defence systems.
Ukraine is a long way from effectively countering these Russian bombs, Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, even as he praised his country’s progress in developing electronic weaponry.
“There can be no alternative. Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to protect our positions, our cities and our communities from these bombs,” he said.
“This is now practically the main instrument of Russian terror and in the occupiers’ advances,” he said.
Mr Zelensky has long called for improved air defences as Russia intensifies its assaults on energy and other infrastructure.
Russia has hit schools, museums, universities, hospitals, maternity wards where no soldiers were present, killing thousands of civilians since its February 2022 invasion.
Earlier this month, Mr Zelensky said Russia had used more than 3,200 glide bombs against Ukrainian targets throughout April, along with more than 300 missiles and about 300 Shahed-type drones.
These bombs help Russia in bombarding Ukrainian cities, including those away from the war’s frontline, as they have a great destructive potential and pose fewer risks to air crews delivering them.
As Russia’s forces edge ever closer, Kharkiv’s mayor has a defiant message for Putin
Exclusive: Mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov tells The Independent that Russian forces are trying to ‘destroy’ his city, home to some 1.4 million civilians.
Tom Watling has more here:
As Russia’s forces edge ever closer, Kharkiv’s mayor has a defiant message for Putin
Exclusive: Mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov tells The Independent that Russian forces are trying to ‘destroy’ his city, home to some 1.4 million civilians
Pentagon vows to keep weapons moving to Ukraine as Kyiv faces a renewed assault by Russia
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin committed Monday to keeping U.S. weapons moving to Ukraine as Kyiv faces one of its toughest moments against a renewed assault by Russia.
Austin and as many as 50 defense leaders from Europe and around the world were meeting Monday to coordinate more military aid to Ukraine, as Kyiv tries to hold off a Russian offensive in the northeast while launching its own massive assault on the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
“We’re meeting in a moment of challenge,” Austin said, noting that Russia’s new onslaught of Kharkiv showed why the continued commitment by the countries was vital to keep coming. Austin vowed to keep U.S. weapons moving “week after week.”
Pentagon vows to keep weapons moving to Ukraine as Kyiv faces a renewed assault by Russia
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is committing to keep U.S. weapons moving to Ukraine as Kyiv faces one of its toughest moments against a renewed assault by Russia
Poland arrests sabotage suspects and warns of potential hostile acts by Russia
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday that three people were recently arrested on suspicion of links to foreign-sponsored sabotage, adding to nine others already under arrest.
Tusk was speaking at a weekly news conference about what steps his government was taking to protect Poland against hostile activity, including incidents with suspected links to Russian intelligence services.
“Another three people were arrested” on Monday night, Tusk said, as he praised the efficiency of Poland’s national security services.
Poland arrests sabotage suspects and warns of potential hostile acts by Russia
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says three people recently have been arrested on suspicion of links to foreign-sponsored sabotage
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies