Ukraine-Russia war – live: Drone attack on Putin’s hometown as EU battles to end Hungary’s block on Kyiv aid
Ukraine’s attack on St Petersburg is the second time in two weeks they have fired drones more than 500 miles over Russian and Belarussian territory
Ukraine has carried out a drone strike on an oil facility in Vladimir Putin’s hometown of St Petersburg for the second time in two weeks.
It comes as the European Union battled to end Hungary’s block on further aid to Ukraine.
St Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov said residents of the city “heard a loud bang” early this morning. He later confirmed there was an incident at the Nevsky Oil Refinery.
Ukraine state broadcaster Suspilne quoted intelligence officials claiming responsibility for the attack.
Meanwhile, the EU’s foreign policy chief urged the bloc’s members to push through further military aid to Ukraine ahead of a difficult 2024 in which Russia is believed to have a five to one munitions advantage.
Ukraine needs more ammunition, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, adding: “We have to show that our clear commitment with Ukraine remains and continues."
EU leaders are set to propose holding an annual debate on a planned 50 billion euro aid package to Ukraine in an effort to placate a rebellious, pro-Putin Hungary, who have repeatedly blocked additional funding for Kyiv.
EU leaders propose annual debates on Ukraine aid to win over Hungary- draft
European Union leaders will propose on Thursday holding an annual debate on a planned 50 billion euro (£43 billion) aid package for Ukraine in an effort to overcome opposition from Hungary, according to draft summit conclusions.
The EU aid is to help cover Ukraine‘s needs for 2024-2027, with 33 billion euros in cheap loans and 17 billion in grants from the EU budget to give Kyiv stable financing as it fights off Russia’s invasion.
Hungary, which cultivates close ties with Moscow, has been pushing for an annual review that would give it a right to veto the disbursements every year. This goes against the idea of predictable funding and other EU countries reject it, but if the money is to come from the EU budget, it requires unanimity among the 27 EU countries, so Hungarian consent is necessary.
In the latest version of the draft summit conclusions, seen by Reuters, EU leaders say they could hold yearly debates on how the EU money is being spent by Ukraine, based on reports by the European Commission.
This would not give Hungary a right to veto the money, but it could air concerns.
“The European Council will hold a debate each year on the implementation of the facility with a view to providing guidance on the EU approach towards the situation stemming from Russias war of aggression against Ukraine,” the draft read.
It was not clear if Hungary will agree.
Diplomats have said Budapest wants not only an annual veto right, but also does not wish to contribute to higher servicing costs of joint EU borrowing for the recovery fund, arguing it had not received its money because of rule of law concerns.
Because the recovery funds for Hungary are still frozen and the scheme runs out in 2026, Budapest also wants the EU to extend the life of the programme by two years to 2028.
EU diplomats and officials argue neither an exemption from contributing to higher interest costs nor an extension of the recovery fund programme are legally possible.
Kremlin says situation around Ukraine's Zaluzhny shows that Kyiv has a lot of problems
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was monitoring the situation around Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine‘s top military commander, after Western and Ukrainian media outlets said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was trying to oust Zaluzhny.
The media reports, attributed to unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, said that Zelenskiy in a meeting on Monday had offered Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, a new role but that the general had refused.
Commenting on the situation around Zaluzhny, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:
“Of course we are following this. There are still a lot of questions. (But) one thing remains obvious - the Kyiv regime has a lot of problems, things are not going well there,” said Peskov.
“It is obvious that the failed (summer) counter-offensive and the problems on the front are leading to growing contradictions among the representatives of this Kyiv regime. These contradictions will grow as the special military operation (by Russia) continues to be successful.”
Russia's Shoigu urges faster artillery production, no 'fooling around'
Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has told military manufacturers to “stop fooling around” and further increase the production of self-propelled artillery systems.
Shoigu visited arms-producing factories in the Urals industrial city of Yekaterinburg on Tuesday and said Russia was increasing production of air defence missiles after a series of Ukrainian drone attacks that have targeted cities and energy infrastructure.
In video published by news site RBC on Wednesday from Shoigu’s factories tour, he chided the management of one plant for not producing enough self-propelled artillery.
“Listen, stop fooling around here, guys. We got busy with this in 2022. We should have had these machines operating at full capacity in 2023,” he told the plant’s bosses.
“I’d like to receive within a week a specific proposal on how we’ll reach the indicators set by the president (Vladimir Putin) ... this must be done, because all these orders are connected with the performance of very specific work on the battlefield,” he said.
The director said the factory had already increased production six-fold in the last two years.
Russia has placed its economy on a war footing and shifted defence plants to round-the clock production to meet the needs of its forces in Ukraine.
Its defence industry will supply the army with “several times” more military equipment this year than in 2022 and 2023, Interfax news quoted Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko as saying this month.
Russian anti-war candidate Nadezhdin says he has enough signatures to run for president
Russian anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin has said he has submitted 105,000 signatures in his support to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to underpin his bid to challenge Vladimir Putin in an upcoming presidential election.
Mr Nadezhdin is the last remaining anti-war candidate that stands a chance of running in the election. He has been endorsed by leading opposition figures, including Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia, who was pictured signing for him last week. Evgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of the jailed opposition figure Vladimir, told The Independent her husband recently used a court appearance to endorse Mr Nadezhdin.
The CEC will check the authenticity and quality of the signatures submitted by Mr Nadezhdin and other would-be candidates and announce next month who will join Putin on the ballot paper.
Putin’s victory is widely seen as a foregone conclusion, but Mr Nadezhdin has surprised some observers with trenchant criticism of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
After a series of heating outages across Russia during an unusually cold winter, Mr Nadezhdin said earlier this month that the country would be able to afford to spend more on its citizens if it was not pouring so much money into the military.
As a candidate nominated by a political party, he needed to gather 100,000 signatures across at least 40 regions in order to stand in the March 15-17 election.
Putin, who has chosen to run as an independent rather than as the candidate of the ruling United Russia party, needs 300,000 signatures but has already collected over 3.5 million, according to his supporters.
You can read more about who Mr Nadezhdin below.
Who is Boris Nadezhdin? Russia's unlikely candidate allowed to stand against Putin
Boris Nadezhdin, 60, says he doesn’t know why the Kremlin have not arrested him yet for opposing Vladimir Putin
Putin trying to break my husband in harsher prison, says wife of jailed British-Russian opposition figure
The wife of jailed Russian-British opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza has accused the Kremlin of trying to “completely break his connection to the outside world” in the same way it is trying to do with Alexei Navalny.
Mr Kara-Murza had spent years speaking out against Russian president Vladimir Putin and has criticised the government’s crackdown on dissent, as well as the war in Ukraine. Criticism of Russia’s invasion is the reason he is currently imprisoned for 25 years on treason charges decried by the international community and likened to a Stalinist show trial.
Evgenia Kara-Murza was told on Monday that he had been moved in an “unknown direction” before it was discovered that he had been transferred to a new, harsher, Siberian penal colony – a short drive from the previous one in the city of Omsk – and placed in solitary confinement in a punishment cell for four months.
Putin trying to break my husband, says wife of jailed UK-Russian opposition figure
As Vladimir Kara-Murza is relocated 24 hours after disappearing in a secretive prison move similar to Alexei Navalny, Evgenia Kara-Murza says her husband’s ‘condition is only going to deteriorate’
Ukraine launches second drone strike on Putin’s hometown
Ukrainian intelligence sources later confirmed the attack to state broadcaster Suspilne. They said they had targeted Nevsky Oil Refinery in St. Petersburg, Russia. This does not amount to official confirmation; Ukraine, by matter of policy, does not confirm strikes on territories outside of its own borders.
Alexander Beglov, governor of St Petersburg, confirmed the incident, adding that residents of the city “heard a loud bang”.
“An incident occurred at an industrial site in the Nevsky district,” he wrote on Telegram.
Local Russian outlets wrote that air defences were active in St Petersburg overnight, while footage posted subsequently showed the aftermath of the drone strike.
EU’s top diplomat says Ukraine needs more ammunition
Ukraine needs more ammunition, the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said ahead of a meeting with EU defence ministers in Brussels.
“We have to show that our clear commitment with Ukraine remains and continues,” he said, adding that it is important to clarify the situation and “know where we are now, where we will be by March and by the end of the year”.
Ukraine downs 14 out of 20 Russian drones over 5 regions in south, east
Ukraine‘s air defences shot down 14 out of 20 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack that injured one person and damaged commercial buildings, the military has said.
The Air Force said in a statement the Iranian-made Shahed drones and also three Iskander missiles targeted five Ukrainian regions in the south and the east.
The southern military command said one person was injured and agricultural warehouses and a shop were damaged in the Mykolayiv region where five drones were shot down.
Details on damage in other regions were not immediately available.
