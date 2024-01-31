✕ Close Moment Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war appears to crash

Ukraine has carried out a drone strike on an oil facility in Vladimir Putin’s hometown of St Petersburg for the second time in two weeks.

It comes as the European Union battled to end Hungary’s block on further aid to Ukraine.

St Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov said residents of the city “heard a loud bang” early this morning. He later confirmed there was an incident at the Nevsky Oil Refinery.

Ukraine state broadcaster Suspilne quoted intelligence officials claiming responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, the EU’s foreign policy chief urged the bloc’s members to push through further military aid to Ukraine ahead of a difficult 2024 in which Russia is believed to have a five to one munitions advantage.

Ukraine needs more ammunition, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, adding: “We have to show that our clear commitment with Ukraine remains and continues."

EU leaders are set to propose holding an annual debate on a planned 50 billion euro aid package to Ukraine in an effort to placate a rebellious, pro-Putin Hungary, who have repeatedly blocked additional funding for Kyiv.