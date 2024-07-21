✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ukraine’s air defence systems have repelled Russia’s fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks, officials said, as Moscow targeted the capital with what appeared to be a new unidentified type of low-flying drone.

Russia has launched “systematic attacks” and rained missiles and drones across the capital region, looking for new tactics to make battlefield gains, Kyiv’s military head said.

Ukrainian defence systems destroyed 35 of the 39 drones and two cruise missiles that Russia had launched overnight to target 10 regions in Ukraine.

In aerial bombardments this weekend, the Russian military has launched not only missiles and kamikaze drones of the now-familiar Shahed-136 type but also deployed another new drone of an unknown type, according to the military analytical website Defence Express.

It said the drone flew at a low altitude of just 20-30 metres, analysing photographs of the weapon used in the attack.

The attack on Kyiv comes after Ukrainian officials confirmed that former MP Iryna Farion, a linguist who was well known for her campaigns defending the country’s language, had been shot dead in the city of Lviv. A manhunt is underway to find the attacker.