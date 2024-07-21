Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin ‘deploys new type of drone’ in fifth attack on Kyiv in just two weeks
Ukraine says Russia bombarded it with 39 drones and two cruise missiles overnight
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Ukraine’s air defence systems have repelled Russia’s fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks, officials said, as Moscow targeted the capital with what appeared to be a new unidentified type of low-flying drone.
Russia has launched “systematic attacks” and rained missiles and drones across the capital region, looking for new tactics to make battlefield gains, Kyiv’s military head said.
Ukrainian defence systems destroyed 35 of the 39 drones and two cruise missiles that Russia had launched overnight to target 10 regions in Ukraine.
In aerial bombardments this weekend, the Russian military has launched not only missiles and kamikaze drones of the now-familiar Shahed-136 type but also deployed another new drone of an unknown type, according to the military analytical website Defence Express.
It said the drone flew at a low altitude of just 20-30 metres, analysing photographs of the weapon used in the attack.
The attack on Kyiv comes after Ukrainian officials confirmed that former MP Iryna Farion, a linguist who was well known for her campaigns defending the country’s language, had been shot dead in the city of Lviv. A manhunt is underway to find the attacker.
Conscription spreads across Europe: ‘This is where Russia has put us’
On 1 January this year, Latvia became the latest European country to reintroduce conscription, with all male citizens becoming eligible for the draft once they hit the age of 18 or – if still in higher education – once they graduate.
Seen most notably in the Scandinavian and Baltic countries, it’s part of a wider trend of expanded mobilisation across the continent as a result of the increasingly aggressive actions of Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
Robert Hamilton, head of Eurasia research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, tells CNN that the West is “coming to the realisation that we may have to adjust the way we mobilize for war”.
“It is tragically true that here we are, in 2024, and we are grappling with the questions of how to mobilize millions of people to be thrown into a meatgrinder of a war potentially, but this is where Russia has put us,” he told the broadcaster.
General Wesley Clark, who is now retired but served as Nato’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told CNN: “So we’ve now got a war in Europe that we never thought we would see again. Whether this is a new Cold War or an emerging hot war is unclear,” he said, but “it’s a very imminent warning to Nato that we’ve got to rebuild our defenses.”
Russia defence ministry claims its jets prevented US bomber planes violating state border
Russia's Defence Ministry claimed on Sunday that Russian MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets prevented US strategic bombers from violating the state border over the Barents Sea.
"As the Russian fighter jets approached, the American strategic bombers adjusted their flight course... and subsequently turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.
Recap: Zelensky calls on Starmer to ‘show leadership’ and allow Ukrainian strikes on Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky used his historic address to the UK cabinet to urge Sir Keir Starmer to “show leadership” and let Ukraine use British weapons for strikes deep inside Russia.
The Ukrainian president on Friday became the first foreign leader to address the cabinet in person since Bill Clinton in 1997, calling for support for his country’s “long-range capability”.
In his address to the cabinet, Mr Zelensky said that “if the restriction on Western weapons is lifted” it would help Kyiv to strengthen its defences and secure its frontline positions.
Archie Mitchell and Tom Watling report:
Zelensky calls on Starmer to ‘show leadership’ and allow Ukrainian strikes on Russia
Ukrainian president becomes first foreign leader to address cabinet since Bill Clinton in 1997
Russia targeted Kyiv with new-type of low-flying drones - report
Russia appears to have targeted Kyiv with a new type of drone that flew at a very low altitude, according to analysis of debris from the fallen weapon.
In aerial bombardments this weekend, the Russian military has launched not only missiles and kamikaze drones of the now-familiar Shahed-136 type but also deployed another new drone of an unknown type, according to the military analytical website Defence Express.
It said the drone flew at a low altitude of just 20-30 metres, analysing photographs of the weapon used in the attack.
The unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had “a possible wingspan of more than 4 metres, beam plumage, a push rotor, and a square fuselage,” it said.
The drone’s fragments are still being investigated, the website said.
Ukraine defends against fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks
Ukraine’s air defence systems repelled Russia’s fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks, officials said, as Moscow targeted the capital with a new unidentified type of low-flying drone.
Russia has launched “systematic attacks” and rained missiles and drones across the capital region, looking for new tactics to make battlefield gains, Kyiv’s military head said.
No casualties or significant damage have been reported, Serhiy Popko, head of the Ukrainian capital’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
“These systematic attacks... with drones, once again prove that the invader is actively looking for an opportunity to strike Kyiv,” Mr Popko said. “They’re testing new tactics, looking for new approach routes to the capital, trying to expose the location of our air defence.”
Ukraine‘s air force said on Telegram that its air defence systems destroyed 35 of the 39 drones and two cruise missiles that Russia had launched overnight. The weapons, the air force said, targeted 10 of Ukraine‘s regions.
It was not immediately clear how many drones were launched at Kyiv.
Russia launched three Iskander ballistic missiles, Ukraine‘s air force said, without saying what happened to them.
Recap: Zelensky becomes first foreign leader to address UK cabinet for nearly 30 years
Ukraine’s biggest music festival returns for first time since Russian invasion
This weekend 25,000 music lovers are gathering for Ukraine’s biggest music festival, an annual event that hasn’t been held since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Journalist Paul Niland shared a video on X of a large crowd watching the Ukrainian rock band BoomBox on stage. The billing this year will understandably mostly be made up of domestic talent, though the event has previously had headline acts from global stars like Kasabian, The Chemical Brothers and Liam Gallagher.
Speaking to the BBC, event organiser Vlad Yaremchuk explained how the festival is being conducted in a car park outside one of Kyiv’s biggest shopping malls – so if a Russian air attack does take place, “there will be more than enough space to get everyone evacuated quickly -- and we’re talking minutes”. The mall has a capacity of 100,000, he says.
So far the festival, running from Friday to Sunday, is going smoothly. It already had to be pushed back one week after the major aerial assault on Kyiv that hit a children’s hospital.
“We didn’t even expect to have a chance to do a festival while the war is still happening.” Yaremchuk says.
“The reality showed us that cultural events are still possible in wartime.”
Rare public protest in southern Russian over power cuts
Residents outraged over frequent power cuts in southern Russia staged a rare public protest on Saturday as officials blamed blackouts on a heatwave.
Police arrested at least two people in the city of Krasnodar as protesters demanded relief from mass power outages in several regions.
The south of Russia has been affected by unusually hot weather and led to the shutdown of one of four power units at the Rostov nuclear power plant, the region’s largest, earlier this week.
The unit has been put back into operation since then.
“There has been abnormal heat in the Krasnodar region for a week now. The load on the energy system is colossal. I know and understand all the indignation of residents due to power outages,”
Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Krasnodar region, said on the Telegram messaging app. He said power capacities were not currently sufficient to meet peak demand during the hot summer months.
It marked one of the rare incidents of protest in Russia where authorities have clamped down on any form of demonstration, especially politically-laced dissent, since the start of the conflict with Ukraine in February 2022, and public assemblies are very rare given the risk of arrest.
Death toll from Russian air strike on Mykolaiv rises to four
Ukrainian officials also confirmed that the death toll following a Russian strike on Friday on the city of Mykolaiv, had risen to four.
A child was among the victims, said the city’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych.
Writing about the Mykolaiv strike on social media, Mr Zelensky said that a projectile had hit a playground next to an apartment block.
“Russia proves every day with its terror that ‘pressure’ is not enough,” he said.
“This destruction of life must be stopped. We need new solutions to support our defences. Russia must feel the power of the world.”
Ukraine‘s air force said Russia had launched four missiles and 17 drones overnight, of which 13 drones had been shot down.
The attacks have left thousands of people without power or running water in the Poltava region of central Ukraine, governor Filip Pronin said.
Sirens sound in Kyiv amid Russian attack
Ukraine’s air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday morning, Ukraine’s military said.
“Air defence systems are being activated on the approaches to Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Telegram.
Residents in the capital were ordered to stay in shelters until the air raid alarms were lifted.
Thousands of homes in central Ukraine were without power or running water after Russian strikes in the Poltava region amid Russia’s continuous attacks on Ukraine‘s energy infrastructure.
Meanwhile, a pulverising Russian onslaught in recent months has forced Kyiv’s troops to withdraw from some towns and villages in the eastern Donetsk region.
The latest targets are the mining town of Toretsk and the city of Pokrovsk, where Russia is stepping up its assaults.
Ukrainian forces repelled 20 and 27 attacks on those areas respectively over 24 hours, Ukraine‘s General Staff said Friday. That was almost double the number of assaults recorded at other hot spots along the frontline, it said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments