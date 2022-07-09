Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘raising true hell’ as missile strikes continue overnight
Russian troops have not announced ‘operational pause’ despite reports, Luhansk top official says
Russia is raising “true hell” in eastern Ukraine, according to a local governor, as deadly missile strikes hit the invaded country overnight.
Serhyi Haidai, who runs the Luhansk province, said there had been “no operational pause” announced by Russian troops, who were “still attacking and shelling ... with the same intensity as before”.
The governor said there had been 20 artillery, mortar and rocket strikes overnight in his province, whose last major stronghold of resistance was captured by Russia last week.
Deadly strikes continue to fall elsewhere as Ukraine continued to battle the Russian invasion, which has now turned its attention to the East.
Five people were killed and eight more wounded in Russian shelling on Friday of Siversk and Semyhirya in Donetsk province, the regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Saturday.
Meanwhile Russian missiles were reported to have killed two people and injured three others on Saturday morning in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih.
Ukraine has urged its allies to send more weapons to the country as its chief negotiator said a turning point in the war was starting to take shape.
Russia ‘raising true hell’ in eastern Ukraine, governor says
Russian forces are managing to “raise true hell” in Ukraine‘s eastern industrial heartland despite reports of them taking an operational pause, a regional governor has said.
The governor of Luhansk, Serhyi Haidai, said Russia launched more than 20 artillery, mortar and rocket strikes in the province overnight and its forces are pressing towards the border with neighbouring Donetsk.
“We are trying to contain the Russians’ armed formations along the entire front line,” Mr Haidai wrote on Telegram.
“So far, there has been no operational pause announced by the enemy. He is still attacking and shelling our lands with the same intensity as before.”
AP
US says Russia ‘isolated’ at G20
Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has said Russia was “left isolated” at the G20 meeting of foreign ministers.
Some ministers shunned conversations with Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, at the meeting in Bali.
Mr Blinken noted Mr Lavrov had left the meeting early, suggesting it may have been because he didn’t like what he was hearing from his counterparts. “It was very important that he heard loudly and clearly from around the world condemnation of Russia’s aggression,” Mr Blinken said at a press conference on Saturday.
He added: “We see no signs whatsoever that Russia at his point is prepared to engage in diplomacy.”
US ‘raises concerns with China over alignment with Moscow’
Antony Blinken also said he had discussed Russia’s aggression in Ukraine during five-hour talks with the Chinese foreign minister, which lasted five hours.
The US secretary of state said he raised concerns over Beijing’s alignment with Moscow.
Suspected missile attack in Donetsk Oblast city
There has been a suspected missile attack in Druzhkivka, a city in Donetsk Oblast, in the early morning.
Here are Ukrainians observing the damage caused to the House of the Culture:
New recruits to Ukrainian army in UK for training
The first set of Ukrainian soldiers landed in the UK for training this week.
Here are some images of the new recruits at a site in Manchester:
‘Catastrophe’ in a captured Ukrainian city as bodies decomposing
Russia-occupied Sievierodonetsk “is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe”, the governor said, as he raised alarm over bodies decomposing in hot apartments.
Serhiy Haidai Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system as enemy forces unleashed indiscriminate artillery barrages in a bid to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine‘s Luhansk province.
Moscow this week took full control of Luhansk, but the governor and other Ukrainian officials said their troops retained a small part of the province.
“Luhansk hasn’t been fully captured even though the Russians have engaged all their arsenal to achieve that goal,” Mr Haidai told The Associated Press.
“Fierce battles are going on in several villages on the region’s border. The Russians are relying on tanks and artillery to advance, leaving scorched earth.”
He said Russians are “striking every building that they think could be a fortified position“. “They aren’t stopped by the fact that civilians are left there, and they die in their homes and courtyards. They keep firing.”
From a pre-war population of 100,000 only 8,000 residents have remained in the city, he said.
Russia sending reserves to Ukrainian border, UK says
UK military intelligence says Russia is moving its reserve forces and positioning them near the Ukrainian border for “for future offensive operations”.
Its latest assessment on the situation adds: “Many of its reinforcements are ad hoc groupings, deploying with obsolete or inappropriate equipment.”
See more here:
UN says Ukraine ‘bear a large, and perhaps equal’ blame for nursing home bombing
A new UN report has found that Ukrainian forces took up positions inside the nursing home a few days before the Russian forces assaulted a nursing home in March, an attack that killed almost 50 civilians.
The positioning of the troops in the health care facility in Stara Krasnyanka with vulnerable civilians effectively made it a target of Russian forces.
The report said Ukraine’s armed forces “a large, and perhaps equal,” share of blame for the attack.
The report does not conclude that Ukrainian soldiers or Moscow-backed separatist fighters committed a war crime.
But it said the battle at the Stara Krasnyanka nursing home is emblematic of the human rights office’s concerns over the potential use of “human shields” to prevent military operations in certain areas.
Ukrainian soldiers arrive in UK for training
The first cohort of Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the UK to receive training by British forces to help them in their fight against Russia.
Up to 10,000 Ukrainians will be trained in the coming months in the UK-led military programme.
The troops met defence secretary Ben Wallace, who said: “This ambitious new training programme is the next phase in the UK’s support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression.
“Using the world-class expertise of the British Army we will help Ukraine to rebuild its forces and scale-up its resistance as they defend their country’s sovereignty and their right to choose their own future.”
Around 1,050 personnel of the British forces have been deployed to run the programme which will take place in MoD sites across the North West, South West and South East of the UK.
The training will be provided to volunteer recruits with little to no military experience and the skills to be effective in frontline combat.
