Russia is raising “true hell” in eastern Ukraine, according to a local governor, as deadly missile strikes hit the invaded country overnight.

Serhyi Haidai, who runs the Luhansk province, said there had been “no operational pause” announced by Russian troops, who were “still attacking and shelling ... with the same intensity as before”.

The governor said there had been 20 artillery, mortar and rocket strikes overnight in his province, whose last major stronghold of resistance was captured by Russia last week.

Deadly strikes continue to fall elsewhere as Ukraine continued to battle the Russian invasion, which has now turned its attention to the East.

Five people were killed and eight more wounded in Russian shelling on Friday of Siversk and Semyhirya in Donetsk province, the regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Saturday.

Meanwhile Russian missiles were reported to have killed two people and injured three others on Saturday morning in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih.

Ukraine has urged its allies to send more weapons to the country as its chief negotiator said a turning point in the war was starting to take shape.