The Luhansk and Donetsk separatist territories of eastern Ukraine have reportedly suffered heavy shelling in the hands of Russia’s troops.

This is according to Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai, who said that Vladimir Putin’s troops are “shelling everything in their path”.

He said: “There is still a great deal of shelling in both Luhansk and Donetsk regions ... They are sustaining quite heavy losses.

“Some battalions have been moved there to make up the numbers they need ... They are not taking all their wounded with them. The hospitals are full to bursting as are the morgues.”

Russia’s regular troops and reserve forces have been deployed in the area to cross the Siverskiy Donets River, considered a strategic defence line in Ukraine, he added.

The British defence ministry warned that “there is a realistic possibility that the battle for Sloviansk will be the next key contest in the struggle for the Donbas”.

It added that the Russian troops are advancing in various pockets of eastern Ukraine like Izium, building up battle-like situation in Donetsk’s Sloviansk.