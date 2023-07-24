Russia-Ukraine war – live: Unesco sounds alarm as historic cathedral badly damaged in deadly Odesa airstrikes
‘Unesco calls for a cessation of attacks against cultural property,’ UN body said
UN worries Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports will cause hunger and starvation
Unesco has condemned Russia’s missile strikes targeting Odesa’s city centre that includes several historical buildings such as the Transfiguration Cathedral founded in 1794.
Missile attacks in the world heritage site have significantly damaged several buildings including the Odesa Archaeological Museum and the Odesa Maritime Museum.
“Unesco calls for a cessation of attacks against cultural property protected by widely ratified international normative instruments,” the UN body said.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian attack drone blasted a Russian ammunition depot in central Crimea on Saturday, sparking a major explosion.
Authorities evacuated area within 5km radius after the drone attack.
Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head of Crimea, said that there have been no immediate reports of casualties, but that authorities were evacuating civilians.
The Ukrainian military seemed to confirm it had launched the drone strike, after it claimed that it had destroyed an oil depot and Russian arms warehouses in the Krasnohvardiiske region of Crimea, the Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the bridge linking Crimea to Russia was a legitimate target as it was used by Moscow “to feed the war with ammunition.”
NATO-Ukraine Council will meet on Wednesday, says Zelenskiy
The NATO-Ukraine Council is set to meet on wedneday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Sunday.
It is expected that Black Sea security will be top of the agenda, following Russia’s with withdrawal from a year-old deal overseeing grain exports from Ukrainian ports, and the recent bombing of Odesa.
The meeting was first requested by Zelenskiy in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday.
Zelenskiy said on Sunday the meeting was among several events Ukraine was preparing for in the coming week that would strengthen the country’s defense.
He said new support packages were being prepared, which will include more air defense, artillery, and long-range weapons.
Meloni: Italy ready to assist with the Transfiguration Cathedral rebuild
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that Italy is ready to assist Ukraine with the reconstruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa.
In a statement, Meloni said: “The attacks on Odesa, the deaths of innocent people, and the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral deeply sadden us.
“Italy, with its unique experience in restoration in the world, is ready to join the reconstruction of the cathedral and other treasures of Ukraine’s cultural heritage.”
Right-wing Prime Minister Meloni has emerged as a staunch supporter of Kyiv, despite some of her conservative coalition allies previously maintaining close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine says Odesa cathedral has been “destroyed twice”: By Putin and Stalin
Odesa’s Transfiguration Cathedral has now been “destroyed twice,” said Ukraine‘s defence ministry: By Russian President Vladimir Putin and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.
The original early 19th-century cathedral was demolished in 1936 as part of Stalin’s anti-religious campaigns, and rebuilt when Ukraine gained independence from Moscow in 1991.
The most recent attack has seen parts of the building were destroyed, with floors covered in rubble and chunks were ripped off the cathedral’s ornate walls.
Russia has attacked Odesa with missiles and drones several times since it withdrew on Monday from a year-old deal that had allowed for safe exports of Ukraine‘s grain from Black Sea ports.
Odesa’s ports were the departure point for grain leaving Ukraine in the Turkey and UN-brokered agreement.
ICYMI: Blinken says Ukraine has taken back 50% of territory that Russia seized
U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken said Ukraine has taken back about 50% of the territory that Russia seized, although Kyiv’s counteroffensive will extend several months.
“It’s already taken back about 50% of what was initially seized,” Blinken said in an interview to CNN on Sunday.
“These are still relatively early days of the counteroffensive. It is tough,” he said, adding: “It will not play out over the next week or two. We’re still looking I think at several months.”
Ukraine has recaptured some villages in the south and territory around the ruined city of Bakhmut in the east, but has not had a major breakthrough against heavily defended Russian lines.
When asked if Ukraine will get U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, Blinken said he believed it would. “And the important focus is on making sure that when they do, they’re properly trained, they’re able to maintain the planes, and use them in a smart way.”
New video: The outdoor service held at the Transfiguration Cathedral following today’s bombing
New video footage is circulating on social media of an outdoor service held at the Transfiguration Cathedral, after it was bombed in the early hours of Sunday.
Crowds of people are seen to light candles in front of the cracked edifice of the bombed-out cathedral.
Archdeacon Andrii Palchuk held the service after volunteers helped put out fires and clear rubble inside.
The congregation gathered outside in front of a sacred icon that had “miraculously survived”, Palchuk said.
Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy has called for more air defence systems, following the latest attack on Odesa.
“Ukraine needs a full-fledged sky shield – this is the only way to defeat Russian missile terror”, the Ukrainian president said in a Tweet.
“Thanks to the help of our partners and the air defense systems provided to Ukraine, our defenders of the sky have saved thousands of lives.
“But we need more air defense systems for our entire territory, for all our cities and communities.”
Putin’s troops unleash missile strikes on Odesa as Orthodox cathedral damaged
At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in early morning missile strikes on the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa, according to officials.
Four children were among those wounded, while blasts also severely damaged 25 landmarks across the city, including the historic Transfiguration Cathedral.
Read our latest report on what has happened in Ukraine today below.
Putin’s troops unleash missile strikes on Odesa as Orthodox cathedral damaged
At least one person has been killed and 22 others wounded in early morning strikes on the Black Sea port
UK ambassador to Ukraine says there are no military installations in central Odesa
The UK’s ambassador to Ukraine has said that there are no military installations in central Odesa, after the city’s Transfiguration Cathedral was damaged by Russian air strikes on Sunday morning.
“This is just a beautiful Ukrainian city, a Unesco World Heritage Site, whose ports export vital food products around the world,” said ambassador Melinda Simmons, reported the BBC.
According to UNESCO, the site represents “an outstanding example of intercultural exchanges and the growth of multicultural and multi-ethnic Eastern European cities of the 19th century.”
The site includes theatres, religious buildings, schools, private palaces, tenement houses and commercial buildings, mostly deigned by Italian architects.
UNESCO will “fields a mission” to assess Odesa cathedral damage in the coming days
UNESCO has said it will “field a mission to Odesa to conduct a preliminary assessment of damages” in the coming days, following early morning missile strikes that severely damaged the city’s cathedral.
In response to Russia’s most recent strikes on the Ukrainian Port City, the UN body in charge of world heritage sites said: “UNESCO is deeply dismayed and condemns in the strongest terms the brazen attack carried out by the Russian forces, which hit several cultural sites in the city center of Odesa, home to the World Heritage property ‘The Historic Centre of Odesa’.”
“The attack took the lives of at least two people, according to preliminary reports, and damaged a number of significant cultural sites, including the Transfiguration Cathedral, the first and foremost Orthodox church in Odesa founded in 1794.”
Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO’s Director-General, added: “This outrageous destruction marks an escalation of violence against cultural heritage of Ukraine.
“I strongly condemn this attack against culture, and I urge the Russian Federation to take meaningful action to comply with its obligations under international law”.
This historic centre of Odesa has been designated a World Heritage in Danger site since January 2023.
Unilever says it will let Russia employees be conscripted
Consumer goods giant Unilever has said it will allow Russian employees to be conscripted if they are called up.
Unlike many other multinationals, the British manufacturer has argued that it is “not straightforward” to abandon its business, arguing that it would then be “appropriated and then operated” by the Russian state.
Now, in a letter to campaign group B4Ukraine, which campaigns for companies to end operations in Russia, Unilever said it “absolutely condemns the war in Ukraine as a brutal, senseless act by the Russian state”.
But it added that it was: “aware of the law requiring any company operating in Russia to permit the conscription of employees should they be called”.
It added: “We always comply with all the laws of the countries we operate in”.
B4Ukraine criticised Unilever on Twitter, ironically commenting: “The maker of Dove, Persil, and Domestos, @Unilever, which prides itself on its “social purpose”, has confirmed in a letter to B4Ukraine that it would allow its 3,000 Russian workers to be conscripted to fight against Ukraine.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies