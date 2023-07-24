✕ Close UN worries Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports will cause hunger and starvation

Unesco has condemned Russia’s missile strikes targeting Odesa’s city centre that includes several historical buildings such as the Transfiguration Cathedral founded in 1794.

Missile attacks in the world heritage site have significantly damaged several buildings including the Odesa Archaeological Museum and the Odesa Maritime Museum.

“Unesco calls for a cessation of attacks against cultural property protected by widely ratified international normative instruments,” the UN body said.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian attack drone blasted a Russian ammunition depot in central Crimea on Saturday, sparking a major explosion.

Authorities evacuated area within 5km radius after the drone attack.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head of Crimea, said that there have been no immediate reports of casualties, but that authorities were evacuating civilians.

The Ukrainian military seemed to confirm it had launched the drone strike, after it claimed that it had destroyed an oil depot and Russian arms warehouses in the Krasnohvardiiske region of Crimea, the Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the bridge linking Crimea to Russia was a legitimate target as it was used by Moscow “to feed the war with ammunition.”