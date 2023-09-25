Ukraine-Russia war – live: ‘Panic’ among Putin’s troops as they ‘face threat of encirclement’ in Verbove
A VDV-affiliated source reported that Ukrainian forces occupy half of Verbove as of September 24.
Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Russian forces have expressed ‘panic’ following significant Ukranian advances in the Verbove area.
A VDV-affiliated source reported that Ukrainian forces broke into Verbove on September 22 and continued attacking the settlement with armored vehicles as of yesterday, September 24. The source later reported that Ukrainian forces occupy half of Verbove as of September 24.
The source also accused the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) of trying to conceal Ukraine’s tactical progress in Verbove, rhetorically stating: “For how long can Shoigu’s MoD hide the breakthrough in Verbove?”
The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces captured new unspecified locations near Verbove on September 24.
On September 22, a VDV source warned that there is a “real threat” of Ukrainian forces encircling Russian forces. The source said that Ukrainian forces were within 7km of encircling the 56th VDV Regiment and that the regiment would be in a difficult position if its commander did not make a decision to withdraw from Novofedorivka to other previously prepared positions.
Elements of three Russian divisions are also actively defending against Ukrainian assaults around the Ukrainian salient in the Orikhiv area in western Zaporizhia Oblast.
Two dead in Russian shelling of southern Ukraine - governor
Russian forces shelled southern Ukraine‘s Kherson region on Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least eight, the region’s governor said, as Ukraine‘s armed forces said they were keeping in check Russian advances in the east and south.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, newly returned from a visit to the United States and Canada, praised Ukrainian forces for successes in both areas of a three-month-old counteroffensive, but he gave no indication any new movement forward.
Kherson governor Oleksandr Prodkudin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said shelling from the Russian-held eastern bank of the Dnipro River had hit private homes in Beryslav, on the Ukrainian-held west bank. A man was killed in the nearby village of Lvove.
An air strike on Kherson, the region’s main town, injured at least five people and caused considerable damage to buildings.
The Russian military abandoned positions on the west bank of the river and in Kherson city late last year.
The General Staff of Ukraine‘s Armed Forces said the country’s forces had repelled Russian attacks on two villages near Bakhmut, where Kyiv has been trying to regain ground lost when the city fell to Moscow’s forces in May.
Ukrainian forces occupying half of Verbove after successful advance on Russian village
Russian sources report that Ukrainian forces broke into Verbove on September 22 and continued attacking the settlement with armored vehicles as of yesterday, September 24.
Geolocated combat footage posted on September 24 shows a Ukrainian BMP operating within Verbove’s westernmost village limits
A Russian VDV-affiliated source reported that Ukrainian forces entered Verbove for the first time on September 22 and continued pushing east. The source later reported that Ukrainian forces occupy half of Verbove as of September 24.
The source also accused the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) of trying to conceal Ukraine’s tactical progress in Verbove, rhetorically stating: “For how long can Shoigu’s MoD hide the breakthrough in Verbove?”
The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces captured new unspecified locations near Verbove on September 24.
Ukrainian drones destroyed by Russian air defence overnight
Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday that it’s air defence systems destroyed four Ukraine-launched drones over the northwestern part of the Black Sea and over the Crimean Peninsula.
Separately, the ministry said that four other drones were destroyed overnight over Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions.
According to reports, Ukraine’s drone attack on the Kursk region damaged several private houses and an administrative building
It was not immediately known whether there was any damage or injuries as a result of the reported attacks.
Russian overnight missile attack injures one in southern Ukraine
One woman was injured and buildings and port infrastructure were severely damaged in Russia’s overnight missile and drone attack on the port of Odesa in southern Ukraine, Ukraine‘s military said on Monday.
“The sea port in Odesa suffered significant damage, a fire broke out in the port’s hotel, which has not been functioning for several years,” the south command of Ukraine‘s armed forces said on the Telegram messaging app.
They added that firefighters “promptly eliminated” the fire.
Ukraine‘s Air Force said that its air defence systems destroyed 19 Iranian-made Shahed drones, 11 cruise missiles and two hypersonic missiles that Russia launched on Ukraine overnight, vast majority directed at Odesa. Three other drones were destroyed earlier on Sunday, it said.
Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said that a woman was taken to a hospital after a shrapnel injury in result of the blast wave. Ukraine‘s south military command posted on its Telegram messaging app several pictures showing a high-rise building with blown up windows and severe damage to its structure.
There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack.
ICYMI: What are Abrams tanks and why is the US sending them to Ukraine?
Ukraine’s military has reportedly succeeded in driving tanks through Russia’s defensive line in western Zaporizhzhia, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a major breakthrough after Vladimir Putin’s forces spent the winter establishing a tough obstacle course of anti-tank ditches, artillery nests and other obstructions.
The institute could not confirm that Ukrainian troops had followed suit at the breakthrough point near Verbove but the news is nevertheless a welcome indication that Kyiv’s counteroffensive is bearing fruit as it seeks to drive the invader from its territory.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is currently in North America seeking to shore up support from his US counterpart Joe Biden and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and has already flown out of Washington with the promise of a new $325m military aid package for his country that will include air defence systems and other weaponry to help it through what promises to be another trying winter of combat.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
What are Abrams tanks and why is the US sending them to Ukraine?
American models being donated to Kyiv have a reputation for being high maintenance and requiring time-consuming additional training to master
Russian airstrikes kill 2 and wound 3 in southern Ukraine as war enters 20th month
Russian airstrikes on Sunday killed two people and wounded three others in southern Ukraine’s Kherson province, the region’s governor reported Sunday as the war in Ukraine entered a 20th month.
According to Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian forces struck the city of Beryslav, destroying an unspecified number of private houses. A woman was killed and three people were wounded, including a police officer, he said.
Another airstrike also killed a 67-year-old man in the village of Lvove, Prokudin said without specifying the type of weapons used in the attack.
Samya Kullab has more:
Russian airstrikes kill 2 and wound 3 in southern Ukraine as war enters 20th month
The governor of southern Ukraine's Kherson region says Russian airstrikes have killed two people and wounded three others
Inside Putin’s attempts to indoctrinate Russia’s youth by encouraging ‘self-sacrifice’
Russian textbooks praising Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are an attempt to encourage “self-sacrifice” among schoolchildren, experts have warned.
In September, Russia rolled out new history textbooks to schools that claim Ukraine is an “ultranationalist state” being used as a “battering ram” by the United States to “destroy Russia”.
One chapter claims that Ukrainian membership of Nato could have led to a catastrophic war and “possibly the end of civilisation”, an outcome it says Russia had to prevent.
Alexander Butler reports:
Inside Putin’s attempts to indoctrinate Russian youth by encouraging ‘self-sacrifice’
The Kremlin rolled out new textbooks to schools this year which claim Ukraine is an ‘ultranationalist state’
One injured as Russia fires cruise missiles on Odesa
One woman was injured and port infrastructure was damaged in southern Ukraine’s Odesa as Russia launched an overnight missile and drone attack, officials said.
A fire broke out in a non-residential high-rise in the city of Odesa, the administrative centre of the Odesa region, as a result of the attack, but was promptly extinguished, Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, said on his Telegram channel.
The scale of the attack and the full extent of the damage were not immediately clear.
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Read more:
Here’s why Putin really invaded Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s brutal military assault on sovereign neighbour continues in face of heavy losses and near-unanimous international condemnation
ICYMI: Russia’s Lavrov rubbishes Ukraine peace plan and warns conflict will be resolved on battlefield
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has rubbished Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan and warned the conflict will be resolved on the battlefield if the West stuck to it.
Addressing the UN General Assembly on Saturday, Mr Lavrov dismissed the West as an “empire of lies” and said the plan promoted by Kyiv was “completely not feasible”.
In a letter to Mr Lavrov last month, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres outlined four measures the UN could facilitate to improve Russia’s grain and fertiliser exports in a bid to convince Moscow to return to the Black Sea deal, which allowed Ukraine to export grain through the corridor and helped address a global food shortage.
Read more:
Russia rubbishes Kyiv peace plan and warns conflict will be resolved on battlefield
Lavrov addressed the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies