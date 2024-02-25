Russia-Ukraine live: Zelensky vows ‘we will win’ as thousands gather to protest war on second anniversary
Zelensky said Moscow would not ‘destroy Ukraine’s dream’ as hundreds gathered to protest against war
As western leaders gather in Kyiv to mark two years since Russia‘s invasion, Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed Ukraine will win and Moscow ‘cannot destroy our dream’.
He posted on X: “Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow Ukraine to end. That is why when it comes to ending the war, we always add: on our terms.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed that Europe would back Ukraine until it was “finally free” as she and three other Western leaders arrived in Kyiv.
It comes as thousands have gathered in capitals around the world to protest against the war. In London, commemorations began with an interfaith prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Mayfair.
In Dublin, thousands also marched in a demonstration marking the second anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine as Ireland’s deputy premier said the nation “will not waiver” in its support for Kyiv.
Russian police detained at least four people in Moscow, including reporters, at a protest outside the Kremlin by the wives of mobilised soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
Ukraine says it destroyed 16 of 18 Russian-launched drones
Ukraine destroyed 16 out of 18 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kyiv’s military said on Sunday.
The air force said the Iranian-made drones had been shot down over eight regions across central, western and southern Ukraine, including the capital region, it said on the Telegram messaging app.
The drones were destroyed over Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, according to Ukrainian air forces.
UK pledges Ukraine £245m package to boost shrinking weapons stockpile and vows to ‘ensure Putin fails’
UK to boost shrinking Ukraine weapons stockpile with £245m package
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned allies that a lack of artillery and other arms risks giving Russia breathing space
Ukraine – two years of war: The figures which tell the story of Putin’s deadly invasion
Grant Shapps has warned of “fatal” consequences if western countries give up on Ukraine. "The rest of the world - other regimes - will be looking at this and saying, 'does the West just get bored after a couple of years?'" the defence secretary said, speaking to BBC Breakfast on the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. “If we do, that will be fatal... it matters to use because the world won't be safe unless we stop a tyrant like [Vladimir] Putin."
Sir Richard Dearlove told by sources in Europe that the Russian president could have Parkinson’s
Western leaders descended on Kyiv on Saturday 24 February to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, travelled overnight to the capital by train along with Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. They met with Mr Zelensky at the Hostomel airfield, in the Kyiv region, expressing solidarity as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weaponry and Western aid hangs in the balance. “I thank all of our soldiers, our people, and everyone around the world who stands with us and the truth. Glory to Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky wrote, sharing a video statement on Saturday.
Former prime minister visits Kyiv on second anniversary of war
David Cameron warned allies in the United Nations against “fatigue” and “compromise” over Russia’s war in Ukraine as he urged countries including the US to keep up support for Kyiv. The UK Foreign Secretary said the world must “recognise the cost of giving up” in a speech in New York on Friday 23 February, the eve of the second anniversary of Moscow’s invasion. Lord Cameron also directly compared Russian president Vladimir Putin and his inner circle to “Nazis” thinking they could invade a country and “the world would look away”.
As we reach the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Askold Krushelnycky meets members of a battalion in eastern Ukraine using 3D-printed explosive casings to build ‘bomber’ drones to take out artillery, armoured vehicles and tanks
Ukrainian president says victory only option as Western countries, including the UK, promise backing on second anniversary of Russian invasion
