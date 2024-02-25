✕ Close Russian forces clear out abandoned military equipment after Ukrainian troops' retreat from Avdiivka

As western leaders gather in Kyiv to mark two years since Russia‘s invasion, Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed Ukraine will win and Moscow ‘cannot destroy our dream’.

He posted on X: “Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow Ukraine to end. That is why when it comes to ending the war, we always add: on our terms.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed that Europe would back Ukraine until it was “finally free” as she and three other Western leaders arrived in Kyiv.

It comes as thousands have gathered in capitals around the world to protest against the war. In London, commemorations began with an interfaith prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Mayfair.

In Dublin, thousands also marched in a demonstration marking the second anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine as Ireland’s deputy premier said the nation “will not waiver” in its support for Kyiv.

Russian police detained at least four people in Moscow, including reporters, at a protest outside the Kremlin by the wives of mobilised soldiers fighting in Ukraine.