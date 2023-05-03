Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin assassination attempt by Kyiv targeted Kremlin, Moscow claims
Kremlin accuses Kyiv of ‘planned terrorist action’ against Moscow
Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill Vladimir Putin, according to state-run news agencies.
The Kremlin said it considered the attack to be a “planned terrorist action” and will retaliate “whenever and wherever it sees fit”, a Tass report said.
A Kremlin statement was cited as saying the Russian president was not injured, and two drones had been used in the alleged attack before being disabled by Russian defences.
Ukraine denied involvement in the attack. Internal ministry adviser Anton Geraschenko blamed “Russian partisans”.
Speaking in Finland, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces would soon launch a counteroffensive against the Russian invasion. The president said he was sure Western allies would provide fighter jets for the assault.
Earlier, a Russian official said a fuel depot was on fire near a key bridge linking Russia’s mainland with Crimea. The claim followed days after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an attack on an oil depot in Sevastopol.
Ukraine blames ‘Russian partisans' for Kremlin drone strike
Ukraine has denied that it was involved in an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin which Moscow said was considered an attempt on Vladimir Putin’s life.
A spokesperson for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had officially denied Moscow’s accusation of involvement.
Writing on Telegram, internal ministry adviser Anton Geraschenko blamed “Russian partisans” for the attack. “There are enough people in Russia who want to send Putin to hell,” he said.
Russia threatens retaliation over alleged Putin assassination attempt
Russia will respond to what it claims was a Ukrainian plot to assassinate Vladimir Putin “whenever and wherever it sees fit”, state news agencies reported.
Tass said the Russian presidential press service put out a statement on what it claimed was a drone attack on the Kremlin, reading: “Last night, the [Kyiv] regime attempted to attack the Russian president’s Kremlin residence using unmanned aerial vehicles.”
The Kremlin said it was “a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president, which took place just before the Victory Day and the May 9 Parade that will be attended by foreign guests.”
“Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures whenever and wherever it sees fit,” the statement read, according to Tass.
Moment of alleged Ukrainian drone strike on Kremlin captured on video
Footage posted to social media appears to show a drone flying over the Kremlin before exploding.
Russia claimed Kyiv launched a failed assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin with a drone which was shot down over the Kremlin.
The footage has been shared by Ukrainian government adviser Anton Geraschenko, as well as Russian military bloggers and state news agencies.
Zelensky says counteroffensive coming soon
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces would soon launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Mr Zelensky made the remarks at a news conference in Finland after weeks of speculation over Ukraine’s plans to fight back against the invasion which has for months focused around grinding battles in the east with little progress on either side.
Russia has been hit with several drone attacks in recent days as Ukraine prepares to push to regain parts of its territory under occupation. Two goods trains in the Russian border region of Bryasnk have been derailed by explosive devices in recent days, according to local officials.
Attacks on Russian-held land followed a wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian cities last week which killed at least 25 people.
Huge fire rages at oil depot behind Russian lines
A massive blaze broke out at an oil depot behind Russian lines, local officials said Wednesday, while the Kremlin‘s forces used 26 Iranian-made drones in another nighttime attack on Ukraine as the war stretched into its 15th month.
The oil depot erupted in flames in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, located east of the Russian-held Crimean Peninsula, according to Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratyev.
David Rising reports:
Sweden's parliament hit by cyber attack
Sweden’s parliament has been hit by a cyber attack that has disrupted access to its web page, it said on Wednesday.
The web page was partially down on Tuesday and appeared slow on Wednesday.
"The analysis shows that it is a denial-of-service attack," a parliament spokesperson said. "Right now the web page can be slow and it can be difficult to watch our web casts."
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and other Nordic leaders are due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Finland’s capital on Wednesday.
Sweden applied for NATO membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and authorities have warned of increased cyber attacks against Swedish interests.
58-hour curfew to be introduced in Kherson
A round-the-clock curfew is to be introduced in Kherson from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday, Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced.
"During these 58 hours, it is forbidden to move around or stay on the streets of the city. Also, the city will be closed for entry and exit," Prokudin said.
The measure is necessary, he said in a video on social media, "so that law enforcement officers can do their job and not put you in danger," but did not provide further details.
Pope greets Russian orthodox envoy amid peace mission talk
Pope Francis has greeted the foreign envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church, just days after revealing a secret "mission" is underway to try to put an end to the war in Ukraine.
Metropolitan Anthony attended Francis’ weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square before greeting the Pope at the end.
He presented Francis with an icon, which the Pope blessed.
Anthony was later seen being led off the stage by one of Francis’ aides.
Francis devoted his remarks at the audience to a recap of his weekend visit to Hungary, during which he made repeated calls for an end to the war.
Zelensky to visit Berlin 13 May - report
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to travel to Berlin on 13 May, German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported, citing police.
According to the report, the Ukrainian leader will be received by German chancellor Scholz with military honours on 14 May before flying to Aachen later in the day to receive the 2023 Charlemagne Prize.
Mr Zelensky was due to meet Nordic leaders in Finland on Wednesday.
