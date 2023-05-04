✕ Close Moment alleged Ukrainian drone explodes next to Kremlin building

Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill Vladimir Putin, according to state-run news agencies.

The Kremlin said it considered the attack to be a “planned terrorist action” and will retaliate “whenever and wherever it sees fit”, a Tass report said.

A Kremlin statement was cited as saying the Russian president was not injured, and two drones had been used in the alleged attack before being disabled by Russian defences.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denied involvement in the attack. “We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory,” he claimed.

Speaking in Finland, Mr Zelensky said his forces would soon launch a counteroffensive against the Russian invasion. The president said he was sure Western allies would provide fighter jets for the assault.

Earlier, a Russian official said a fuel depot was on fire near a key bridge linking Russia’s mainland with Crimea. The claim followed days after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an attack on an oil depot in Sevastopol.