Ukrainian troops have dug in along the eastern front as Russian forces made minor gains in their attempts to take a key city along that line.
Under the Russian army chief Valery Gerasimov, a general known for his appetite for heavy, vehicle-driven assaults, Russian forces have been attempting to double-envelope the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.
Footage posted by Ukrainian drone pilots two days ago confirmed that Russian troops had made advances seven kilometres northwest of Avdiivka.
But to the immediate west of Avdiivka, more footage showed at least 20 Russian armoured vehicles piled up after being struck by Ukrainian counter battery fire.
The Russian assault on the eastern Ukrainian city has been costly for the attacking forces.
Ukrainian General Valery Zaluzhny said last week that they believed Russia had lost over 100 tanks and 250 armoured vehicles in the past six weeks through their Avdiivka assault alone.
Russia makes gains around Avdiivka
Russian troops have made confirmed gains around a key Ukrainian city in the east, geolocated footage has shown.
Footage provided by Ukrainian first-person-view drone pilots showed Russian troops had advanced around seven kilometres northwest of Avdiivka.
ICYMI: Slovak leader calls the war between Russia and Ukraine a frozen conflict
Slovakia’s new prime minister, Robert Fico, said on Friday he considers the war between Ukraine and Russia a frozen conflict that cannot be solved by sending arms to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Fico ended his country’s military aid for Ukraine after his new government was sworn in on Oct. 25.
Dead, wounded or AWOL: The voices of desperate Russian soldiers trying to get out of the Ukraine war
In audio intercepts from the front lines in Ukraine, Russian soldiers speak in shorthand of 200s to mean dead, 300s to mean wounded. The urge to flee has become common enough that they also talk of 500s — people who refuse to fight.
As the war grinds into its second winter, a growing number of Russian soldiers want out, as suggested in secret recordings obtained by The Associated Press of Russian soldiers calling home from the battlefields of the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions in Ukraine.
'You’ll die in this pit': Takeaways from secret recordings of Russian soldiers in Ukraine
Secretly recorded calls of Russian soldiers speaking from the front lines in Ukraine with loved ones back home offer a rare glimpse of the war through Russian eyes.
As the war in Ukraine grinds into its second winter, a growing number of Russian soldiers want out, audio intercepts obtained and verified by The Associated Press indicate. Russian soldiers speak in shorthand of 200s to mean dead, 300s to mean wounded. The urge to flee has become common enough that they also talk of 500s — people who refuse to fight.
ICYMI: Kyiv hit by biggest Russian drone attack since war began
Russia has launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting Kyiv.
Moscow launched around 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones against Ukraine, of which 71 were destroyed by air defense, Ukraine’s armed forces said.
Zelensky: ‘Ukraine will not lose its strength or freedom'
President Zelensky took to X, formerly known as Twitter on Saturday to post a rousing message to citizens reassuring them that “Ukraine will not lose its strength or freedom”.
He added: “I am proud of all Ukrainians who have managed to bring security back to the Black Sea so that Ukrainian ports can once again work for global food security and our exports.
“I am grateful to all leaders and countries who help us confront Russian terror and protect lives. Every nation in the Danube Region and across Europe that supports our Solidarity Lanes proves ok practice that Russia will no longer succeed in destroying nations as it did in the 20th century.
“We are not just defending our free European way of life, Ukraine, and the whole of Europe from Russian aggression; we are also defending humanity and helping the world not to fall into Russia’s trap.”
In case you missed it: Ukraine targets Moscow in major drone assault
Ukrainian drones targeted four Russian regions, the country’s defence ministry said on Sunday.
It comes after Ukraine capital Kyiv faced Vladimir Putin’s biggest drone attack in the early hours of Saturday.
The drones targeted four regions: Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk. At least 20 drones were intercepted in the Russian capital, said Moscow’s officials.
One person was left injured in Tula after an intercepted drone hit an apartment building, said the region’s governor Alexei Dyumin.
Flights were delayed or cancelled at Moscow’s main airports due to the attacks, reported the Kommersant newspaper.
One person was injured in Tula when an intercepted drone hit an apartment building, the region’s governor Alexei Dyumin said.
In pictures: Ukraine defends itself against drone attack
Zelensky: Sky defenders on duty ‘24/7'
President Zelensky thanked Ukraine’s Air Force pilots and engineers, anti-aircraft gunners and mobile fire groups on Sunday.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said:
“Our sky defenders are on combat duty 24/7. They destroy enemy missiles and drones, saving lives and critical infrastructure.
“I thank our Air Force pilots and engineers, anti-aircraft gunners, and mobile fire groups. We are making every effort to strengthen our sky shield.”
Growing number of Russian soldiers ‘want out’ of war
Audio intercepts obtained and verified by the Associated Press appear to show that a growing number of Russian soliders want to leave the war against Ukraine.
Secretly recorded calls of Russian soldiers speaking from the front lines in Ukraine with loved ones back home offer a rare glimpse of the war through Russian eyes.
As the war in Ukraine grinds into its second winter, a growing number of Russian soldiers want out, audio intercepts obtained and verified by The Associated Press indicate. Russian soldiers speak in shorthand of 200s to mean dead, 300s to mean wounded. The urge to flee has become common enough that they also talk of 500s — people who refuse to fight.
These conversations also show clearly how the war has progressed, from the professional soldiers who initially powered Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion to men from all walks of life compelled to serve in grueling conditions.
