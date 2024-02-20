✕ Close Seven dead after drone strike hit fuel depot causing huge fire in Kharkiv

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia unleashed a barrage of drone attacks on seven cities in Ukraine overnight as President Vladimir Putin gifts North Korea’s Kim Jong Un a car.

Ukraine said they had destroyed all 23 drones Russia had launched at the country overnight.

“As a result of combat operations, all 23 “shahids” drones were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions,” the military said on Telegram messaging app.

It comes as Kim Jong Un receives a car from Putin as a gift “for his personal use”, according to state news agency KCNA.

The Russian-made car was reportedly delivered to Kim’s top aides by the Russian side on Sunday and the Kremlin’s spokesperson told Russian state news that the leader had received an Aurus car.

The model is considered to be Russia’s first full-size luxury sedan and is also Putin’s presidential car.

The gift could be a violation of a UN ban that Moscow had agreed to adopt against Pyongyang.

The two countries have forged closer ties since Kim and Putin met in September as their international isolation deepened over Russia’s war in Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear weapons development.