Ukraine Russia news – live: Wagner chief claims Bakhmut has been ‘taken’
Zelensky says battle in crucial city ‘particularly hot’
Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations
Russia’s Wagner mercenary force’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed that his troops have raised a Russian flag in Bakhmut’s administrative building and “legally’ captured the Ukrainian salt mining city.
This claim comes despite Volodymyr Zelensky indicating that the battlefield situation was continuing to heat up in his nightly address.
Mr Zelensky has called the military situation “particularly hot” around Bakhmut last night, with no let-up in a months-long drive to seize the city, the most protracted battle in the Russian invasion.
A bomb attack has killed a prominent pro-Putin military blogger and more than a dozen other people were injured in the Russian city of St Petersburg.
Russian news reports said blogger Vladlen Tatarsky – real name Maxim Fomin – was killed and 15 people were hurt in the explosion at the Street Bar cafe in the country’s second largest city.
Tatarsky was one of the most prominent of the influential military bloggers who have provided an often critical running commentary on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Wagner’s Prigozhin says Russian flag raised in Bakhmut as Zelensky calls fight ‘particularly hot'
Volodymyr Zelensky has called the military situation was “particularly hot” around Bakhmut last night, with no letup in a months-long drive to seize the city, the most protracted battle in the Russian invasion.
On the other hand, the founder of Russia‘s Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said his troops had raised a Russian flag on the administrative building in the city.
But there was no indication from Ukrainian officials or military commands that Bakhmut had fallen into Russian hands. Prigozhin has previously made claims that were premature.
“Thank you to our soldiers who are fighting in Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Bakhmut. Especially Bakhmut,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address. “It is especially hot there.”
Russian forces have for months been trying to encircle and capture Bakhmut, a town of 70,000 before the Russian invasion launched over a year ago.
Don’t politicise WSJ journalist’s arrest, Russia tells US
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said Washington should not politicise the arrest of the Wall Street Journal’s reporter Evan Gershkovich as he spoke to the US secretary of state Antony Blinken yesterday.
“Secretary Blinken conveyed the United States’s grave concern over Russia’s unacceptable detention of a US citizen journalist. The Secretary called for his immediate release,” the US State Department said in a statement that did not mention Gershkovich by name.
Russia’s foreign ministry said Lavrov told Blinken it was unacceptable for Washington to politicise the case, adding that Mr Gershkovich’s fate would be determined by a court.
The Moscow leader reiterated Russia’s assertion, for which it has not presented any evidence, that the journalist was “caught red-handed” last week.
Russia’s FSB security service said on Thursday it had arrested Gershkovich, accusing him of gathering information about a Russian defence company that was a state secret.
The Wall Street Journal has denied the espionage charges on Mr Gershkovich . The White House has called the spying charge, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years, “ridiculous.”
Russia to bring nuclear weapons near Belarus borders with Nato
Russia will move its tactical nuclear weapons close to the western borders of Belarus, officials said. This will place the nuclear weapons at Nato’s threshold in a move likely to spark tensions between Moscow and the West.
The weapons “will be moved to the western border of our union state and will increase the possibilities to ensure security,” Russian ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, told Belarusian state television.
“This will be done despite the noise in Europe and the United States.”
Vladimir Putin had said last week that Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, in one of Russia’s most pronounced nuclear signals since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago,
The two Slav neighbours are formally part of a “union state” and have been in talks for years to integrate further, a process that has accelerated after Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine last year.
It is not immediately clear where the weapons will be parked but the top envoy confirmed that a storage facility will be completed, as ordered by Mr Putin, by 1 July and then moved to the west of Belarus.
Watch: Russian military blogger handed statue moments before cafe explosion
Windows designed by Cambridge student ‘make homes liveable’ in war-torn Ukraine
Plastic windows designed by a Cambridge PhD student are transforming uninhabitable houses in war-torn parts of Ukraine into liveable homes, local residents have said.
Engineer Harry Blakiston Houston created the Insulate Ukraine project to replace bullet and bomb-damaged windows with plastic ones of his own design, pausing his studies to concentrate on the initiative.
According to the United Nations, millions of people in Ukraine are “living in damaged homes or in buildings ill-suited to provide sufficient protection”, particularly in the winter when temperatures can plummet to -20C.
Windows designed by Cambridge student ‘make homes liveable’ in war-torn Ukraine
The project, Insulate Ukraine, replaces bullet and bomb-damaged windows with plastic ones designed by PhD student Harry Blakiston Houston.
Russia to put nukes near Belarus' western border, envoy says
Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed close to Belarus‘ borders with NATO neighbors, the Russian ambassador to Belarus said Sunday amid simmering tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Ambassador Boris Gryzlov’s comment followed Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s recent statement about plans to station tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Russia’s neighbor and ally. The announcement marked another attempt by the Russian leader to dangle the nuclear threat to discourage the West from supporting Ukraine.
Putin has said that construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus will be complete by July 1 and added that Russia has helped modernize Belarusian warplanes to make them capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
Russia to put nukes near Belarus' western border, envoy says
Russia's ambassador to Belarus says that Moscow will deploy tactical nuclear weapons close to Belarus’ border with NATO neighbors
St Petersburg cafe torn apart after explosion kills Russian military blogger
Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed close to Belarus’ borders, Russian ambassador to Belarus confirms
Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed close to Belarus’ borders with NATO neighbors, the Russian ambassador to Belarus said Sunday amid simmering tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Ambassador Boris Gryzlov’s comment followed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s recent statement about plans to station tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Russia’s neighbor and ally.
Putin has said that construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus will be complete by July 1 and added that Russia has helped modernize Belarusian warplanes to make them capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Gryzlov, speaking in remarks broadcast late Sunday by Belarusian state television, said the Russian nuclear weapons will be “moved up close to the Western border of our union state” but did not give any precise location. “It will expand our defense capability, and it will be done regardless of all the noise in Europe and the United States,” he said in a reference to Western criticism of Putin’s decision.
The deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus would put them closer to potential targets in Ukraine and NATO members in Eastern and Central Europe.
Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that some of Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons might be deployed to Belarus along with part of Russia’s tactical nuclear arsenal.
Associated Press
Who was Vladlen Tatarsky?
Vladlen Tatarsky, who had filed regular reports from Ukraine, was the pen name for Maxim Fomin, who had accumulated more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram messaging app channel.
Born in the Donbas, Ukraine‘s industrial heartland, Tatarsky worked as a coal miner before starting a furniture business. When he ran into financial difficulties, he robbed a bank and was sentenced to prison.
He fled from custody after a Russia-backed separatist rebellion engulfed the Donbas in 2014, weeks after Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine‘s Crimean Peninsula.
Then he joined separatist rebels and fought on the front line before turning to blogging. Tatarsky was known for his blustery pronouncements and ardent pro-war rhetoric.
After the Kremlin’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine last year that most of the world rejected as illegal, Tatarsky posted a video in which he vowed: “That’s it. We’ll defeat everybody, kill everybody, rob everybody we need to. It will all be the way we like it. God be with you.”
Russian officials said Tatarsky was killed as he was leading a discussion at the cafe on the bank of the Neva River in St Petersburg.
Twenty-five people were wounded in the blast, and 19 of them were hospitalized, according to the regional governor, Alexander Beglov.
Russia‘s foreign ministry says Western silence over cafe bombing shows ‘hypocrisy’
Russia‘s foreign ministry made no accusations of involvement in the attack on a cafe in St Petersburg, but said silence in Western capitals exposed hypocrisy over expressions of concern for journalists.
Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, said the absence of reaction in Washington, London and Paris “speaks for itself given their ostensible concern for the well-being of journalists and freedom of expression.”
She wrote on the ministry’s website: “The reaction in Kyiv is striking where those who receive Western grants are in no way concealing their delight at what has happened.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies