Russia’s Wagner mercenary force’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed that his troops have raised a Russian flag in Bakhmut’s administrative building and “legally’ captured the Ukrainian salt mining city.

This claim comes despite Volodymyr Zelensky indicating that the battlefield situation was continuing to heat up in his nightly address.

Mr Zelensky has called the military situation “particularly hot” around Bakhmut last night, with no let-up in a months-long drive to seize the city, the most protracted battle in the Russian invasion.

A bomb attack has killed a prominent pro-Putin military blogger and more than a dozen other people were injured in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

Russian news reports said blogger Vladlen Tatarsky – real name Maxim Fomin – was killed and 15 people were hurt in the explosion at the Street Bar cafe in the country’s second largest city.

Tatarsky was one of the most prominent of the influential military bloggers who have provided an often critical running commentary on Russia’s war in Ukraine.