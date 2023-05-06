✕ Close Moment brawl erupts between Russian and Ukrainian delegates in Turkey

Russia will skip Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day reception this year following the annual parade, with celebrations of 9 May to be marked on a “smaller scale”, Britain’s defence ministry said in its daily intelligence update.

Citing security concerns, the Kremlin has cancelled Victory Day parades in six Russian regions, including occupied Crimea and 21 cities.

“The timing of the UAV strike on the Kremlin a few days before Victory Day shows Russia’s increasing vulnerability to such attacks and has almost certainly raised the threat perception of the Russian leadership over the Victory Day events,” MoD said.

It comes as Ukraine said the Wagner Group’s public video message to Vladimir Putin, threatening to withdraw its troops from the eastern city of Bakhmut, could be a smokescreen before a final push to capture the city before 9 May.

The Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an angry rant at the Russian leadership, saying his men had been starved of ammunition and he would pull them out, jeopardising what has long been Russia’s main target in its attempt to carve up its neighbour.