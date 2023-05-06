Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin event for Victory Day cancelled after Kremlin drone strike
Mercenary group leader threatens Kremlin with withdrawal from city in row over lack of ammunition
Russia will skip Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day reception this year following the annual parade, with celebrations of 9 May to be marked on a “smaller scale”, Britain’s defence ministry said in its daily intelligence update.
Citing security concerns, the Kremlin has cancelled Victory Day parades in six Russian regions, including occupied Crimea and 21 cities.
“The timing of the UAV strike on the Kremlin a few days before Victory Day shows Russia’s increasing vulnerability to such attacks and has almost certainly raised the threat perception of the Russian leadership over the Victory Day events,” MoD said.
It comes as Ukraine said the Wagner Group’s public video message to Vladimir Putin, threatening to withdraw its troops from the eastern city of Bakhmut, could be a smokescreen before a final push to capture the city before 9 May.
The Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an angry rant at the Russian leadership, saying his men had been starved of ammunition and he would pull them out, jeopardising what has long been Russia’s main target in its attempt to carve up its neighbour.
Russian attacks kill 5 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
At least five people have lost their lives and three were injured in attacks by the Russian army in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
Five people were also injured in Sumy Oblast, where two guided bombs launched from theaRussian Su-35 jet struck the Hlukhiv community, Ukraine’s Northern Operational Command reported.
Curfew kicks off in Kherson as Kyiv prepares for counter-offensive
A weekend curfew beginning from Friday evening to Monday morning has prompted speculation in Kherson city that it could be used as a launch point for counter-attack.
Residents of the southern Ukrainian city left in cars and buses before the curfew began and others stocked up groceries.
Senol Gezer, a 56-year-old man originally from Turkey, said he and his wife were going to a hotel in nearby Odesa. “We are not afraid. We do not want to sit at home. We have time to leave,” he told Reuters.
“The authorities say they will clean up the collaborators (accused of cooperating with the Russians). But that is what the authorities are saying. I think something big is about to start soon. These are preparations for that, most likely.”
People will not be allowed to enter or exit the city during the curfew and residents have been asked to not go outside their homes.
Poland summons Russian ambassador over assassination comment
The Polish foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in protest on Friday after a former Russian official suggested that it would be acceptable to assassinate Poland’s ambassador to Russia.
Pavel Astakhov, Russia’s children’s ombudsman from 2009 to 2016, spoke on a television programme hosted by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.
He was being interviewed after Polish authorities took over a school building in Warsaw on Saturday that was serving the children of Russian diplomats and the military.
Mr Astakhov argued that murdering an ambassador in retaliation “for unfriendly actions ... is within the framework of international law,” adding: “I was taught this well at the KGB school at the counterintelligence faculty.”
Poland’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it had summoned Mr Andreev and handed him a protest note about Mr Astakhov’s statement “calling for the murder of the ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Moscow”.
“The Polish side protested firmly against this situation and urged that criminal proceedings be instituted immediately and the perpetrator be punished without delay,” spokesman Lukasz Jasina said.
Firefighter who delivered life-saving equipment for Ukraine recalls ‘humbling’ experience
A firefighter who was part of a convoy of fire engines and lorries delivering life-saving equipment for Ukraine has described the experience as “very humbling” after reaching Poland.
Darren Cleaves, station manager for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, was in Poland to help deliver fire engines as well as life-saving equipment for Ukrainian firefighters.
“It’s been a very humbling experience because knowing that the small difference we can make to help (firefighters in Ukraine) is really rewarding for us,” the 48-year-old from Monmonth told the PA News agency.
“It has been quite challenging - the logistics behind it in terms of keeping our team of over 80 people fed, watered, truck refuelled, and dealing with maintenance issues, but we’ve managed to overcome all of those.”
Mr Cleaves is part of the biggest party of the convoy with 24 drivers from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
“On behalf of the convoy, everyone is very humbled and overwhelmed by the whole experience and I’m proud to be part of this small aid effort in helping Ukrainian firefighters.”
Don’t expect an end to sabotage and retribution during the war in Ukraine
Ukraine’s “attempt to assassinate Vladimir Putin” in the early hours of Wednesday was followed by a barrage of Russian strikes on Thursday. Some of the missiles that landed in Odessa were inscribed “For the Kremlin” and “For Moscow”.
What unfolded was in line with the two opposing narratives from Moscow and Kyiv – that Ukraine tried to kill the Russian president in the Kremlin using drones; or that it was a false flag operation by the Russians to justify another round of assaults on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
Russia has accused the US of being the real architect of the Moscow raid. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, said: “We are well aware that decisions on such actions, on such terrorist attacks, are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington, and Kyiv is doing what it is told to do. It is very important that in Washington they understand that we know this, and understand how dangerous such direct participation in the conflict is.”
The Independent’s Kim Sengupta writes.
China ready for ‘political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis’ jointly with Russia
China is ready to assist and “promote peace talks” in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said following bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart in India.
The two met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in India’s coastal city of Goa.
“China will persistently assist and promote peace talks. We are ready to make a practical contribution into the political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis through contacts and coordination with Russia,” a statement by the Chinese defence ministry quoting Mr Gang said.
“China and Russia have been maintaining active contacts at all levels, promoting cooperation in all directions,” he added.
The two sides hailed their growing closer relationship and Beijing said it is ready to “intensify strategic contacts with Russia, to strengthen and deepen cooperation in all areas.”
Zelensky says world has ‘historic responsibility’ to prosecute Putin for war crimes
Vladimir Putin has to face justice for war crimes in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has declared during a visit to The Hague – the home of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
“We all want to see a different Vladimir here in The Hague, the one who deserves to be sanctioned for his criminal actions here, in the capital of international law,” the Ukrainian president said, referring to the Russian leader. “The aggressor must feel the full power of justice. This is our historical responsibility.” Mr Zelensky added that he was sure “we will see that happen when we win... and we will win”.
In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Mr Putin over the suspected deportation of children from Ukraine, which is a war crime. Russia, not a member of the ICC, has called the charges meaningless but the warrant does make Mr Putin’s foreign trips more difficult – with nations signed up to the court obliged to obey.
Ukraine says Wagner group reinforcing to seize Bakhmut before Victory Day after withdrawal claims
Ukraine has suggested that Wagner Group’s warning to withdraw troops from the eastern city of Bakhmut over a lack of military support from Moscow could be a smokescreen for redeployment.
Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said that Russia is trying “with all its might” to capture Bakhmut by 9 May when it will hold a Victory Day parade in the Red Square of Moscow.
She said Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries are being reinforced and replaced with paratrooper assault units.
She claimed that Wagner ammunition storage facilities were destroyed in Ukrainian artillery fire.
Russia’s deportation of Ukrainian children ‘may amount to crime against humanity’: OSCE
The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) says that the mass deportation of Ukrainian children in Russian-occupied territory would amount to a crime against humanity.
“The Mission concluded that numerous and overlapping violations of the rights of the children deported to the Russian Federation have taken place.” the report said.
“Not only has the Russian Federation manifestly violated the best interests of these children repeatedly, it has also denied their right to identity, their right to family, their right to unite with their family,” it added.
More than 19,000 children have been taken to Russia, according to Ukrainian national database, as thousands remain unaccounted for. So far 364 Ukrainian children were able to return to their homes after being forcibly relocated by Russia, it said.
The 90-page report also said Moscow “violated their rights to education, access to information, right to rest, leisure, play, recreation and participation in cultural life and arts as well as right to thought, conscience, and religion, right to health, and the right to liberty and security.”
