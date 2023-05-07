Ukraine-Russia war – live: Russian hypersonic missile deployed by Putin ‘shot down by Kyiv’
It is the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles
Ukraine has claimed to have shot down one of Russia’s powerful hypersonic missile for the first time – using Patriot defence systems recently acquired from Western allies.
Air force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram post that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile was intercepted in an overnight attack on Kyiv earlier in the week. "Yes, we shot down the 'unique' Kinzhal," Mr Oleshchuk wrote. "It happened during the night-time attack on 4 May ."
Russia will also skip Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day reception this year following the annual parade on 9 May – marking the Soviet victory over the Nazis – to be “smaller scale”, Britain’s defence ministry said.
Citing security concerns after what it called an attempted drone strike earlier this week, the Kremlin has cancelled Victory Day parades in six Russian regions.
“The timing of the UAV strike on the Kremlin a few days before Victory Day shows Russia’s increasing vulnerability to such attacks and has almost certainly raised the threat perception of the Russian leadership over the Victory Day events,” MoD said.
Ukraine ‘bombards Crimea targets' ahead of counteroffensive
Ukraine launched more than 10 drones overnight on the Crimean Peninsula, including three on the port of Sevastopol, a Russian-installed official said early on Sunday, adding that air defence systems repelled all the attacks on Sevastopol.
“No objects (in Sevastopol) were damaged,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.
There were no immediate details of any damage from the strikes elsewhere on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, reported earlier on Sunday that according to the channel’s preliminary information, there were no casualties in what it said was a series of attacks on Crimea.
According to Ukrainian monitoring of Telegram channels, explosions took place in Sevastopol and Saki - where Russia has an air base - as well as a few other places.
Strikes on Russian-held targets have intensified in the past two weeks, especially in Crimea. Ukraine, without confirming any role in those attacks, says destroying infrastructure is preparation for its long-awaited counterattack.
The ‘happy coincidence’ nod to Ukraine at King’s coronation
The carpets at Westminster Abbey, upon which King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned on Saturday 6 May, resembled the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.
After months of preparations and anticipation, the United Kingdom has crowned its new king and queen.
Photos and videos showed that the carpets inside the royal church were blue and yellow, resembling the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Maanya Sachdeva reports:
Firefighter tells of ‘humbling experience’ delivering equipment for Ukraine
A firefighter who was part of a convoy of fire engines and lorries delivering life-saving equipment for Ukraine has described the experience as “very humbling” after reaching Poland.
The timing of the shipment is meant to honour the Eurovision link between Ukraine and the UK, with the vehicles leaving Liverpool on Tuesday, the city which will host the competition later this month.
Darren Cleaves, station manager for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, was in Poland to help deliver fire engines as well as life-saving equipment for Ukrainian firefighters.
Sarah Ping reports:
What is Wagner’s role in Ukraine?
Wagner has taken an increasingly visible role in the war in Ukraine as regular Russian troops have suffered heavy attrition and lost control over territory in humiliating setbacks.
Prigozhin claimed full credit in January for capturing the Donetsk region salt-mining town of Soledar and accused the Russian Defense Ministry of trying to steal Wagner’s glory. He has repeatedly complained that the Russian military failed to supply Wagner with sufficient ammunition to capture Bakhmut, the reason he cited Friday for his withdrawal threat.
Prigozhin has toured Russian prisons to recruit fighters, promising inmates pardons if they survived a half-year tour of front-line duty with Wagner.
The U.S. estimates Wagner has about 50,000 personnel fighting in Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 of the convicts the company enlisted.
A U.S. official says nearly half of the 20,000 Russian forces killed in Ukraine since December have been Wagner’s troops in Bakhmut.
The U.S. assesses that Wagner is spending about $100 million a month in the fight and has taken delivery of weapons from North Korea, including rockets and missiles.
Ukraine claims to have shot down Russian hypersonic missile in ‘slap in face’ for Putin
Ukraine’s air force has claimed to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly-acquired American Patriot defence systems – the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles.
Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile had been intercepted in an overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier in the week. It was also the first time Ukraine is known to have used the Patriot defence systems.
It comes as Kyiv accused Moscow of using phosphorus munitions in the eastern city of Bakhmut. Drone footage released by the Ukrainian military shows parts of the city – the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting of the war – ablaze as what is alleged to be white phosphorus rains down.
David Rising reports:
Russia's Prigozhin says no further offensive in Bakhmut possible without ammunition
The head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group said on Saturday that he had still not received additional ammunition from Moscow ahead of the expected withdrawal of his forces from Bakhmut because of heavy losses and inadequate supplies.
“As of today, no one has come to replenish ammunition, to provide it in the necessary volume,” Prigozhin said in an audio message posted on the Telegram channel of his press service. “There can be no offensive without a counter-battery fight, without defeating the enemy’s means.”
Wagner forces, he said, had no ammunition and could not pursue any further offensives near the city, under Russian siege for some 10 months.
“Because I will lead more men to certain death. On the 10th (of May), we will start withdrawing units,” he said.
He added that his forces have taken 95% of Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine that had a population of more than 70,000 before the war.
Prigozhin has, however, prematurely claimed successes before. Reuters was not able to independently verify the claim.
“The remaining 5% plays no role in the so-called development of success and the Red Army’s march to the West,” he said.
Ukraine leads world reaction to King Charles III’s coronation
Ukraine released an upbeat video to congratulate Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their historic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, where world leaders gathered to witness the once-in-a-generation royal event.
The video released by Ukraine’s defence ministry was edited to the tune of London Calling by The Clash, and showed British weaponry deployed to the Ukrainian frontline and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky meeting King Charles and British prime minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Keir Starmer and former prime minister Boris Johnson.
“On the eve of the historic coronation, we’d like to thank our British friends for your friendship. We are grateful for your unwavering support and partnership, especially in the past year!” the defence ministry said on Twitter.
Shweta Sharma reports:
Pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin wounded by car bomb
A prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, has been wounded in a car bombing that killed his driver – an attack that Russia immediately blamed on Ukraine and the West.
The state Investigative Committee said the writer’s Audi Q7 was blown up in a village in the Nizny Novgorod region, about 250 miles (400km) east of Moscow, which it was treating as an act of terrorism. It said Prilepin had been taken to hospital.
The committee released a photograph showing the white vehicle lying overturned on a track next to a wood, with a deep crater beside it and fragments of metal strewn nearby.
Mark Trevelyan reports:
Watch: CCTV captures moment Ukraine ammunition depot explodes
What are white phosphorus bombs?
Ukraine has accused Russia of attacking the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut with phosphorus munitions.
Drone footage released by the UKrainian military, shows parts of the city – the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting of the war – ablaze as what is alleged to be white phosphorus rains down. While white phosphorus weapons are not banned in their entirety, but their use in civilian areas is considered a war crime.
Writing on Twitter, Ukraine’s defence ministry said the phosphorus attack targeted “unoccupied areas of Bakhmut with incendiary ammunition” – although it is unclear exactly when the alleged attack took place.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
