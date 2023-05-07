✕ Close Moment brawl erupts between Russian and Ukrainian delegates in Turkey

Ukraine has claimed to have shot down one of Russia’s powerful hypersonic missile for the first time – using Patriot defence systems recently acquired from Western allies.

Air force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram post that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile was intercepted in an overnight attack on Kyiv earlier in the week. "Yes, we shot down the 'unique' Kinzhal," Mr Oleshchuk wrote. "It happened during the night-time attack on 4 May ."

Russia will also skip Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day reception this year following the annual parade on 9 May – marking the Soviet victory over the Nazis – to be “smaller scale”, Britain’s defence ministry said.

Citing security concerns after what it called an attempted drone strike earlier this week, the Kremlin has cancelled Victory Day parades in six Russian regions.

“The timing of the UAV strike on the Kremlin a few days before Victory Day shows Russia’s increasing vulnerability to such attacks and has almost certainly raised the threat perception of the Russian leadership over the Victory Day events,” MoD said.