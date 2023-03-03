✕ Close Ukrainian forces demobilise Russian tanks near Donetsk frontline

The fighting in Ukraine’s Bakhmut is raging “round the clock” and the situation is “critical”, according to the deputy commander of the Ukrainian national guard.

“They [Russian forces] take no account of their losses in trying to take the city by assault. The task of our forces in Bakhmut is to inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible. Every metre of Ukrainian land costs hundreds of lives to the enemy,” the deputy commander said.

Bakhmut has been the primary target of a Russian offensive for months, with the city reduced to rubble by constant shelling and street-by-street fighting as Moscow attempts to seize the territory.

Ukraine has repelled more than 170 attacks in the five principal sectors on the frontline in the past 24 hours, the country’s military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said.

In New Delhi, US secretary of state Antony Blinken warned against Russia’s display of impunity in Ukraine.