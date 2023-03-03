Ukraine news – live: Bakhmut fight rages ‘round the clock’ as Zelensky’s forces hold on
More than 170 attacks repelled on war’s frontlines in past 24 hours, says Ukraine
The fighting in Ukraine’s Bakhmut is raging “round the clock” and the situation is “critical”, according to the deputy commander of the Ukrainian national guard.
“They [Russian forces] take no account of their losses in trying to take the city by assault. The task of our forces in Bakhmut is to inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible. Every metre of Ukrainian land costs hundreds of lives to the enemy,” the deputy commander said.
Bakhmut has been the primary target of a Russian offensive for months, with the city reduced to rubble by constant shelling and street-by-street fighting as Moscow attempts to seize the territory.
Ukraine has repelled more than 170 attacks in the five principal sectors on the frontline in the past 24 hours, the country’s military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said.
In New Delhi, US secretary of state Antony Blinken warned against Russia’s display of impunity in Ukraine.
Ukraine successfully repelling attacks on Bakhmut, digging trenches
The fierce fighting “is going on in Bakhmut round the clock” and the situation is “critical,” said Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in the National Guard of Ukraine, told Ukrainian NV Radio.
The general staff of Ukrainian armed forces said that the country’s troops are successfully repelling attacks on Bakhmut and two settlements to the critical salt mining city – Khromove and Ivanivske.
Russia has relentlessly shelled Bakhmut and several nearby towns like Chasiv Yar and two towns south of Bakhmut.
New trenches have been dug on the roadside 20-40 metres (65-130 feet) apart in nearby towns and villages confirming that Ukrainian forces are strengthening their defensive positions.
Several areas in central Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region also came under shelling as more than 40 towns and villages were targeted, the Ukrainian military said in a statement.
Russia, which lost territory in the second half of 2022, says taking Bakhmut would be a step towards seizing the rest of the surrounding industrial region known as the Donbas. Ukraine says the city has limited strategic value but wants to exhaust Russian forces.
Blinken warns against Russia’s impunity
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has warned against Russia’s display of impunity in Ukraine and said that nations beyond the European bloc are united to end it.
“If we allow Russia to do what it is doing with impunity in Ukraine, that’s a message to everyone that they will be able to get away too,” he said in New Delhi today.
He added that the countries way beyond Europe are also focussed on the Ukraine war as they know it could have effect here, without naming any nations on the Asian continent facing territorial threats from their former administrators.
Anna Netrebko concert canceled by Taiwan national orchestra
Taiwan‘s National Symphony Orchestra canceled a March 5 concert scheduled to feature soprano Anna Netrebko in a decision the orchestra said it made “due to public concerns.”
Netrebko had been scheduled to perform with her husband, tenor Yusif Eyvazov, and mezzo-soprano I-Chiao Shih.
Netrebko, a 51-year-old who was born in Russia and lives in Vienna, was among classical music’s top draws until last year, when New York’s Metropolitan Opera dropped her after she refused to distance herself from Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Anna Netrebko concert canceled by Taiwan national orchestra
Taiwan’s National Symphony Orchestra canceled a March 5 concert scheduled to feature soprano Anna Netrebko in a decision the orchestra said it made “due to public concerns.”
More than 170 attacks repelled on Ukraine’s front lines
Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov has said that the war-hit country repelled more than 170 attacks on its front lines yesterday.
“In the past 24 hours, our forces have repelled more than 170 attacks, an unprecedented number over a 24-hour period for the five principal sectors of the front line,” he said last night.
The prominent military analyst described Russians trying to encircle Bakhmut from the north, east and south and he said that on western approaches to the city “this is probably the only part of the Bakhmut sector where our forces, rather than the Russian occupiers, have the initiative.”
War, anger cloud Ukrainian athletes' path to Paris Olympics
Ukrainian diver Stanislav Oliferchyk proudly bears the name of his late grandfather, who died in brutalized Mariupol. Russia‘s troops turned the Ukrainian port city into a killing zone in the process of capturing it. The elder Stanislav could no longer get the cancer treatment he needed in the ruins, his grandson says. He was 74 when he died last October.
Another victim of the months-long Russian siege of Mariupol was its gleaming aquatic center. Oliferchyk had planned to use the refurbished sports complex as his training base for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
But it was bombed the same day last March as the city’s drama theater. The theater airstrike was the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date in the year-old Russian invasion. An Associated Press investigation determined that close to 600 people died.
War, anger cloud Ukrainian athletes' path to Paris Olympics
The path to the 2024 Paris Olympics for Ukrainian athletes is clouded by war, anger and pain
ICYMI: Multiple armoured Russian vehicles destroyed in battle near Maryinka
Hungary further delays vote on Sweden, Finland joining NATO
Hungary has further delayed a vote on ratifying Sweden and Finland‘s NATO accession bids, according to an updated schedule published Thursday on the National Assembly’s website, the latest in a series of postponements that have frustrated Western allies.
The delay, which pushes the vote back by two weeks to the parliamentary session beginning March 20, comes as Hungary remains the only NATO member country besides Turkey that hasn’t yet approved the two Nordic countries’ bids to join the Western military alliance.
Hungary’s populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has said that he is personally in favor of the two countries joining NATO, but alleged that the governments in Stockholm and Helsinki have “spread blatant lies” about Hungary which have raised questions among lawmakers in his party on whether to approve the bids.
Hungary further delays vote on Sweden, Finland joining NATO
Hungary is further delaying a vote on ratifying Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession bids
EU to speed up deliveries of howitzer shells for Ukraine
European Union officials and countries from the 27-nation bloc are discussing plans to dedicate an extra billion euros as well as setting up a joint procurement scheme to speed up the delivery of howitzer artillery rounds that Ukraine says are crucial to countering Russian forces.
With Ukraine facing shortages of ammunition to fight Russia, the idea of setting up a plan of action similar to the one devised during the coronavirus pandemic to buy vaccines was first brought to the table last month by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
According to an EU official with direct knowledge of the project who briefed reporters Thursday, the priority now is to guarantee the swift delivery to Ukrainian armed forces of 155mm artillery rounds. The official was not authorized to speak publicly because the plan is still being finalized.
EU to speed up deliveries of howitzer shells for Ukraine
The European Union is setting up a joint procurement plan to speed up the delivery of howitzer artillery rounds that Ukraine says are crucial to countering Russian forces
Putin accuses Ukrainians of attack inside Russia – but Kyiv calls it ‘provocation’
Vladimir Putin claimed Russia had been hit by a “terrorist attack” on civilians inside its territory near Ukraine and vowed to crush what he said was a Ukrainian sabotage group.
In a televised address, Putin accused the group of opening fire on occupants of a car, including children. “They won’t achieve anything. We will crush them,” the Russian president said.
Ukraine accused Russia of staging a false “provocation” – but also appeared to acknowledge an operation had been carried out.
Putin accuses Ukraine of attack inside Russia but Kyiv calls it ‘provocation’
Russia’s border regions have been increasingly volatile since the invasion
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies