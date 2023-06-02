✕ Close Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia says it has repelled an attempted attack on its border with Ukraine by “pro-Ukrainian militants”, while heavy shelling and a suspected drone attack forced some civilians to flee the area.

The defence ministry in Moscow said its forces saw off three cross-border attacks near the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, and it accused Ukraine of using "terrorist formations" to try to target Russian civilians.

Ukraine denies its military is involved in the incursions, blaming Russian volunteer fighters opposed to Moscow’s regime.

Kremlin said Vladimir Putin was being regularly briefed on the situation and noted that Western powers had refrained from condemning attacks on Russian territory that it blamed on Ukraine.

The Russian Volunteer Corps, a far-right paramilitary group of ethnic Russians that supports Ukraine, said it was fighting on Russian territory.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old Ukrainian girl, her mother and another woman were killed in Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Thursday after the air raid shelter they rushed to failed to open.

Volodymyr Zelensky expressed frustration at the tragedy and said if local officials were unable to provide protection, they could be prosecuted.