Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has escalated his feud with Vladimir Putin’s regime by accusing pro-Moscow forces of trying to blow up his men.

He accused the Russian defence ministry of placing mines along Wagner exit routes from the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, which they have mostly left after capturing last month.

They handed over their positions to regular Russian forces.

Prigozhin wrote on Telegram that his men had discovered a dozen locations in rear areas where defence ministry officials had planted explosive devices, including hundreds of anti-tank mines. When asked why the charges had been set, the officials indicated it was an order from their superiors.

“It was not necessary to plant these charges to deter the enemy, as it (the area) is in the rear area. Therefore we can assume that these charges were intended to meet the advancing units of Wagner,” he said.

None of the charges went off and no one was hurt, he said, adding: “We assume this was an attempt at a public flogging.”

Prigozhin said he had asked prosecutors to investigate whether top Russian defence officials had committed any “crime” before or during the Ukraine war.