Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s forces tried to blow up my men, claims Wagner mercenary boss
Moscow defence chiefs placed unnecessary mines on exit routes from Bakhmut, claims Yevgeny Prigozhin
Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has escalated his feud with Vladimir Putin’s regime by accusing pro-Moscow forces of trying to blow up his men.
He accused the Russian defence ministry of placing mines along Wagner exit routes from the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, which they have mostly left after capturing last month.
They handed over their positions to regular Russian forces.
Prigozhin wrote on Telegram that his men had discovered a dozen locations in rear areas where defence ministry officials had planted explosive devices, including hundreds of anti-tank mines. When asked why the charges had been set, the officials indicated it was an order from their superiors.
“It was not necessary to plant these charges to deter the enemy, as it (the area) is in the rear area. Therefore we can assume that these charges were intended to meet the advancing units of Wagner,” he said.
None of the charges went off and no one was hurt, he said, adding: “We assume this was an attempt at a public flogging.”
Prigozhin said he had asked prosecutors to investigate whether top Russian defence officials had committed any “crime” before or during the Ukraine war.
Mercenary boss accuses Moscow of trying to assassinate his troops
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been arguing with top military brass for months, has escalated the feud by accusing pro-Moscow forces of trying to blow up his men.
Prigozhin’s Wagner Group troops have largely pulled back from the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, most of which they captured last month after taking heavy casualties, and handed over their positions to regular Russian forces.
Prigozhin, writing on Telegram, said his men had discovered a dozen locations in rear areas where defence ministry officials had planted various explosive devices, including hundreds of anti-tank mines. When asked why the charges had been set, the officials indicated it was an order from their superiors.
“It was not necessary to plant these charges in order to deter the enemy, as it (the area in question) is in the rear area. Therefore, we can assume that these charges were intended to meet the advancing units of Wagner,” he said.
None of the charges went off and no one was hurt, he said, adding: “We assume this was an attempt at a public flogging.”
Children among those injured in new waves of Russian attacks
Russian attacks have killed at least 4 people and injured 10 yesterday across Ukraine, local reports say.
A child was reportedly injured in a wave of Russian attack on Kyiv last night.
Ukraine’s Air Force said launched cruise missiles with Tu-95 bombers from the Caspian Sea to hit Kyiv.
The attack also reportedly included kamikaze drones, with the waves of assault causing civilian casualties on the ground in the city.
US says it is satisfied with Ukraine's counteroffensive readiness
US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said he believes, along with allies and partners, the US has adequately provided military assistance to Ukraine for its counteroffensive.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that the main goal of the upcoming counteroffensive is to liberate Russian-occupied territories.
Some of the “complex measures” needed for Ukraine’s counteroffensive were “already underway” in the east of the country, deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said in April.
Wagner accuses Russia of placing mines along mercenary group's exit route
Wagner mercenary group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of placing mines the exit routes of teams of the mercenary group from Bakhmut.
He accused “representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry” of placing mines along the troops’ exit routes.
Mr Prigozhin said there were explosive devices placed along Wagner troops’ exit routes, including “hundreds” of anti-tank mines.
“We conducted investigative actions jointly with law enforcement agencies to document everything. Currently, investigations are underway,” he said, according to the Kyiv Independent.
'This is a moment of transition in the war,' retired US general says
Retired US general David Petraeus said there is currently a “moment of transition in the war” following Russia’s failure to achieve the objectives of their winter offensive.
“They barely were able to take Bakhmut, where the Ukrainians described it as a mousetrap for enabling the killing of very large numbers – tens of thousands, reportedly, of Russian soldiers,” he told Kyiv Independent in an interview.
Mr Petraeus added with Ukrainians developing additional brigades, including six armor brigades, would enable Ukraine them to better carry out a counteroffensive against Russia.
“This counteroffensive is going to attack Russian forces that are significantly depleted. They’ve taken very heavy losses. They’ve been in combat in many cases for a year or more, continuous, in the lines,” the retired general said.
Coalition providing Ukraine with fighter jets now has nine countries
The coalition of countries providing Ukraine with Western-built fighter jets now comprises nine countries, according to Volodymyr Zelensky’s Deputy Chief of Staff Ihor Zhovkva.
He said the coalition includes the US, the UK, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal, and France.
These countries have either pledged to train Ukrainian pilots or to provide the war-torn country with modern fighter jets.
The coalition is now reportedly taking steps to accelerate the training of Ukrainian pilots to “including, but not limited to, the F-16s.”
Ukraine's counteroffensive 'not a movie,' Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country’s upcoming counteroffensive to liberate Russian-occupied territories is “not a movie,” adding that it is difficult to describe it to the public in advance.
“The main thing is for Russia to watch it. And not only watch it but feel it,” Mr Zelensky said at a press conference yesterday.
Without providing details on the timeline of when the counteroffensive would start, he said “you will understand that it has begun.”
Blinken calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'case study in failure'
US secretary of state Antony Blinken told a crowd at the Helsinki City Hall in Finland that the full scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia was a “case study in failure”.
“When you look at President Putin’s long-term strategic aims and objectives, there is no question: Russia is significantly worse off today than it was before the full-scale invasion,” he said, according to KyivPost.
Mr Blinken said the Russian president has “revealed weakness where he aimed to project strength and where he intended to divide, he has united.”
He called out Mr Putin for sending Russians to die in “a meat grinder of his own making.
Car bomb targets ‘Kremlin supporters'
A car bomb targeted four “collaborators” in Russian-occupied Mykhailivka, The Kyiv Independent reports.
According to exiled Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, the “Kremlin supporters” were in a car that exploded, it said.
There was no information yet on whether anyone was killed.
Mykhailivka is in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, near the nuclear power plant, and has been under Russian occupation since the start of the invasion.
British troops train Ukrainian volunteers
Ukrainian troops have been having urban combat training with British troops at an undisclosed location in England.
The Ukrainian volunteers undergo urban warfare training, as well as field training exercises under the UK-led support programme, which includes instruction in weapons handling, battlefield first aid, fieldcraft, patrol tactics and the law of armed conflict.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies