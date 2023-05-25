Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin at risk of ‘revolution’ after Belgorod raid, Wagner chief claims
‘We need to prepare for an arduous war,’ Russian mercenary group leader warns
The leader of Russian mercenary group Wagner has claimed that Vladimir Putin could face a revolution similar to those of 1917 and lose the war in Ukraine unless the elite got serious about fighting the war.
Ukraine is preparing a counter-offensive aimed at pushing Russian troops back to the borders of before 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, Yevgeny Prigozhin said. Ukraine would try to encircle Bakhmut and attack Crimea, he added.
“Most likely of all, this scenario will not be good for Russia so we need to prepare for an arduous war,” he said in an interview posted on his Telegram channel.
Russia‘s elite, he said, protected their own children from fighting the war while the children of ordinary Russians perished on the front, a situation he said that could trigger turmoil in Russia.
If ordinary Russians continued getting their children back in zinc coffins while the children of the elite sunned themselves abroad, he said, Russia would face turmoil along the lines of the 1917 revolutions which ushered in a civil war.
Around 10,000 Wagner’s prison convicts killed in Ukraine war, says chief
Wagner has lost one in five convicts recruited to fight in Ukraine, the mercenary group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said.
“I took 50,000 prisoners of which around 20 per cent were killed,” Wagner chief Prigozhin said in a video interview on late Tuesday, adding that around 10,000 of Russian prisoners recruited to fight in the continuing war have been killed on the battlefield.
A similar percentage were killed among those who had signed a contract with Wagner but did not share an exact number of casualties.
Ukraine ‘improving defence faster than Russia can change tactics', says Zelensky
Ukrainian forces are improving their defence faster than Russian can change its terror tactics in the war, Volodymyr Zelensky said after a meeting with his commander-in-chief and the head of Ukraine’s main intelligence directorate.
“We know how to respond. In particular, this applies to the missile threat and the constant terror of kamikaze drones. Now Russia is increasingly resorting to so-called combined strikes – different types of missiles, different types of drones,” he said in his nightly address.
He added: “I am grateful to our Air Force, to all our defenders of the sky, to our intelligence for improving our defence faster than Russia can change its terror tactics.
“If we take, for example, just one weapon of Russian terror, the Iranian Shaheds, our soldiers have shot down almost 900 of these drones to date. In total, about 1160 Shaheds have been used against Ukraine. We shoot down most of them,” Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine downs all Russian drones overnight, officials say
Ukraine has shot down all Russian aerial targets during an early morning attack on Kyiv, the capital city’s military administration head Serhii Popko said.
Russian forces used drones in their 12th mass attack this month against Kyiv and the military offensive lasted over three hours, Mr Popko said, adding that “all potential strikes on Kyiv have been prevented”.
Thousands of South Korean artillery shells en route to Ukraine via US – report
South Korea has dispatched hundreds of thousands of its artillery rounds and the ammunition package is on its way to Ukraine via the United States, according to a new report.
Seoul had managed a “confidential arrangement” with Washington to transfer the artillery shells to the US to be delivered to Ukraine, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing a source.
This comes after Washington asked its Asian ally last year for artillery support.
Jeon Ha-kyu, spokesperson at South Korea’s defence ministry, confirmed that the country had been in talks with the Pentagon on ammunition exports but that there were “inaccurate parts” in the WSJ report, declining to give details.
“There have been various discussions and requests, and our government will take appropriate measures while comprehensively reviewing the war and humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” Mr Jeon told a briefing.
Up until very recently, South Korea had ruled out sending military aid to Ukraine due to its business relations with Russia in addition to Moscow’s influence over North Korea which has been targeting it in the peninsular region.
The US ally and major producer of artillery ammunition had refused the requests despite the mounting pressure from Washington and Europe to supply weapons.
But in April, president Yoon Suk Yeol signalled the prospect of a change, saying it might be difficult for Seoul to adhere to only providing humanitarian and financial support if Ukraine faced a large-scale civilian attack or a “situation the international community cannot condone.”
Russia rejects reports of fire at defence ministry – state media
Russian officials have rejected reports of a heavy fire at its Ministry of Defence building in central Moscow after visuals showed thick smoke billowing out of its balcony.
“A fire broke out on a balcony at the ministry of defence building on Frunzenskaya Naberezhnaya,” reported TASS news agency, initially quoting an emergency services source as saying.
Emergency services were also reported to be working at the scene.
However, local officials later said a fire had not been detected at the building, TASS reported.
“The presence of a fire has not been confirmed, as no fire was detected by the fire brigade upon arrival. Neither is there any information about victims,” TASS quoted Moscow’s Ministry of Emergency Situations as saying.
Several people took to social media and shared visuals of smoke around the defence ministry building adding that a “toxic smell of burning plastic” was also detected.
Nato chief says Ukraine should not join until Russia’s invasion is over
Ukraine will not be able to join Nato as long as Russia’s invasion rages on, the head of the alliance says:
Nato chief says Ukraine should not join alliance until Russia’s invasion is over
Statement from Jens Stoltenberg comes as US says it is looking into reports US-made military hardware was used in militia raid on Russian territory
First Ukrainian F-16 will be 'strongest signal from world', says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said an aviation coalition working to secure modern fighter jets for Ukraine will signal that the Russian forces invading the country will only lose.
He made the remarks in his nightly address after a meeting of his top staff where defence decisions around the aviation coalition were discussed alongside other possible help from Ukraine’s allies.
“...the first Ukrainian F-16 will be one of the strongest signals from the world that Russia will only lose because of its own aggression, becoming weaker and more isolated,” he said.
The move will also be a signal that “Russian terror has lost, and our world, which is based on respect for independent nations and the right of peoples to choose their own path, has endured,” the war-time president said in his nightly address.
Mr Zelensky added: “We are doing everything we can to reduce the time until the result is achieved, until new and powerful aircraft with Ukrainian pilots emerge in the Ukrainian skies. It is clear that this global step will allow us to expand our defence capabilities.
Because it is only with powerful aircraft that an air defence system can be complete.”
We will prepare the necessary basis to ensure that our aviation transition is as quick and efficient as possible, he said.
Russians who back Ukraine claim they attacked Belgorod
Members of the Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion have claimed they engaged in cross-border raids on the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia starting on Monday.
The Russian fighters, who are aligned with Ukraine, met the media not far from the Ukraine-Russia border in Kharkiv's area, northeastern Ukraine.
Ukraine has portrayed the incursions by the Russian volunteers as an uprising against the Kremlin and Putin's regime.
Russian soldiers going awol at record rate, UK claims
At least 1,000 Russian troops fighting Ukraine have gone awol in the past five months – more than in all of last year, British defence chiefs claim:
More Russian soldiers awol this year than in all of last year, UK claims
If found, most are sent back to front line of fighting, with only a suspended sentence
US ‘concerned’ over UN official’s meeting with Russian wanted for war crimes
The United States is “deeply concerned” by a meeting between a leading UN official for children and Russia’s ombudsman for children’s rights, who is wanted by the world’s permanent war crimes court, a State Department official says.
Maria Lvova-Belova, who is accused by the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor of the war crime of deporting hundreds of Ukrainian children to Russia, said on her website last week that she held a working meeting with Virginia Gamba, the special representative of the UN secretary-general for children and armed conflict.
“We are deeply concerned that a senior UN diplomat met with a fugitive subject to an ICC arrest warrant for committing war crimes against children,” the official said.
“Such conduct undermines our shared commitment to protecting children in conflict zones.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies