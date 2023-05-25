Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin at risk of ‘revolution’ after Belgorod raid, Wagner chief claims
‘We need to prepare for an arduous war,’ Russian mercenary group leader warns
The leader of Russian mercenary group Wagner has claimed that Vladimir Putin could face a revolution similar to those of 1917 and lose the war in Ukraine unless the elite got serious about fighting the war.
Ukraine is preparing a counter-offensive aimed at pushing Russian troops back to the borders of before 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, Yevgeny Prigozhin said. Ukraine would try to encircle Bakhmut and attack Crimea, he added.
“Most likely of all, this scenario will not be good for Russia so we need to prepare for an arduous war,” he said in an interview posted on his Telegram channel.
Russia‘s elite, he said, protected their own children from fighting the war while the children of ordinary Russians perished on the front, a situation he said that could trigger turmoil in Russia.
If ordinary Russians continued getting their children back in zinc coffins while the children of the elite sunned themselves abroad, he said, Russia would face turmoil along the lines of the 1917 revolutions which ushered in a civil war.
Ukraine probably behind drone attack on Kremlin, US officials say
One of Ukraine’s special military or intelligence units was likely behind the dramatic drone attack on the Kremlin seen earlier this month, assessments by US spy agencies show.
The attack, which appears to be part of a series of covert operations, made officials in Washington uncomfortable, reported the New York Times.
The US assessment was based on intercepted Russian and Ukrainian communications, the paper said.
Officials in the US intercepted Ukrainian conversations in which officials said they believed their country was responsible for the attack and also intercepted Russian communications which indicated it was not some sort of false-flag operation by Russia, the report added.
It added that the US does not believe Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky signs off all covert operations and the extent of his awareness on such operations in advance remains unclear, the officials said.
While the Kremlin squarely blamed Ukraine for the attack and called it an attempt to assassinate Vladimir Putin, it also accused the US of being behind the incident.
Mr Zelensky swiftly denied Ukraine’s involvement, saying that the war-hit nation only carries out defensive operations on its own soil, and Washington dismissed Russia’s allegations as ridiculous.
Russia downs six drones in Crimea, says Moscow-backed official
Russian air defences managed to down six drones overnight in different areas of the peninsular region, Moscow-backed head of Crimea’s administration said today.
No casualties have been seen so far, Russia-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.
Pro-Russian actors created 65km-long Z symbol with 'spoofed' shipping trackers – UK MoD
Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) says pro-Russian actors risked a maritime safety incident by tricking vessel tracking data to create a 65km-long pro-war Z symbol at sea.
The “spoofing” of vessels’ Automatic Identification System (AIS) data was likely done to boost Russian morale, the MoD said.
“Analysis by Geollect indicates that since 14 May 2023, commercial vessels’ Automatic Identification System (AIS) data has been remotely spoofed to create the impression of a 65km long Russian pro-war Z symbol on the Black Sea, visible on open source tracking software,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.
It added that the AIS is used to track vessels, including to ensure their safety, and the tracks “making up the image suggested vessel speeds of up to 102 knots (188 km/h), further suggesting they were fake”.
“Pro-Russian actors likely conducted the spoofing as an information operation, potentially in an attempt to bolster Russian morale ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counter offensive,” the ministry said today.
It added that the spoofing of AIS increases the risk of maritime accidents.
“Despite Russian virtual information operations in the Black Sea, its physical navy remains vulnerable: the Ivan Khurs intelligence gathering vessel was likely attacked on 24 May 2023,” it said.
Around 10,000 Wagner’s prison convicts killed in Ukraine war, says chief
Wagner has lost one in five convicts recruited to fight in Ukraine, the mercenary group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said.
“I took 50,000 prisoners of which around 20 per cent were killed,” Wagner chief Prigozhin said in a video interview on late Tuesday, adding that around 10,000 of Russian prisoners recruited to fight in the continuing war have been killed on the battlefield.
A similar percentage were killed among those who had signed a contract with Wagner but did not share an exact number of casualties.
Ukraine ‘improving defence faster than Russia can change tactics', says Zelensky
Ukrainian forces are improving their defence faster than Russian can change its terror tactics in the war, Volodymyr Zelensky said after a meeting with his commander-in-chief and the head of Ukraine’s main intelligence directorate.
“We know how to respond. In particular, this applies to the missile threat and the constant terror of kamikaze drones. Now Russia is increasingly resorting to so-called combined strikes – different types of missiles, different types of drones,” he said in his nightly address.
He added: “I am grateful to our Air Force, to all our defenders of the sky, to our intelligence for improving our defence faster than Russia can change its terror tactics.
“If we take, for example, just one weapon of Russian terror, the Iranian Shaheds, our soldiers have shot down almost 900 of these drones to date. In total, about 1160 Shaheds have been used against Ukraine. We shoot down most of them,” Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine downs all Russian drones overnight, officials say
Ukraine has shot down all Russian aerial targets during an early morning attack on Kyiv, the capital city’s military administration head Serhii Popko said.
Russian forces used drones in their 12th mass attack this month against Kyiv and the military offensive lasted over three hours, Mr Popko said, adding that “all potential strikes on Kyiv have been prevented”.
Thousands of South Korean artillery shells en route to Ukraine via US – report
South Korea has dispatched hundreds of thousands of its artillery rounds and the ammunition package is on its way to Ukraine via the United States, according to a new report.
Seoul had managed a “confidential arrangement” with Washington to transfer the artillery shells to the US to be delivered to Ukraine, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing a source.
This comes after Washington asked its Asian ally last year for artillery support.
Jeon Ha-kyu, spokesperson at South Korea’s defence ministry, confirmed that the country had been in talks with the Pentagon on ammunition exports but that there were “inaccurate parts” in the WSJ report, declining to give details.
“There have been various discussions and requests, and our government will take appropriate measures while comprehensively reviewing the war and humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” Mr Jeon told a briefing.
Up until very recently, South Korea had ruled out sending military aid to Ukraine due to its business relations with Russia in addition to Moscow’s influence over North Korea which has been targeting it in the peninsular region.
The US ally and major producer of artillery ammunition had refused the requests despite the mounting pressure from Washington and Europe to supply weapons.
But in April, president Yoon Suk Yeol signalled the prospect of a change, saying it might be difficult for Seoul to adhere to only providing humanitarian and financial support if Ukraine faced a large-scale civilian attack or a “situation the international community cannot condone.”
Russia rejects reports of fire at defence ministry – state media
Russian officials have rejected reports of a heavy fire at its Ministry of Defence building in central Moscow after visuals showed thick smoke billowing out of its balcony.
“A fire broke out on a balcony at the ministry of defence building on Frunzenskaya Naberezhnaya,” reported TASS news agency, initially quoting an emergency services source as saying.
Emergency services were also reported to be working at the scene.
However, local officials later said a fire had not been detected at the building, TASS reported.
“The presence of a fire has not been confirmed, as no fire was detected by the fire brigade upon arrival. Neither is there any information about victims,” TASS quoted Moscow’s Ministry of Emergency Situations as saying.
Several people took to social media and shared visuals of smoke around the defence ministry building adding that a “toxic smell of burning plastic” was also detected.
Nato chief says Ukraine should not join until Russia’s invasion is over
Ukraine will not be able to join Nato as long as Russia’s invasion rages on, the head of the alliance says:
First Ukrainian F-16 will be 'strongest signal from world', says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said an aviation coalition working to secure modern fighter jets for Ukraine will signal that the Russian forces invading the country will only lose.
He made the remarks in his nightly address after a meeting of his top staff where defence decisions around the aviation coalition were discussed alongside other possible help from Ukraine’s allies.
“...the first Ukrainian F-16 will be one of the strongest signals from the world that Russia will only lose because of its own aggression, becoming weaker and more isolated,” he said.
The move will also be a signal that “Russian terror has lost, and our world, which is based on respect for independent nations and the right of peoples to choose their own path, has endured,” the war-time president said in his nightly address.
Mr Zelensky added: “We are doing everything we can to reduce the time until the result is achieved, until new and powerful aircraft with Ukrainian pilots emerge in the Ukrainian skies. It is clear that this global step will allow us to expand our defence capabilities.
Because it is only with powerful aircraft that an air defence system can be complete.”
We will prepare the necessary basis to ensure that our aviation transition is as quick and efficient as possible, he said.
