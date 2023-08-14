✕ Close Huge smoke cloud rises after massive explosion at factory in Moscow

A 23-year-old girl child was among seven people killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

Artillery shelling in the village of Shiroka Balka killed a family — a husband, wife, 12-year-old boy and the newborn — and another resident. Two men were killed in the neighboring village of Stanislav, where a woman was also wounded.

The attack on Kherson province followed Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar's comments on Saturday attempting to quell rumors that Ukrainian forces had landed on the occupied left (east) bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have been forced to retreat as Ukraine has retaken a key village in Donetsk, according to reports.

Moscow’s forces have abandoned their positions in Urozhaine, which is a strategically-significant southeastern village that Kyiv has been attempting to recapture for days as part of its counteroffensive.

In reports that The Independent has been unable to independently verify, it has been suggested that Ukrainian soldiers used US smart bombs that were shipped over in March.