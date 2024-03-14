Ukraine-Russia war live: Anti-Putin armed groups loyal to Kyiv launch fresh cross border attacks
The ant-Kremlin groups claim to have captured the village of Tyotkino in Russia’s western Kursk region
Anti-Kremlin groups supporting Ukraine have launched fresh cross-border attacks in Russia’s western Kursk region.
Russia‘s National Guard (Rosgvardia) has said they are repelling a Ukrainian-backed armed groups attack near the village of Tyotkino.
The three separate groups of Ukrainian militias are mainly comprised of anti-Vladimir Putin Russians.
“Rosgvardia units are involved in repulsing an attack by enemy diversion groups near the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region,” the national guard said.
One of the pro-Kyiv volunteer groups, the Freedom of Russia Legion, warned Russians living in some border cities of imminent shelling attacks.
It comes as Moscow has been accused of breaking laws in a separatist region of Moldova ahead of this week’s presidential election.
A senior official in ex-Soviet Moldova said Russia was illegally printing ballot papers in the breakaway region of Transdniestria.
Moldova’s pro-European authorities have already summoned the Russian ambassador to complain about a decision to open six polling stations in the pro-Russian enclave, instead of a single polling station at the Russian embassy in Chisinau.
Organising Russian elections in occupied regions in Ukraine would be illegal, says NATO chief
Any attempt to organise Russian elections in occupied regions of Ukraine would be illegal, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Thursday.
Ukraine calls Russia's election on occupied territories null and void
Ukrainian foreign ministry called voting for Russia‘s presidential election that is also being held in Ukraine‘s occupied territories illegal and void and called on its international partners not to recognise the results.
In its statement, the ministry said the electoral campaign on Russia-occupied territories showed Moscow demonstrated “continued flagrant disregard for international law norms and principles”.
Russia bans 227 US citizens from entering the country - Foreign Ministry
Russia has banned 227 U.S. citizens from entering the country, including U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
The ban, announced on its website, also included the deputy ministers of commerce, defence and energy, as well as former U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Moscow has imposed mainly symbolic entry bans on thousands of Western politicians, journalists and others it accuses of “Russophobic” actions and statements.
Russia says it foils attempted Ukrainian attack in Belgorod region - Ifax
Russia‘s defence ministry said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by the Ukrainian army to attack its southern Belgorod region, Interfax news agency reported.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Russia said earlier in the week it had beaten back attempted incursions into two southern regions which Ukraine said were staged by groups of anti-Kremlin Russian fighters not under Kyiv’s control.
Navalny ally vows to keep fighting Putin after ‘bandit greeting from his henchmen’
Leonid Volkov, a close ally to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has vowed to continue his struggle against Vladimir Putin after he was attacked outside his house in Lithuania.
The Putin critic said he was left with a broken arm and multiple injuries after being attacked with a hammer late on Tuesday.
He alleged that the attack was carried out by agents of the Russian president. “It was a characteristic bandit greeting from Putin’s henchmen,” he said.
Volkov says attackers ‘literally wanted to make a schnitzel out of me’
Kremlin says Putin's comments on nuclear weapons did not constitute a threat to use them
The Kremlin said on Thursday that comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview to state media did not constitute a threat to use them.
Putin told the West on Wednesday that Russia was technically ready for nuclear war and that if the U.S. sent troops to Ukraine, it would be considered a significant escalation of the conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Putin was merely answering a journalist’s questions and restating the already well known circumstances in which Russia would theoretically be forced to use nuclear weapons.
Russian fighters loyal to Ukraine launch largest cross border attacks since start of war
Ukraine-based armed “sabotage” groups have launched some of the largest cross-border raids into Russia since Moscow launched its invasion, temporarily capturing a village while vowing to liberate civilians from Vladimir Putin’s rule ahead of a presidential election.
The Russian defence ministry said Ukrainian “terrorist formations” backed by tanks and armoured combat vehicles tried to invade in three separate directions in Russia’s Belgorod region at about 3am Moscow time (00.00 GMT).
It said that four more attacks by Ukrainian “sabotage and reconnaissance groups” were repulsed around five hours later in Russia’s Kursk region.
Russian fighters loyal to Ukraine launch cross border attacks
Three anti-Putin Russian military groups conduct irregular cross-border raids into mainland Russia to fight against the Kremlim regime
Russian weekly ground attacks drops by 13 per cent since February
In today’s update, the UK ministry of defence has reported that while Russia continues to attack along the front lines, the average number of weekly reported ground attacks has reduced by 13 per cent since February 2024.
Putin issues direct nuclear warning to United States: ‘We are ready’
Vladimir Putin has issued a direct nuclear warning to the United States.
The Russian leader issued a defiant response when asked how he would respond if America sent ground troops to Ukraine.
Speaking in an interview on Wednesday (13 Marc), Mr Putin said Moscow was prepared for a nuclear confrontation if there was a threat to Russia’s sovereignty or security.
The Russian leader said: “I don’t think that everything is rushing so head on here [with nuclear confrontation], but we are ready for this.”
