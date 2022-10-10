Vladimir Putin has called the blast on a critical Crimea bridge as an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine, issuing his first reaction on the damage to Russia’s vital artery to the annexed territory.
"There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Mr Putin said in a video on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel last night.
Mr Putin said that the attack was “devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services".
Top Russian officials have called for killing of the “terrorists” responsible for the attack.
In response, Russia has shelled the Ukrainian city Zaporizhzhia which houses Europe’s largest nuclear plant, killing over a dozen and injuring more than 80 people.
A pre-dawn strike destroyed an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, causing injuries, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said early today.
This is the third such attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city in just four days.
Russia has continued attacking Zaporizhzhia and rained shells overnight, destroying a multi-storey apartment building, officials said.
Officials said that the Russian attack has left people injured.
“As a result of a missile attack in the centre of Zaporizhzhia, a multi-storey residential building was destroyed again,” regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app. “There are injured.”
This comes within hours of an early Sunday strike on the city that killed at least 13 people and injured 87 others, including 10 children.
Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia and labelled it an “act of terrorism”, raising the prospect of harsh retaliation.
The Russian president had initially stopped short of blaming Kyiv for the partial destruction of the bridge – viewed widely as symbolic of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and a major logistical artery for his troops waging war on Ukraine.
Mr Putin said in a video published by the Kremlin on Sunday night: “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure.”
“This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services,” the Russian president added of the attack on the 18km ( 11 miles) bridge he personally commissioned and opened in 2018.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 10 October.
