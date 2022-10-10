✕ Close Zelensky claims Russian occupiers 'trying to escape' liberated Ukraine regions

Vladimir Putin has called the blast on a critical Crimea bridge as an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine, issuing his first reaction on the damage to Russia’s vital artery to the annexed territory.

"There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Mr Putin said in a video on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel last night.

Mr Putin said that the attack was “devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services".

Top Russian officials have called for killing of the “terrorists” responsible for the attack.

In response, Russia has shelled the Ukrainian city Zaporizhzhia which houses Europe’s largest nuclear plant, killing over a dozen and injuring more than 80 people.

A pre-dawn strike destroyed an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, causing injuries, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said early today.

This is the third such attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city in just four days.