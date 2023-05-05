✕ Close Moment alleged Ukrainian drone explodes next to Kremlin building

Ukraine’s air force destroyed one of its own drones seen flying over Kyiv to prevent “undesirable consequences”.

“On 4 May at about 8pm during a planned flight in Kyiv region, control was lost over a Baykartar TV2 drone,” the air force said in a statement on Telegram.

“As the uncontrolled flight of the drone in skies over the capital could have led to undesirable consequences, the decision was taken to use mobile fire groups. The target - destroyed!”

The drone, that likely suffered a technical snag, flew for about 20 minutes over Kyiv as locals present at the spot witnessed gunfire and explosions.

The shoot down comes two days after two drones exploded over the Kremlin, where Vladimir Putin resides. Russia initially blamed Ukraine, but has now shifted blame to the US.

Washington has denied the accusations.

“I can assure you that there was no involvement by the United States in this,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.