Ukraine-Russia news – latest: Kyiv says it destroyed own drone as US denies involvement in Kremlin attack
UAV over Kyiv likely suffered technical snag
Ukraine’s air force destroyed one of its own drones seen flying over Kyiv to prevent “undesirable consequences”.
“On 4 May at about 8pm during a planned flight in Kyiv region, control was lost over a Baykartar TV2 drone,” the air force said in a statement on Telegram.
“As the uncontrolled flight of the drone in skies over the capital could have led to undesirable consequences, the decision was taken to use mobile fire groups. The target - destroyed!”
The drone, that likely suffered a technical snag, flew for about 20 minutes over Kyiv as locals present at the spot witnessed gunfire and explosions.
The shoot down comes two days after two drones exploded over the Kremlin, where Vladimir Putin resides. Russia initially blamed Ukraine, but has now shifted blame to the US.
Washington has denied the accusations.
“I can assure you that there was no involvement by the United States in this,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.
China will promote peace talks on Ukraine crisis, says minister
China will persist in promoting peace talks for the Ukraine crisis, and is “willing to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to make tangible contributions to the political settlement of the crisis”, China’s foreign minister Qin Gang said today.
The statement referred to Qin’s meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa, India.
High waters threaten dam near Ukrainian nuclear plant, says Russia
Record high water levels could overwhelm a major dam in southern Ukraine and damage parts of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, a Russian official said.
If the Nova Kakhovka dam ruptures, the power cable line for the Zaporizhzhia plant’s pumping stations would be flooded, said Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the general director of nuclear energy firm Rosenergoatom.
“This (would create) functional problems for the operation of the plant and risks for nuclear safety,” he told Tass.
Last November, after Russian forces withdrew from the nearby southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, satellite imagery showed significant new damage to the dam.
Russian troops took over the nuclear facility shortly after they invaded parts of Ukraine last year.
Wagner chief films dozens of his soldiers dead in a day: ‘Where the f**k is ammunition'
Wagner group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin shared a damning video of dozens of his soldiers killed in the past 24 hours as he abused the Russian defence leaders for not providing the private military group with ammunition.
The two-minute-long video shared on the press service channel of Prigozhin in the early hours today showed him standing next to 3-4 rows of dead mercenary forces as he abused defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian chief of staff Valery Gerasimov.
Several social media accounts shared the video in which Mr Prigozhin is heard shouting: “Shoigu, Gerasimov, where the f**k is ammunition”.
He is seen flashing a light on the deceased mercenary fighters who he claimed died in just a 24-hour span yesterday, blaming their deaths on Moscow for not giving ample ammunition.
Russia unlikely to face criticism at Central Asian meeting
Russia is unlikely to face backlash over its war in Ukraine at an upcoming meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers and instead could flex its influence with the regional group.
The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ministers on Friday in India’s picturesque state of Goa is the latest avenue for the host nation to burnish its geopolitical credentials as it seeks to cement itself as a consequential global player.
Artists to Russia: ‘Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs’
As Ukrainian artists Jenya Polosina and Anna Ivanenko watched missiles descend on their country, the two decided to use their creativity to push back against Russia‘s invasion. Working in the early days of the war from bunkers or sometimes without electricity and water in Kyiv, they and other artists started drawing.
Some of their war posters are now on display in New Hampshire. In the exhibit entitled “Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs,” posters from Ivanenko show children studying in a bomb shelter and Ukrainians fleeing the country soon after the war started. Polosina’s drawings celebrate a female gymnast and a young mathematician who were killed in missile strikes.
EU wants to ramp up ammunition production to help Ukraine
The European Union announced fresh plans to ramp up the large-scale production of ammunition, seeking to both benefit Ukraine while the country is at war with Russia and to improve the bloc’s geopolitical credentials.
Ukraine is poised to launch a planned spring counteroffensive to recover Russian-occupied territory, but the country has burned through ammunition at a furious rate, according to analysts. Western allies have provided ammunition, and the government in Kyiv has asked them to supply much more.
“Let’s give first, let’s deliver first, what Ukraine needs immediately. Because again, we know exactly what’s happening on the ground,” Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner, said.
Convoy taking fire vehicles and life-saving kit to Ukraine leaves Liverpool
A convoy taking UK fire and rescue vehicles and other life-saving equipment is on its way to Ukraine.
Fire minister Chris Philp said he was “immensely proud of our continued contributions”, which included 21 fire and rescue vehicles as well as a further 8,000 pieces of equipment, with the convoy expected to arrive in Poland on Friday.
The donations will be received by the head of Ukraine’s fire and rescue service and this shipment takes contributions by England and Wales’s fire services to support Ukraine to 86 fire and rescue vehicles and more than 100,000 items of equipment.
Trump claims he would end war in Ukraine in one day: ‘It would be easy’
Donald Trump has claimed he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in “one day” if he was president.
The former president described the situation as “a disaster” as he spoke to GB News in an interview aired on Wednesday evening (3 May).
“If I were president, and I say this, I will end that war in one day, it would take 24 hours,” Mr Trump said.
“I know [Volodymyr] Zelensky well, I know [Vladimir] Putin well. I would get that ended in a period of 24 hours. It would be easy, that deal would be easy.”
What we know about the drone attack on Kremlin
Viral videos of two drones exploding over the Kremlin, the residence of the president in Moscow and symbol of Russian power, have set off a frenzied cycle of claims and counterclaims, with the suggestion that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin sparking both shock and skepticism.
Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out what it called a “planned terrorist act” in an attempt to eliminate Mr Putin, saying two unmanned aerial vehicles deployed in the mission were neutralised by the Kremlin’s defence systems.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has denied the allegations, saying “we don’t attack Putin” and “we fight on our territory”.
Shweta Sharma reports:
What we know about the blast Russia claims was a Putin assassination attempt
Drone attack has sparked Russian calls for elimination of Zelensky, as experts say it could be pretext to escalate violence in Ukraine
