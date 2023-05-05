Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Ukrainian delegate punches Putin official at Turkey summit
‘Hands off our flag,’ Ukrainian official says
A fight broke out after a Ukrainian delegate punched a Russian delegate in the face during a gathering of Black Sea nations in Turkey on Thursday.
The scuffle happened after Olesandr Marikovski’s Ukrainian flag was snatched away to stop him photobombing a video interview with Russia‘s lead delegate.
Mr Marikovski posted a video of himself thumping the Russian and retrieving the blue and yellow flag on his Facebook page.
The incident took place in a hallway of the parliament building in Ankara, where the Organisation of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) assembly was being held.
Earlier in the day, some Ukrainian delegates fought with security officers who had tried to pull them away as they staged a protest, shouting and holding their flags next to Russia‘s lead delegate as she tried to address the assembly.
Pictures of the disturbance were posted by the Turkish parliament on its website, and Mustafa Sentop, the parliament’s head, issued a stiff rebuke.
“I condemn this behaviour that disrupts the peaceful environment that Turkey is trying to establish,” he said.
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
A Ukrainian delegate punched a Russian delegate in the face during a gathering of Black Sea nations in the Turkish capital on Thursday, after his Ukrainian flag was snatched away to stop him photobombing a video interview with Russia‘s lead delegate.
Olesandr Marikovski posted a video of himself thumping the Russian and retrieving the blue and yellow flag on his Facebook page. The incident took place in a hallway of the parliament building, where the Organisation of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) assembly was being held.
Earlier in the day, some Ukrainian delegates scuffled with security officers who had tried to pull them away as they staged a protest, shouting and holding their flags next to Russia‘s lead delegate as she tried to address the assembly.
Pictures of the disturbance were posted by the Turkish parliament on its website, and Mustafa Sentop, the parliament’s head, issued a stiff rebuke.
“I condemn this behaviour that disrupts the peaceful environment that Turkey is trying to establish,” he said.
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video
Standing in a field of corpses, Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday published an expletive-ridden video personally blaming top defence chiefs for losses suffered by his Wagner Group fighters in Ukraine.
Prigozhin’s tirade reignited and escalated a long-running feud with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, whom he has repeatedly accused of starving his forces of ammunition.
Prigozhin appeared next to dozens of bloodied corpses that he said were those of Wagner fighters. His expletives were bleeped out in the video published by his press service.
“We have a 70% shortage of ammunition. Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where is the ******* ammunition?” he yelled into the camera.
Those responsible would go to hell, Prigozhin shouted, before saying that Wagner’s losses would be five times smaller if it was adequately supplied.
“These are Wagner lads who died today. The blood is still fresh,” Prigozhin said, pointing to the corpses around him. “They came here as volunteers and they’re dying so you can get fat in your offices.”
Prigozhin, whose Wagner Group has spearheaded Russia‘s months-long assault on the east Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, began publicly feuding with defence chiefs last year, accusing them of incompetence, and of deliberately depriving Wagner of ammunition out of personal animosity towards him.
In recently weeks, Prigozhin had refrained from public attacks on Shoigu, even as he continued to suggest that deliberate ammunition shortages had exacerbated Wagner casualty figures.
Ukrainian MP hits Russian leader in Turkey after scuffle over flag
Ukrainian leader Oleksandr Marikovski struck a Russian delegation member in a physical altercation after the latter ripped Ukraine’s flag out of his hands at a summit in Turkey yesterday.
The widely circulated video on social media shows Mr Marikovski unfurling Ukraine’s national flag behind a member of the Russian delegation in the middle of her interview. On seeing this, the Russian team member Valery Stavitsky is seen approaching Mr Marikovski and ripping the flag out of his hands and damaging it.
As he walks away, the Ukrainian MP then charges at him and lands a couple of blows on Mr Stavitsky as other people present at the spot try to intervene in the altercation.
The Russian team member is then seen being taken away from the spot.
The leaders have gathered in Turkey for a Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).
China will promote peace talks on Ukraine crisis, says minister
China will persist in promoting peace talks for the Ukraine crisis, and is “willing to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to make tangible contributions to the political settlement of the crisis”, China’s foreign minister Qin Gang said today.
The statement referred to Qin’s meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa, India.
Kyiv says destroyed own drone suffering from technical snag
Ukrainian air force says destroyed one of its own drones seen flying over Kyiv after it suffered a likely technical snag.
“On 4 May at about 8pm during a planned flight in Kyiv region, control was lost over a Baykartar TV2 drone,” the air force said in a statement on Telegram.
“As the uncontrolled flight of the drone in skies over the capital could have led to undesirable consequences, the decision was taken to use mobile fire groups. The target - destroyed!”
High waters threaten dam near Ukrainian nuclear plant, says Russia
Record high water levels could overwhelm a major dam in southern Ukraine and damage parts of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, a Russian official said.
If the Nova Kakhovka dam ruptures, the power cable line for the Zaporizhzhia plant’s pumping stations would be flooded, said Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the general director of nuclear energy firm Rosenergoatom.
“This (would create) functional problems for the operation of the plant and risks for nuclear safety,” he told Tass.
Last November, after Russian forces withdrew from the nearby southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, satellite imagery showed significant new damage to the dam.
Russian troops took over the nuclear facility shortly after they invaded parts of Ukraine last year.
Wagner chief films dozens of his soldiers dead in a day: ‘Where the f**k is ammunition'
Wagner group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin shared a damning video of dozens of his soldiers killed in the past 24 hours as he abused the Russian defence leaders for not providing the private military group with ammunition.
The two-minute-long video shared on the press service channel of Prigozhin in the early hours today showed him standing next to 3-4 rows of dead mercenary forces as he abused defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian chief of staff Valery Gerasimov.
Several social media accounts shared the video in which Mr Prigozhin is heard shouting: “Shoigu, Gerasimov, where the f**k is ammunition”.
He is seen flashing a light on the deceased mercenary fighters who he claimed died in just a 24-hour span yesterday, blaming their deaths on Moscow for not giving ample ammunition.
Russia unlikely to face criticism at Central Asian meeting
Russia is unlikely to face backlash over its war in Ukraine at an upcoming meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers and instead could flex its influence with the regional group.
The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ministers on Friday in India’s picturesque state of Goa is the latest avenue for the host nation to burnish its geopolitical credentials as it seeks to cement itself as a consequential global player.
Read the full story:
Russia unlikely to face criticism at Central Asian meeting
Russia is unlikely to face backlash over its war in Ukraine from Central Asian foreign ministers and instead could flex its influence at their regional meeting Friday
Artists to Russia: ‘Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs’
As Ukrainian artists Jenya Polosina and Anna Ivanenko watched missiles descend on their country, the two decided to use their creativity to push back against Russia‘s invasion. Working in the early days of the war from bunkers or sometimes without electricity and water in Kyiv, they and other artists started drawing.
Some of their war posters are now on display in New Hampshire. In the exhibit entitled “Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs,” posters from Ivanenko show children studying in a bomb shelter and Ukrainians fleeing the country soon after the war started. Polosina’s drawings celebrate a female gymnast and a young mathematician who were killed in missile strikes.
Artists to Russia: ‘Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs’
An exhibit has opened in New Hampshire detailing the war in Ukraine through the eyes of eight Ukrainian artists
EU wants to ramp up ammunition production to help Ukraine
The European Union announced fresh plans to ramp up the large-scale production of ammunition, seeking to both benefit Ukraine while the country is at war with Russia and to improve the bloc’s geopolitical credentials.
Ukraine is poised to launch a planned spring counteroffensive to recover Russian-occupied territory, but the country has burned through ammunition at a furious rate, according to analysts. Western allies have provided ammunition, and the government in Kyiv has asked them to supply much more.
“Let’s give first, let’s deliver first, what Ukraine needs immediately. Because again, we know exactly what’s happening on the ground,” Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner, said.
EU wants to ramp up ammunition production to help Ukraine
The European Union has announced fresh plans to ramp up the large-scale production of ammunition
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies