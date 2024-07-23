✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ukraine has launched a major aerial attack on Putin’s forces for the second night in a row, targeting occupied Crimea in an overnight assault that local officials said involved more than 15 drones.

A day earlier Kyiv launched as many as 75 drones towards several Russian regions, with the attack triggering a fire at an oil refinery in the Russian town of Tuapse. Russia claimed the fire was caused by debris from a downed drone, though this could not be verified.

Monday night’s assault on the Crimean port of Sevastopol came as Volodymyr Zelensky’s foreign minister began a rare four-day visit to China, during which he will meet Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Dmytro Kuleba’s task will be to put Ukraine’s case to Russia’s most important ally. He said he would be discussing “the restoration of peace, deepening our bilateral dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation” during the visit.

Meanwhile, Hungary has been told it cannot host the next EU meeting to discuss Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, as would have been the normal schedule, due to its controversial stance on the war and close ties with Moscow.