Volodymyr Zelensky has lowered the minimum age for Ukraine’s military draft from 27 to 25, a move effective from today that analysts said would provide a significant boost to recruitment.

“Lowering the mobilisation age is one of many measures that Ukraine has been considering in an ongoing effort to create a sustainable wartime force-generation apparatus,” the Washington-based The Institute for the Study of War said.

Ukraine will now need an injected of new weaponry and equipment to kit out its newly mobilised personnel, the ISW said, pointing to the backdrop of delayed Western aid that could render the Zelensky administration’s move ineffective.

In Moscow, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu announced the appointment of a new Black Sea Fleet commander, almost seven months after previous Russian commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov was reported to have died.

Sokolov has been shown in two virtual appearances, but there are otherwise no reports of him being seen alive since a major Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet base in occupied Crimea.