Ukraine says Vladimir Putin has withdrawn the last Russian naval patrol ship from its base in Crimea, a victory for Kyiv’s sustained campaign against Moscow’s naval infrastructure on the occupied peninsula.

Ukraine has deployed aerial and naval drones as well as missiles in a concerted effort to push Russian naval forces out of Sevastopol, and much of Putin’s Black Sea Fleet has now been pulled back to the Russian port city of Novorossiysk.

“The last patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is bolting from our Crimea just now. Remember this day,” Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said.

Kyiv has destroyed or damaged 27 Russian naval vessels over the course of the war, Ukraine’s navy chief Vice-Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa said.

In May, Ukraine said it had destroyed the last Russian warship armed with cruise missiles that was stationed in Crimea.

The development comes as Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “not afraid” to work with Donald Trump if the Republican candidate comes to power and wins the US presidential elections.