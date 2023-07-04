✕ Close Rescuers dig through rubble after deadly strike hits Ukraine school

At least five drones headed for Moscow were intercepted in the skies over the capital region this morning, Russia’s ministry of defence said, accusing Ukraine of trying to conduct what it called a “terrorist attack”.

The ministry claimed Russian air defences destroyed four of the drones, and the fifth was intercepted and fell. Kyiv has not yet confirmed or denied the reports.

Officials at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport diverted several flights and the schedules for both take-offs and landings were restricted, according to Russian news agencies.

No reason was provided for the re-routings and there was no immediate confirmation that this was linked to the reports of drone activity.

The drones were shot down near the village of Valuevo, located 30 kilometres (19 miles) southwest of the Kremlin.

No immediate casualties or damage have been reported.

It comes as Ukraine marked progress on the battlefield following a week of heavy fighting, saying its troops have gained ground near Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian military took back 37.4 square kilometres (14.4 square miles) of territory in heavy fighting in the past week, deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said.