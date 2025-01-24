Ukraine-Russia latest: Drone attack closes Moscow airports as North Korea ‘prepares to send more troops’
Russia says it has downed at least 121 Ukrainian drones amid major aerial attack
A major drone attack by Ukraine forced the closure of two Moscow airports this morning, with Russia saying it intercepted as many as 121 UAVs.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early today that air defence units had intercepted attacks by Ukrainian drones at four locations around the Russian capital and air defence units southeast of the capital in the Kolomna and Ramenskoye districts had repelled one group of “enemy” drones, without specifying how many were involved.
The attack came as South Korea’s military said North Korea is preparing to send more troops to join Russia’s fight against Ukraine, despite Pyongyang suffering a high rate of losses among its existing deployment of 11,000 and seeing some of its soldiers captured.
At Davos on Thursday, Donald Trump issued some of his harshest criticism of Vladimir Putin yet for the ongoing war, and said he “really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon to get that war ended”.
Yet just hours later an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity was aired in which Mr Trump suggested the war only started because of Volodymyr Zelensky’s failure to preemptively capitulate before Russian troops began their invasion.
Three killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Russia launched a barrage of drones in an overnight attack on Ukraine, killing three civilians and damaging residential and commercial buildings, officials said.
The interior ministry said that drone debris had killed two men and a woman in the central Kyiv region, and that another person was injured. The attack damaged a multistory residential apartment building, eight private houses, commercial buildings, and several private cars, Kyiv regional officials said.
As the war approaches the three-year mark, Russia has stepped up its air attacks on Ukraine, sending dozens of drones almost every night.
Ukrainian officials have said that Russian forces launched more than 7,000 drones in 2024, at least twice as many as in 2023. Most were shot down or redirected by electronic warfare, but many still hit their targets.
The European Union cannot rely on the United States to defend it and must increase military spending and security preparedness to help Ukraine and deter Russia from targeting any more of its neighbors, top EU officials have warned.
Donald Trump has said Volodymyr Zelensky “has had enough” and “wants to settle” with Russian president Vladimir Putin but criticised him for fighting back against Russia in the first place.
Mr Zelensky, he said, is “no angel” and “shouldn’t have allowed this war to happen,” even though it was Russia that invaded Ukraine.
“First of all, he’s fighting a much bigger entity, okay, much bigger. When he was, you know, talking so brave... Zelensky was fighting a much bigger entity, much bigger, much more powerful. He shouldn’t have done that, because we could have made a deal, and it would have been a deal that would have been, it would have been a nothing deal,” Mr Trump claimed.
“I could have made that deal so easily. And Zelensky decided: ‘I want to fight,’” he said, suggesting he believes the Ukrainian president should have capitulated and conceded territory in the face of the impending Russian attack.
Ukraine is in the final stages of drafting recruitment reforms to attract 18- to 25-year-olds who are currently exempt from mobilization as it looks for ways to bolster its fighting force, the battlefield commander recently appointed to the President’s Office said.
Hannah Arhirova reports:
Ukraine urges Trump to lower Russia oil cap
Volodymyr Zelensky said a key element in achieving security for Ukraine and bringing Russia to account was reducing European consumption of Russian energy, particularly oil.
“Naturally, energy resources, particularly oil, are one of the biggest keys to peace and real security,” he said. “And Europe needs to work more closely with America and other international partners, not Russia, on energy resources,” the Ukrainian president said.
The president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said a firm price cap on Russian oil was “the path to global security” and stood by $30 per barrel on Russian oil, as recommended by an international expert group he co-chairs. The cap, introduced after Russia’s invasion, currently stands at $60.
“We fully support US president Donald Trump’s aspiration to lower the price on oil,” Mr Yermak wrote on Telegram. “The consequence of this would be the collapse of Russia’s ability to finance the war.”
Too soon to talk foreign troop numbers in Ukraine, Kyiv says
Ukraine says talks about a possible foreign troop contingent to enforce a ceasefire in the war-hit country are only in their early stages.
“Yes, the discussion is ongoing about... the military contingents of foreign powers, foreign nations that can be potentially deployed to Ukraine,” foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told reporters at a briefing in Kyiv. “The discussion is in its very early stages,” he said.
To prevent Russian aggression after the war ends, Ukraine is seeking security guarantees from its allies as part of any potential peace deal. President Volodymyr Zelensky says this would need to include at least 200,000 European peacekeepers.
In a later interview with Bloomberg, he clarified that number would depend on the size of Ukraine’s military, which he has said Kyiv does not want to cut as a part of any deal – something Russia has demanded. Its armed forces currently number around 800,000 personnel.
“We think that durable, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine must include both Europe and the United States. This is how we can ensure that this peace is sustainable and durable,” Mr Tykhyi said.
Russia is biggest external threat to Britain, warns UK defence secretary
UK defence secretary John Healey has told the Commons that Russia is the biggest external threat to Britain, warning that aggression from Vladimir Putin “will not be tolerated at home or in Ukraine”.
The defence secretary told MPs on Wednesday that Russia was “dangerous but fundamentally weak”, as he referenced the casualties the country had suffered during the war in Ukraine and its decision to draft in troops from North Korea.
Risk of armed clash between nuclear powers is growing, top Russian official warns
Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council and a former defence minister, has warned that the risk of an armed clash between nuclear powers is growing, the state TASS news agency reported today.
Shoigu, a close aide of Russian president Vladimir Putin, said that increasing geopolitical rivalry between large states on the world stage was raising the risk of such a clash.
He also accused the Nato military alliance of increasing its activities close to the eastern flank of Russia and Belarus and of rehearsing offensive as well as defensive scenarios there.
Both sides must compromise, says new US secretary of state
Ending the war in Ukraine will only be possible if both sides are willing to make compromises, the new US secretary of state Marco Rubio has said.
In a conversation with journalists after being confirmed in his role, he said according to CNN: “We want the war to end. That’s pretty clear.
“You saw the President talked about, he wants to be a president that promotes peace and ends conflicts, and it’ll be complicated as well.
“Those are complicated things. I couldn’t put a time frame on it, other than to say that anytime you bring an end to a conflict between two sides, neither of whom can achieve their maximum goals, each side is going to have to give up something.”
Achieving peace is a priority for president Donald Trump’s administration, Mr Rubio added. He did not specify what type of concessions Ukraine would need to make.
Around 1,000 North Koreans killed in Kursk fighting Ukraine, officials say
North Korea has suffered nearly 40 per cent casualties among its forces fighting alongside Russia in the western Kursk region, Western officials told the BBC.
Out of the estimated 11,000 troops sent from North Korea, 4,000 were battle casualties in just three months of fighting – including those killed, wounded, missing or captured – the officials said on condition of anonymity.
Of these 4,000 losses, nearly 1,000 are believed to have been killed by mid-January.
Ukrainian officials are yet to release their own tally. North Korea has not issued any comment on the presence of its troops inside Russia.
