✕ Close Russian gas pipeline explodes in huge fireball blast amid series of 'Ukrainian strikes'

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Kremlin has begun preparing for the final day of elections as Vladimir Putin is set to resume office for what will be his fifth term ruling over Russia.

Images showed a stage being constructed in Moscow’s red Square and billboards being put up honouring the 10-year anniversary of the illegal annexation of the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which will take place on Monday.

More than 50 million Russians and Ukrainians living in occupied Ukraine have already voted in the elections, according to the Kremlin.

It comes as Russian forces launched a fresh wave of drone attacks against the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa in the early hours of Sunday.

Ukraine’s southern military command reported at least three sets of drone attacks over the city while the country’s broadcaster, Suspilne, said explosions had been heard in the area just after midnight local time.

The attacks came only minutes after the region had concluded a day of mourning following Russia’s deadliest strike in Odessa’s recent history on Friday. That attack killed at least 20 people and wounded 70 more.