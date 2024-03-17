Ukraine-Russia war live: Kremlin prepares for final day of elections as more drones hit Odessa
Russia’s presidential elections will conclude on Sunday, almost certainly setting up Vladimir Putin for another six years in office
The Kremlin has begun preparing for the final day of elections as Vladimir Putin is set to resume office for what will be his fifth term ruling over Russia.
Images showed a stage being constructed in Moscow’s red Square and billboards being put up honouring the 10-year anniversary of the illegal annexation of the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which will take place on Monday.
More than 50 million Russians and Ukrainians living in occupied Ukraine have already voted in the elections, according to the Kremlin.
It comes as Russian forces launched a fresh wave of drone attacks against the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa in the early hours of Sunday.
Ukraine’s southern military command reported at least three sets of drone attacks over the city while the country’s broadcaster, Suspilne, said explosions had been heard in the area just after midnight local time.
The attacks came only minutes after the region had concluded a day of mourning following Russia’s deadliest strike in Odessa’s recent history on Friday. That attack killed at least 20 people and wounded 70 more.
Zelensky says Ukraine strikes reveal Russian military ‘vulnerabilities’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said recent successful Ukraine drone strikes on Russian targets revealed vulnerabilities in the Russian war machine.
Ukraine has struck multiple oil refineries in Russia this week, reaching targets in Krasnodar, Samara, Ryazan, Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod, and Leningrad.
“These weeks have demonstrated to many that the Russian war machine has vulnerabilities that we can reach with our weapons,” Mr Zelensky said in his evening address.
“I am grateful to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and Defence Intelligence for their new Ukrainian long-range capability.
“What our own drones are capable of is a true Ukrainian long-range capability. Ukraine will now always have a strike force in the sky,” he added.
Putin’s party hit by cyberattack as armed Russian troops oversee voters in occupied Ukraine
Russia’s governing party said it was hit by a cyberattack on the second day of presidential elections as the Kremlin accused Ukraine of trying to disturb the voting process to curry favour with its Western allies.
United Russia, for which Vladimir Putin acts as its de facto ruler but is not representing in these elections, claimed it faced a widespread denial of service attack – a form of cyberattack aimed at paralysing web traffic – and had suspended non-essential services to repel it.
State news agency RIA quoted a senior telecoms official as blaming the cyberattacks on Ukraine and Western countries. They did not provide evidence to substantiate this claim.
Kyiv says Russian soldiers are intimidating civilians in the occupied territories into voting
Noon Against Putin: Alexei Navalny’s final plan to disrupt Russia’s sham elections
Russian citizens will spend this weekend casting their vote for their next president, even though the result has already been decided.
Vladimir Putin, already the longest-serving ruler of Russia since Joseph Stalin, will win a fifth and unconstitutional term after polls close on Sunday.
No amount of votes against him can prevent his victory, say the Russian dissident community, since the system is rigged and those that could challenge him have either been killed, imprisoned or exiled.
Alexei Navalny, weeks before he died, endorsed a campaign for Russian citizens to vote against Putin at noon on 17 March
Russia says Ukrainian shelling killed two in a border city
Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod killed two people, officials said Saturday, while Russia claimed to have thwarted a new attempt by saboteurs to cross the border.
Saturday’s attacks occurred as Russians entered the second day of voting in a presidential election that is all but certain to extend Vladimir Putin’s rule by another six years after he crushed dissent.
A man and a woman died in the attack and three other people were wounded, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. It was the latest in exchanges of long-range missile and rocket fire in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
A Russian regional governor says two people have been killed in Ukrainian shelling of the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine
In pics: People vote for Russia elections
Yes, the Russian election is rigged – but there could still be surprises for Putin
With the results of the vote already known in advance, it may be tempting to cast a blind eye to the proceedings, writes Mary Dejevsky. But after the death of Alexei Navalny, and uncertainty around Ukraine, things may not be quite as predictable as they seem...
The Russian election is rigged but there could be surprises for Putin | Mary Dejevsky
This re-election of Putin is a shameless charade and nothing to do with voters’ empowerment
Editorial: With little doubt over the ‘winner’ of this weekend’s Russian presidential election, the West should take heart that Putin finds himself isolated – and as his country recedes into Stalinism, so too does its economic prospects. His impoverishing of the Russian people will prove his undoing
Putin’s re-election is a shameless charade and nothing to do with voters’ empowerment
One dead as Ukraine drone hits Russia’s Slavyansk refinery
One person died as fire broke out after Ukraine launched several drones at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region, official said on Sunday.
“The drones were neutralised, but a fire broke out as a result of the fall of one of the devices,” the operational headquarters of the region in southern Russia said.
The fire was extinguished and there were no casualties as a result of the fire itself, the administration said. Preliminary information indicated, however, one person had died of a heart attack, it added.
Roman Siniagovskyi, head of the Slavyansk administrative district, said on Telegram that the refinery workers were evacuated and there was no threat to nearby populated areas from the incident.
Putin’s opposition know his election is a sham. They have a plan for change
Starting with a call for citizens to head to the polls en masse at noon on Sunday – in a symbolic show of dissent – Russia’s opposition begins a new chapter in the wake of the death of Putin’s fiercest critic Alexei Navalny, writes Tom Watling
Putin’s opposition know his election is a sham – but they have a plan for change
Multiple drones targeting Moscow destroyed, says mayor
Russia’s air defence system has destroyed multiple drones flying towards Moscow early on Sunday, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
The alleged attack comes on the third day of a sham Russian election, which president Vladimir Putin is expected to win.
One drone was destroyed in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region and one in the Stupinsky district, while two were downed earlier in the area of Domodedovo, the mayor said.
There were no casualties or damage reported, he added.
