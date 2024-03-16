Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin’s sham election ‘hit by cyber attack’ as Kyiv targets oil refineries
United Russia said it had been hit by a cyberattack and blamed Ukraine for sabotaging its sham election
Russia has been hit by a cyberattack amid the country’s sham election as Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of seeking to sabotage the polls, the Kremlin claimed.
United Russia said it was facing a widespread denial of service attack - a form of cyberattack that snarls internet use - against its online presence, and it had suspended non-essential services to repel the interruption.
It comes as Ukrainian drones struck two Russian oil refineries belonging to state-owned oil giant Rosneft in the Samara region.
The Syzran refinery was on fire but an attack on the Novokubyshev refinery was thwarted, the governor of Russia’s Samara region, Dmitry Azarov said. Workers at both plants were evacuated with no casualties reported, he added.
Meanwhile, in Russia, at least half a dozen cases of vandalism at polling stations were reported, including a firebombing, as citizens voted in a three-day presidential election that will extend Vladimir Putin’s rule by six more years after he stifled dissent.
The election takes place against the backdrop of a crackdown that has crippled independent media and prominent rights groups and given Putin full control of the political system.
Noon Against Putin: Alexei Navalny’s final plan to disrupt Russia’s sham elections
Alexei Navalny, weeks before he died, endorsed a campaign for Russian citizens to vote against Putin at noon on 17 March
Candidates vetted by Kremlin, expert says
All candidates on the ballot for Russia’s sham election are vetted by the Kremlin and don’t expect to win against Vladimir Putin, an expert said.
Professor Samuel Greene, of King’s College London, said candidates are only allowed to campaign within red lines set by Putin - meaning any real opposition is nonexistent.
He told The Independent: “All parties that are able to function in Russia are coordinated by the presidential administration. Candidate lists are vetted by the Kremlin; fundraising is both limited and enabled by the Kremlin.
“The opposition candidates are being careful not to be any more aggressive than Putin is in his campaigning. They don’t really expect to win.”
Russia elections: Everything you need to know about sham presidential polls that will hand Putin fifth term
Russia’s ruling party says it is hit by cyberattack during sham election
Ukraine missile strike' kills two in Russia, governor alleges
At least two people were killed and three sustained injuries in a Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian border city of Belgorod, the regional governor said on Saturday.
The alleged attack comes amid the ongoing three-day sham presidential elections that Vladimir Putin is expected to win.
Mr Putin on Friday accused Ukraine of trying to sabotage the polls.
Yes, the Russian election is rigged – but there could still be surprises for Putin
With the results of the vote already known in advance, it may be tempting to cast a blind eye to the proceedings, writes Mary Dejevsky
The Russian election is rigged but there could be surprises for Putin | Mary Dejevsky
With the results of the vote already known in advance, it may be tempting to cast a blind eye to the proceedings, writes Mary Dejevsky. But after the death of Alexei Navalny, and uncertainty around Ukraine, things may not be quite as predictable as they seem...
Catholic activist in Belarus jailed in crackdown on dissent
A Catholic activist in Belarus is handed a 3-year sentence as a crackdown on dissent intensifies
A Catholic activist in Belarus has been handed a three-year prison sentence on charges that Western diplomats have denounced as politically driven, the latest move in the authorities’ sweeping crackdown on the country’s civil society
Two Russian oil refineries struck by Ukraine drones, says governor
Ukrainian drones struck two oil refineries belonging to state-owned oil giant Rosneft in Russia’s Samara region, the governor alleged.
Russia is voting through Sunday in a sham three-day presidential elections, with president Vladimir Putin on Friday accusing Ukraine of attempting to sabotage the polls he is certain to win.
The Volga River region’s Syzran refinery was on fire but an attack on the Novokubyshev refinery was thwarted, the governor of Russia’s Samara region, Dmitry Azarov said. He said workers at both plants had been evacuated and that there were no casualties.
People cast votes in Russia-controlled part of Ukraine
Over a third of Russian voters cast ballots
By the time polls closed on Friday night in Russia’s westernmost region of Kaliningrad, more than a third of the country’s eligible voters had cast ballots in person and online, according to Russia’s Central Election Commission.
Online voting, which began Friday morning, is available around the clock in Moscow and 28 other regions until 8pm local time on Sunday.
Officials said voting proceeded in an orderly fashion, but in St Petersburg, a woman threw a Molotov cocktail on the roof of a school that houses a polling station, local news media reported.
The deputy head of the Russian Central Election Commission said people poured green liquid into ballot boxes in five places, including Moscow.
News sites also reported that a woman in Moscow set fire to a voting booth. Such acts are incredibly risky since interfering with elections is punishable by up to five years in prison.
No significant international observers were present. The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s monitors were not invited, and only registered candidates or state-backed advisory bodies can assign observers to polling stations, decreasing the likelihood of independent watchdogs.
With balloting over three days in nearly 100,000 polling stations, any true oversight is difficult anyway.
“The elections in Russia as a whole are a sham. The Kremlin controls who’s on the ballot. The Kremlin controls how they can campaign. To say nothing of being able to control every aspect of the voting and the vote-counting process,” said Sam Greene, director for Democratic Resilience at the Centre for European Policy Analysis in Washington.
Ukraine and the West have also condemned Russia for holding the vote in Ukrainian regions that Moscow’s forces have seized and occupied.
