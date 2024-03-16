✕ Close Russian gas pipeline explodes in huge fireball blast amid series of 'Ukrainian strikes'

Russia has been hit by a cyberattack amid the country’s sham election as Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of seeking to sabotage the polls, the Kremlin claimed.

United Russia said it was facing a widespread denial of service attack - a form of cyberattack that snarls internet use - against its online presence, and it had suspended non-essential services to repel the interruption.

It comes as Ukrainian drones struck two Russian oil refineries belonging to state-owned oil giant Rosneft in the Samara region.

The Syzran refinery was on fire but an attack on the Novokubyshev refinery was thwarted, the governor of Russia’s Samara region, Dmitry Azarov said. Workers at both plants were evacuated with no casualties reported, he added.

Meanwhile, in Russia, at least half a dozen cases of vandalism at polling stations were reported, including a firebombing, as citizens voted in a three-day presidential election that will extend Vladimir Putin’s rule by six more years after he stifled dissent.

The election takes place against the backdrop of a crackdown that has crippled independent media and prominent rights groups and given Putin full control of the political system.