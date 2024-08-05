✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for Nato allies to help protect Ukraine’s new F-16 fighter jets, as he confirmed his military received the first of the warplanes on Sunday.

“These jets are in our sky and today you see them,” he said as he spoke at an undisclosed airbase on Sunday, standing in front of two of the fighter jets as two others flew overhead.

Already facing an increased Russian missile assault as Vladimir Putin’s troops target the Western-acquired warplanes, Ukraine may keep some of the F-16s at foreign bases to protect them from Russian strikes, according to a senior military official.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow could consider launching strikes at facilities in Nato countries if they host the warplanes used in Ukraine.

The arrival of the planes will bolster Ukrainian morale on the frontline, battered by incessant Russian strikes. The Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said the arrival of the F-16s “means that more occupiers will be neutralised.”