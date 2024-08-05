Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky unveils first F-16 fighter jets as he calls for Nato bases to host them
Kyiv’s army chief says F-16s will help in downing more Russian planes and missiles
Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for Nato allies to help protect Ukraine’s new F-16 fighter jets, as he confirmed his military received the first of the warplanes on Sunday.
“These jets are in our sky and today you see them,” he said as he spoke at an undisclosed airbase on Sunday, standing in front of two of the fighter jets as two others flew overhead.
Already facing an increased Russian missile assault as Vladimir Putin’s troops target the Western-acquired warplanes, Ukraine may keep some of the F-16s at foreign bases to protect them from Russian strikes, according to a senior military official.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow could consider launching strikes at facilities in Nato countries if they host the warplanes used in Ukraine.
The arrival of the planes will bolster Ukrainian morale on the frontline, battered by incessant Russian strikes. The Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said the arrival of the F-16s “means that more occupiers will be neutralised.”
Ukraine sinks Russian submarine and strikes airfield in new long-range strikes
Ukraine has sunk a Russian submarine and hit a Russian airfield over the weekend, as it keeps up its counteroffensive surge of long-range attacks against Russian targets, officials said. Russia said Ukrainian drones also hit an apartment building, killing one person.
Ukraine struck a Russian Kilo-class submarine and an S-400 anti aircraft missile complex in the Moscow-occupied Crimean peninsula, according to a statement from the General Staff on Saturday, confirming the attack.
The air defence system was established to protect the Kerch Strait Bridge, an important logistics and transport hub supplying Russian forces. Units of the missile forces, as well as the Navy damaged four launchers of the Triumph air defence system, while in the port of Sevastopol, the “Rostov-on-Don” — a submarine of Russia’s Black Sea fleet — was attacked and sank, the statement said.
The General Staff also confirmed that Ukrainian forces struck the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region after launching a massive drone barrage on Russia. Hits were recorded in warehouses with ammunition, where guided aerial bombs were stored. The operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Defence Ministry, the statement said.
The uptick in attacks since July come as Ukraine mounts pressure on allies to allow it to use long-range missiles to strike targets in Russia. Western allies, in particular the US, have so far resisted, fearing escalation from Moscow.
Analysts say such an intensification is needed if Ukraine is to degrade Russian capabilities.
‘New aviation standard’ for Ukraine
Ukraine has previously relied on an ageing fleet of Soviet-era warplanes that are outgunned by Russia’s more advanced and far more numerous fleet.
Russia has used that edge to conduct regular long-range missile strikes on targets across Ukraine and also to pound Ukrainian front line positions with thousands of guided bombs, supporting its forces that are slowly advancing in the east.
“This is the new stage of development of the air force of Ukraine‘s armed forces,” Zelenskiy said.
“We did a lot for Ukrainian forces to transition to a new aviation standard, the Western combat aviation,” he added, citing hundreds of meetings and unrelenting diplomacy to obtain the F-16s.
“We often heard ‘it is impossible’ as an answer but we still made our ambition, our defensive need, possible,” he said.
Mali cuts ties with Ukraine over Kyiv’s 'involvement' in rebel attack
Comments by a Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson have sparked a diplomatic row between Ukraine and Mali, with the African nation now saying it is immediately cutting ties with Kyiv.
The Ukrainian military wing GUR’s remarks were about fighting in Mali’s north that killed Malian soldiers and Wagner fighters in late July.
At least 84 Russian Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers were killed over days of fierce fighting in the north of the West African country, said Mali’s northern Tuareg rebels, in what appears to be Wagner’s heaviest defeat since it stepped in two years ago to help Mali’s military authorities fight insurgent groups.
GUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov has not confirmed Kyiv’s involvement in the fighting, but in comments published on public broadcaster Suspilne’s website on Monday, 29 July, he said the Malian rebels had received the “necessary” information to conduct the attack.
“The rebels received all the necessary information they needed, and not just the information, which allowed (them) to conduct a successful military operation against Russian perpetrators of war crimes. We certainly won’t go into details now - you will see more of this in the future,” he said.
Mali said it had learned “with deep shock of the subversive remarks.”
It said Mr Yusov had “admitted Ukraine‘s involvement in a cowardly, treacherous and barbaric attack by armed terrorist groups that resulted in the death of members of the Malian Defence and Security Forces.”
“The actions taken by the Ukrainian authorities violate the sovereignty of Mali, go beyond the scope of foreign interference, which is already condemnable in itself, and constitute a clear aggression by Mali and support for international terrorism,” the Malian government said.
Pictured: F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine
Zelensky shows off Ukraine's new F-16 fighter jets
Ukraine’s newly arrived F-16 fighter jets were put on display by president Volodymyr Zelensky, who said the planes will boost the country’s war effort against Russia.
Standing in front of two of the fighter jets as two others flew overhead in close formation, Mr Zelensky said: “These jets are in our sky and today you see them.”
“It’s good that they are here and that we can put them to use.”
The war-time president said Ukraine is also trying to get neighbouring countries to help defend it against Russian missiles.
According to a senior Ukrainian military official, Ukraine may keep some of the F-16 fighter jets at foreign bases to protect them from Russian strikes. Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow could consider launching strikes at facilities in Nato countries if they host the warplanes used in Ukraine.
“This decision is probably a difficult one for our partners, as they are always afraid of unnecessary escalation,” said Ukraine‘s president. “We will work on this... I think we have a good option of a Nato-Ukraine council... so that Nato countries could talk to Ukraine about the possibility of a small coalition of neighbouring countries that would shoot down enemy missiles.”
Two F-16 jets, sporting Ukraine’s trident insignia on their tails and draped in camouflage netting, were a dramatic background for Mr Zelensky’s address to Air Forces Day, an event held under tight security at an undisclosed location to protect the fighter jets from Russian attacks.
Ukraine finally deploying F-16 fighter jets, Zelensky says
Ukrainian pilots have started flying F-16s for operations within the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, confirming the long-awaited arrival of the US-made fighter jets more than 29 months since Russia's invasion.
The Ukrainian leader announced the use of F-16s, which Kyiv has long lobbied for, as he met military pilots at an air base flanked by two of the jets with two more flying overhead.
"F-16s are in Ukraine. We did it. I am proud of our guys who are mastering these jets and have already started using them for our country," Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine foreign minister heads to Africa to win support in war against Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit three African countries this week in an effort to drum up support for Kyiv’s position in its war with Russia.
Mr Kuleba, on his fourth diplomatic tour to Africa in the last two years, will visit Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius on 4-8 August, the ministry said in a statement.
“All meetings will focus on the development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect and interests. Among the key topics will be the participation of African states in global efforts to restore a just peace for Ukraine and the world,” it said.
A number of African countries took part in a conference on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland in June but they have mostly been reluctant to join Western efforts to isolate Russia, an important supplier of energy and commodities.
The ministry said Kuleba would also discuss during his tour the supply of Ukrainian grain to the region and the participation of African companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.
How Ukraine’s new F-16 fighter jets will help the fight against Putin’s forces and Russia’s drone attacks
How Ukraine’s new F-16 fighter jets will help the fight against Putin’s forces
Four European countries are set to deliver scores of ageing F-16s to Ukraine over the next few months
Two Russian ex-prisoners from swap want to return home
Two of the Russian dissidents who were freed from prison and arrived in Germany as part of last week’s major East-West prisoner swap say they are already thinking about returning to Russia, but vow to continue political activism even from abroad.
“As people who were actually deported, who were kicked out of the country, we all have a great desire to return,” dissident Andrei Pivovarov told Reuters.
“I definitely want to be in Russia. I am a Russian politician and that is very important to me.
“It is clear that they (the Russian authorities) will not allow us to return, although we want to.”
Ilya Yashin, an opposition activist imprisoned in 2022 for criticising President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, also expressed his desire to return home.
“I am truly pained by my expulsion from Russia, despite all the gratitude I feel towards those who wished me well and saved me,” Yashin told Reuters.
“But I sincerely say that my place is in Russia ... I have dedicated my life to my country.”
Russia captures village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, defence ministry says
Russian forces captured the village of Novoselivka Persha in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said, the latest territorial gain in a region Moscow claims as its own.
