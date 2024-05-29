Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1716954739

Ukraine-Russia war – live: Macron, Scholz say Kyiv should be allowed to hit military targets inside Russia

Vladimir Putin’s forces are believed to be gathering some 56 miles northwest of Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region

Tom Watling ,Shweta Sharma
Wednesday 29 May 2024 04:52
Putin will be made to pay to rebuild Ukraine, says US secretary of state

Kyiv should be allowed to “neutralise” military bases inside Russia that are being used to attack Ukraine, French and German leaders said.

French president Emmanuel Macron said at a joint news conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Meseberg, Germany, that “we don’t want escalation” but Ukraine could attack “military sites from which missiles are fired”.

Mr Olaf said he agreed as long as Ukraine respected the conditions of the weapons’ suppliers.“Ukraine has every possibility under international law for what it is doing. That has to be said explicitly,” Mr Scholz said.

The remarks came as Belgium pledged to send more than two dozen F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of a near €1bn (£832m) military package.

The package was announced as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels for discussions with prime minister Alexander De Croo.

Ukraine is under increasing pressure as Russian troops are reportedly gathering on the Ukrainian border in preparation for fresh offensive operations.

The think tank Institue for the Study of War said this concentration of forces is likely to be used to draw Ukrainian troops into the area and prepare to expand the Russian foothold in the northeastern border area of Kharkiv.

1716952356

French and German leaders say Ukraine should be allowed to strike inside Russia

French and German leaders have said Ukraine should be allowed to hit military sites inside Russia but not other targets.

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned earlier in the day that Nato members in Europe were playing with fire by proposing to let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike inside Russia, which he said could trigger a global conflict.

“We support Ukraine and we don’t want escalation, that hasn’t changed,” French president Emmanuel Macron said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Meseberg, Germany.

“We think we should allow them to neutralise military sites from which missiles are fired, military sites from which Ukraine is attacked, but we shouldn’t allow them to hit other targets in Russia and civilian or other military sites in Russia.”

Mr Scholz said he agreed with Mr Macron and that as long as Ukraine respected the conditions given by countries that supplied the weapons, including the United States, and international law, it was allowed to defend itself.

“Ukraine has every possibility under international law for what it is doing. That has to be said explicitly,” Mr Scholz said.

“I find it strange when some people argue that it should not be allowed to defend itself and take measures that are suitable for this.”

Shweta Sharma29 May 2024 04:12
1716951600

Swiss lawmakers back tougher action against spies, Russia targeted

Switzerland’s upper house of parliament has backed a motion to toughen measures to expel spies, taking particular aim at Russian intelligence agents as Bern prepares to host a major summit aimed at paving the way for peace in Ukraine.

Voting 32 in favour and nine against late on Monday, upper house legislators supported the motion entitled "systematically expel Russian spies and other foreign spies" that was backed by president Viola Amherd in an address to parliament.

"Foreign states should feel Switzerland is reacting to violations of its security and defending itself," Amherd said, just over two weeks before her government prepares to host dozens of countries for the Ukraine peace talks.

Amherd said the government wanted to consistently expel intelligence officers whose activities endanger Switzerland’s security or its role as a host state, while stressing that the motion would not lead to automatic decision-making.

Matt Mathers29 May 2024 04:00
1716948000

They escaped Russia’s deadly assault on Kharkiv – now these Ukrainians face another catastrophe

They escaped Russia’s deadly assault on Kharkiv – now they face another catastrophe

People from villages and towns around the region have been forced from their homes by fierce fighting, reports Tom Watling

Tom Watling29 May 2024 03:00
1716944400

Ukraine PM to meet some EU leaders in Prague for military aid talks, Czech PM says

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal will meet a group of European Union leaders in Prague on Tuesday to discuss military aid to Kyiv for its fight against a Russian invasion, Czech prime minister Petr Fiala said.

Speaking ahead of the meeting later in the day, Fiala reiterated the first deliveries of ammunition procured in a Czech-led initiative, which sources supplies from outside the EU, would reach Ukraine in June.

Petr Fiala
Petr Fiala (AP)

Matt Mathers29 May 2024 02:00
1716940800

These Ukrainians fear they will be the next target for Putin’s forces – but they will fight to the last

These Ukrainians fear they will be the next target for Putin’s forces

Askold Krushelnycky reports from Sumy, near the border with Russia. About three hours’ drive from the fierce battles around Kharkiv, the area is preparing for its own assault by Moscow’s troops

Tom Watling29 May 2024 01:00
1716937260

Netherlands pledges parts of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

The Netherlands will deliver parts of a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine and is talking to other countries in order to assemble a complete system, Dutch defence minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Tuesday.

"With our offer, and if other potential partner countries are able to deliver parts and ammunition, we would be able to supply at least one complete system to Ukraine in the short term," Ollongren said.

Kajsa Ollongren
Kajsa Ollongren (AP)

Matt Mathers29 May 2024 00:01
1716933629

Russia to build a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan

Russia to build a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan

Russia and Uzbekistan have signed an accord for Moscow to build a small nuclear power plant in the Central Asian country

Tom Watling28 May 2024 23:00
1716930033

No clear position on EU training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine - Borrell

EU ministers debated training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine but there is no clear common position yet, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"About doing part of the training in Ukraine, there has been a debate, but (there) is not a clear common European position on that", he said in a press conference.

Josep Borrell
Josep Borrell (EPA)

Matt Mathers28 May 2024 22:00
1716926429

UK vows action over hundreds of Ukrainians with disabilities vanished into Russia

UK vows action over hundreds of Ukrainians with disabilities vanished into Russia

Deputy foreign secretary calls on those in the hundreds of cases revealed by an 18-month investigation by The Independent to be returned and pledges further support for the disabled community in Ukraine

Tom Watling28 May 2024 21:00
1716922833

EU tries to drum up military support for Ukraine as Zelenskyy tours Spain, Belgium and Portugal

European Union defence ministers are meeting in Brussels Tuesday to try again to overcome Hungary’s objections to providing billions of euros in military aid to Kyiv, in its third year of war since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

This comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is to inspect the F-16 jets Belgium will send to his country. He is on a whirlwind two-day tour of Spain, Belgium and Portugal to drum up other support.

Full report:

EU tries to drum up military support for Ukraine as Zelenskyy tours Spain, Belgium and Portugal

European Union defense ministers are meeting in Brussels to try again to overcome Hungary’s objections to providing billions of euros in military aid to Kyiv, in its third year of war since Russia’s full-scale invasion began

Matt Mathers28 May 2024 20:00

