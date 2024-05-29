Ukraine-Russia war – live: Macron, Scholz say Kyiv should be allowed to hit military targets inside Russia
Vladimir Putin’s forces are believed to be gathering some 56 miles northwest of Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region
Kyiv should be allowed to “neutralise” military bases inside Russia that are being used to attack Ukraine, French and German leaders said.
French president Emmanuel Macron said at a joint news conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Meseberg, Germany, that “we don’t want escalation” but Ukraine could attack “military sites from which missiles are fired”.
Mr Olaf said he agreed as long as Ukraine respected the conditions of the weapons’ suppliers.“Ukraine has every possibility under international law for what it is doing. That has to be said explicitly,” Mr Scholz said.
The remarks came as Belgium pledged to send more than two dozen F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of a near €1bn (£832m) military package.
The package was announced as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels for discussions with prime minister Alexander De Croo.
Ukraine is under increasing pressure as Russian troops are reportedly gathering on the Ukrainian border in preparation for fresh offensive operations.
The think tank Institue for the Study of War said this concentration of forces is likely to be used to draw Ukrainian troops into the area and prepare to expand the Russian foothold in the northeastern border area of Kharkiv.
French and German leaders say Ukraine should be allowed to strike inside Russia
French and German leaders have said Ukraine should be allowed to hit military sites inside Russia but not other targets.
Russian president Vladimir Putin warned earlier in the day that Nato members in Europe were playing with fire by proposing to let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike inside Russia, which he said could trigger a global conflict.
“We support Ukraine and we don’t want escalation, that hasn’t changed,” French president Emmanuel Macron said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Meseberg, Germany.
“We think we should allow them to neutralise military sites from which missiles are fired, military sites from which Ukraine is attacked, but we shouldn’t allow them to hit other targets in Russia and civilian or other military sites in Russia.”
Mr Scholz said he agreed with Mr Macron and that as long as Ukraine respected the conditions given by countries that supplied the weapons, including the United States, and international law, it was allowed to defend itself.
“Ukraine has every possibility under international law for what it is doing. That has to be said explicitly,” Mr Scholz said.
“I find it strange when some people argue that it should not be allowed to defend itself and take measures that are suitable for this.”
Swiss lawmakers back tougher action against spies, Russia targeted
Switzerland’s upper house of parliament has backed a motion to toughen measures to expel spies, taking particular aim at Russian intelligence agents as Bern prepares to host a major summit aimed at paving the way for peace in Ukraine.
Voting 32 in favour and nine against late on Monday, upper house legislators supported the motion entitled "systematically expel Russian spies and other foreign spies" that was backed by president Viola Amherd in an address to parliament.
"Foreign states should feel Switzerland is reacting to violations of its security and defending itself," Amherd said, just over two weeks before her government prepares to host dozens of countries for the Ukraine peace talks.
Amherd said the government wanted to consistently expel intelligence officers whose activities endanger Switzerland’s security or its role as a host state, while stressing that the motion would not lead to automatic decision-making.
They escaped Russia’s deadly assault on Kharkiv – now these Ukrainians face another catastrophe
They escaped Russia’s deadly assault on Kharkiv – now they face another catastrophe
People from villages and towns around the region have been forced from their homes by fierce fighting, reports Tom Watling
Ukraine PM to meet some EU leaders in Prague for military aid talks, Czech PM says
Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal will meet a group of European Union leaders in Prague on Tuesday to discuss military aid to Kyiv for its fight against a Russian invasion, Czech prime minister Petr Fiala said.
Speaking ahead of the meeting later in the day, Fiala reiterated the first deliveries of ammunition procured in a Czech-led initiative, which sources supplies from outside the EU, would reach Ukraine in June.
These Ukrainians fear they will be the next target for Putin’s forces – but they will fight to the last
These Ukrainians fear they will be the next target for Putin’s forces
Askold Krushelnycky reports from Sumy, near the border with Russia. About three hours’ drive from the fierce battles around Kharkiv, the area is preparing for its own assault by Moscow’s troops
Netherlands pledges parts of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
The Netherlands will deliver parts of a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine and is talking to other countries in order to assemble a complete system, Dutch defence minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Tuesday.
"With our offer, and if other potential partner countries are able to deliver parts and ammunition, we would be able to supply at least one complete system to Ukraine in the short term," Ollongren said.
Russia to build a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
Russia to build a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
Russia and Uzbekistan have signed an accord for Moscow to build a small nuclear power plant in the Central Asian country
No clear position on EU training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine - Borrell
EU ministers debated training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine but there is no clear common position yet, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.
"About doing part of the training in Ukraine, there has been a debate, but (there) is not a clear common European position on that", he said in a press conference.
UK vows action over hundreds of Ukrainians with disabilities vanished into Russia
UK vows action over hundreds of Ukrainians with disabilities vanished into Russia
Deputy foreign secretary calls on those in the hundreds of cases revealed by an 18-month investigation by The Independent to be returned and pledges further support for the disabled community in Ukraine
EU tries to drum up military support for Ukraine as Zelenskyy tours Spain, Belgium and Portugal
European Union defence ministers are meeting in Brussels Tuesday to try again to overcome Hungary’s objections to providing billions of euros in military aid to Kyiv, in its third year of war since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.
This comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is to inspect the F-16 jets Belgium will send to his country. He is on a whirlwind two-day tour of Spain, Belgium and Portugal to drum up other support.
Full report:
EU tries to drum up military support for Ukraine as Zelenskyy tours Spain, Belgium and Portugal
European Union defense ministers are meeting in Brussels to try again to overcome Hungary’s objections to providing billions of euros in military aid to Kyiv, in its third year of war since Russia’s full-scale invasion began
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments